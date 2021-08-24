 Skip to content
(TaxProf)   Five years after ditching seal tied to slaveholder, Harvard unveils new logo which somehow isn't "$$$"   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
27
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor seal.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: That poor seal.


Should have just swapped the seal for a sea lion. It and the slaveholder deserve each other.
 
kid_icarus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: That poor seal.


Oh stop blubbering
 
Netrngr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lets see, you got into Harvard Law School. I would think you have more to concentrate on the the origin of the school seal. Face it pretty much everything old is tied in some way to a slave owner. If you are older you know this. It seems like everyone is looking for something to get butthurt over these days. Im a descendant of Scottish folk I demand the English Royalty pay me reparations for the centuries of oppression my forefathers endured!
At some point we have to remember the past and move past it and start working to make this place a better place than we found it. This is an example of just taking things to an extreme.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seal Slavery?  In 2016?

kickassfacts.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
/shakes two tiny flippers
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
theironicman.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: That poor seal.


Why, is it on the loose?

Did it attack some poor soldier and bite his hand off?
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
triple post, good job!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes, but did the slaveholder blow a seal?
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that seal has a clitoris.
 
dryknife
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lex et iustitia?

Lex Luthor would have been better
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Beets me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Harvard Law School actually, and it's amusing how, as lawyers (law school professors but always a chance they'll resume practice, or practice on the side) they are like, "Well, there might be some circumstances where historicity is important enough, but not in this particular case, so still feel free to hire me for one of those sweet millionare-funded gigs where I try to keep them from removing a statue of a racist."
 
farkscience
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People nowadays do know that anything that happened in America before 1865 is going to have some relation to slavery, right? Or are they falling for the new revision that slavery only happened in the South, between 1860 and 1865, and was sui generis in America and existed nowhere else?

Some people are carrying on about this like kids who lifted up a rock for the very first time.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In other news, Yale is still named for a slaveowner and yes, this is one of the most harmful issues facing black americans today.
 
Creidim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Lets see, you got into Harvard Law School. I would think you have more to concentrate on the the origin of the school seal. Face it pretty much everything old is tied in some way to a slave owner. If you are older you know this. It seems like everyone is looking for something to get butthurt over these days. Im a descendant of Scottish folk I demand the English Royalty pay me reparations for the centuries of oppression my forefathers endured!
At some point we have to remember the past and move past it and start working to make this place a better place than we found it. This is an example of just taking things to an extreme.


So  the law school at Harvard took input from stakeholders, changed the seal to something more representative of the school as it is today, drawing from the architecture of buildings every law school attendee will recognize is "taking things to an extreme" ?

I think it's a perfect example of "working to make this a better place than we found it"

And I don't even go to Harvard.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [y.yarn.co image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


I read that as "Be went to Harvard and it was he again, I hate gettin old .
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: MillionDollarMo: That poor seal.

Why, is it on the loose? lose?

Did it attack some poor soldier and bite his hand off?


sorry , Pet perv.

Was that Rotsky from a time way back, Dam dementia.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Glad to see they kept the "titi" in just titties.
 
