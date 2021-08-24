 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Split Enz, The Damned, XTC, and Public Image Limited. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #248. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...

Smoking Popes - Punk Band
Youtube _PTnsWOpMC4
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Awright?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
& I want to say thank you for whoever it was who TF-d me.
Yes, it was anonymous.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good morning! Second day of not having to work and I'm pretty much on US west coast time zone already.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: & I want to say thank you for whoever it was who TF-d me.
Yes, it was anonymous.


WASN'T ME.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good afternoon guys.
I don't know why and how but I woke up this morning on Wednesday...
Before the show I'm going to make myself some delicious coffee, only a bucket or two.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: & I want to say thank you for whoever it was who TF-d me.
Yes, it was anonymous.

WASN'T ME.


Nor me.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: & I want to say thank you for whoever it was who TF-d me.
Yes, it was anonymous.


Ditto. Whoever thinks the extra hour or so of pre-game banter is worth it, they have my gratitude and sympathy.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i will be taking/getting much needed vacation next week. like, actual vacation. so we'll be having reruns. i know i did the pastFORWARD festival last time i was out for non-vacation vacation. but let me know if you have any requests for shows. i'm currently thinking about replaying the 2020 EOYC for one of the shows.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: WASN'T ME.

Nor me.


That's exactly the sort of thing someone who wanted to remain anonymous would say. Hmmm.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: WASN'T ME.

Nor me.

That's exactly the sort of thing someone who wanted to remain anonymous would say. Hmmm.


well they sponsored YOU as well, and you know i would never do something like that.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


The lettering used to be deep red but all the colour flaked off.  So much for the fabled Eldritch strict quality control
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A bit homesick today
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Present.  Hot and sticky around here today.  Weather's pretty warm too.

/Seriously gross out though.  Ugh.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is Lydon going to sue for playing a PIL song?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like the latest software update has removed my ability to make phone calls from my work laptop. That's kind of a problem, since I no longer have a separate work phone. I may have to miss the show and spend the afternoon calling tech support on my real-life phone and struggling to keep a civil tongue in my head.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver You had me at Split Enz

nzhistory.govt.nzView Full Size
 
