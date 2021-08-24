 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   Before selling his 2020 Stingray Corvette, owner takes it for one last hurrah ride. Since you are reading this on Fark, let's just say he didn't fix the cable   (wral.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad Trombone - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube CQeezCdF4mk
 
0100010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question not asked is why he bought it 2 years ago in the first place...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0100010: The question not asked is why he bought it 2 years ago in the first place...


...or why he is selling it now.

Unless he got laid off or something and NEEDS CASH NOW, selling a car a year or two after buying it new is a horrible financial decision.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That vintage.  What a news-worthy loss to the world.

kdawg7736: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CQeezCdF​4mk]
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
flips 2029 Stingray
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not what they meant when they said they wanted to flip the car
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People shouldnt even be allowed to own cars that go that fast.

They are invariably small penised dummies without the skill to operate them.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DO A BARREL ROLL
 
Katolu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give $3.50 for it.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...turned off the traction control and hit it, eh?

That RWD can be tricky.

Let me guess: Mid-30's, Republican, other vehicle is a truck.

/I cheated and looked up his voter registration.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Unless he got laid off or something and NEEDS CASH NOW


Rumor has it he had a penis enlargement and no longer needed a Corvette.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: People shouldnt even be allowed to own cars that go that fast.

They are invariably small penised dummies without the skill to operate them.


But, you see, my freedoms.

Also, I can afford 300k dollar cars, so a 50k donation to my politician of choice is peanuts.

Also, the truck nut brigade has fantasies about my lifestyle, and will support my lifestyle.
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: flips 2029 Stingray
[Fark user image 353x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's a manta ray. Still, close enough.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: 0100010: The question not asked is why he bought it 2 years ago in the first place...

...or why he is selling it now.

Unless he got laid off or something and NEEDS CASH NOW, selling a car a year or two after buying it new is a horrible financial decision.


Maybe he was concerned that he didn't have the skill necessary to drive it safely?  In which case, this was a very mature decision...
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But Officer, I Swear...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WITN reports that the single-car crash happened around 2 p.m. on Monday near N.C. Highway 11 and Staton Mill Road.

Spencer Everette, of Greenville, told WITN that he pulled onto N.C. Highway 11 and "gunned it."

Funny enough, that's on the north side of the river, right before US13/NC11 turns into...Memorial Drive.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
selling a car a year or two after buying it new is a horrible financial decision

for a normal car, yes. for a Corvette, not necessarily.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always enjoy watching people that have no understanding of or experience with rear wheel drive when they mash the gas pedal and instantly lose control of the car.  So entertaining.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

debug: I always enjoy watching people that have no understanding of or experience with rear wheel drive when they mash the gas pedal and instantly lose control of the car.  So entertaining.


Vettes have pretty much idiot proof traction control.  Except for the part where you can turn it off.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Let me guess: Mid-30's, Republican, other vehicle is a truck.


We'll see if there's a follow-up article about him demanding that they buyer still pay the original price, because that's what personal responsibility means!
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

debug: I always enjoy watching people that have no understanding of or experience with rear wheel drive when they mash the gas pedal and instantly lose control of the car.  So entertaining.


The rear wheels become the front wheels real fast.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: Geotpf: Unless he got laid off or something and NEEDS CASH NOW

Rumor has it he had a penis enlargement and no longer needed a Corvette.


Ah, yea, that's  right.  You guessed it!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

0100010: The question not asked is why he bought it 2 years ago in the first place...


Prices on them are absurd right now. He was probably thinking, "Hey, i can get what i paid for this back and then some, enjoyed it for 2 years, and when stuff cools off i can buy a new one and pocket some dough,
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Geotpf: 0100010: The question not asked is why he bought it 2 years ago in the first place...

...or why he is selling it now.

Unless he got laid off or something and NEEDS CASH NOW, selling a car a year or two after buying it new is a horrible financial decision.


Not that car. Guy on YouTube bought one for 72K sold it for $105K a year later.

Supply, demand
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's why I have doubles of all my nice cars. I even have triples of the Barracuda, the Roadrunner, and the Nova

decider.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA:A man's plan to sell his high-performance sports car was upended when he flipped that car on a Pitt County highway.

Nice choice of words.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Geotpf: 0100010: The question not asked is why he bought it 2 years ago in the first place...

...or why he is selling it now.

Unless he got laid off or something and NEEDS CASH NOW, selling a car a year or two after buying it new is a horrible financial decision.


In normal times, you'd be right...

These days, he probably would have made more selling it than he paid for it.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Geotpf: 0100010: The question not asked is why he bought it 2 years ago in the first place...

...or why he is selling it now.

Unless he got laid off or something and NEEDS CASH NOW, selling a car a year or two after buying it new is a horrible financial decision.


Used prices for C8s are astronomical.    High demand and supply issues.  People are willing to pay way over msrp even for a used car.  If it was driven little, and well maintained, he could have got what he paid for it in the first placed.

Could have.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dammit Darwin, wrong vette
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: Geotpf: 0100010: The question not asked is why he bought it 2 years ago in the first place...

...or why he is selling it now.

Unless he got laid off or something and NEEDS CASH NOW, selling a car a year or two after buying it new is a horrible financial decision.

Used prices for C8s are astronomical.    High demand and supply issues.  People are willing to pay way over msrp even for a used car.  If it was driven little, and well maintained, he could have got what he paid for it in the first placed.

Could have.


My neighbor bought a used truck a couple years ago, put 50,000 miles on it, and sold it back to the dealer for an $8000 profit.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I looked the other day.  Corvette prices have been relatively flat, adjusted for inflation.   A new 1984 C4 stickered for 21.8k or a little under 58k in todays dollars, vs a starting msrp of 60,900 for a C8 (if you could get one).
 
Dryad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: selling a car a year or two after buying it new is a horrible financial decision

for a normal car, yes. for a Corvette, not necessarily.


He could probably have sold it for at least as much as he paid for it.
Covid meant they didn't make more than a handful last year, the waiting list to get one was well over a year long last I heard.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
STINGRAY!

Gerry Anderson's Stingray (1964) - HD Opening Titles
Youtube 45NtEXv7DZs


/anything can happen in the next half hour.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now it's a "parts car", or a title-branded "salvage vehicle". Either way, its value just nosedived.
 
Birnone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
 This was a cry for help. His car was saying "Don't sell me or I'll snap!".
 
Space Toilet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yay Greenville
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If he didn't have it listed on "Bring a Trailer" before, I bet it is now.
 
Chevello
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No news on whether his satin jacket survived the accident.
 
