Woman says Brazillian butt surgery leaves her unable to sit down, looks like she will have a hard time lying prone as well
29 Comments
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kazumi Squirts?
Is that her name or her job description?
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kazumi Squirts, not her real name...

She probably changed her name to get into a good school.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How do you have an article with a headline about asses and not have pics of said ass?

*quick GIS*

Ohh, she's a wannabe pornstar. And not very good. And still almost no ass shots.
 
0100010
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Her cheeks look badly glued on.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Something tells me shes "made" most of that money back.
 
p51d007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Another narcissistic ldiot.  Look at me look at me.
Probably also complains about how men treat her as well!
 
The Brains
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's got the bleach blonde hair, bubble lion face, and now will have a disproportionately large ass.

Good job boys, you ruined her.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: How do you have an article with a headline about asses and not have pics of said ass?

*quick GIS*

Ohh, she's a wannabe pornstar. And not very good. And still almost no ass shots.


Maybe they're internal.

/ I'll see myself out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: How do you have an article with a headline about asses and not have pics of said ass?

*quick GIS*

Ohh, she's a wannabe pornstar. And not very good. And still almost no ass shots.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay then.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Kazumi Squirts?
Is that her name or her job description?


Kazumi Swallows was already taken.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Kazumi Squirts, not her real name...

She probably changed her name to get into a good school.


Used to be Kazumi Uncontrollably shiats

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: How do you have an article with a headline about asses and not have pics of said ass?

*quick GIS*

Ohh, she's a wannabe pornstar. And not very good. And still almost no ass shots.


Plenty of ass shots
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I've gone from $25,000 (£18,000) a month to having 66,000 fans and earning $200,000 (£144,000) a month."

Well. I've had a good run, but for that kind of money it's time for my ass to go under the knife as well.
 
JZDave
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She looks more plastic than a Real Doll.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She has a big butt and she cannot lie?
 
miscreant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: "I've gone from $25,000 (£18,000) a month to having 66,000 fans and earning $200,000 (£144,000) a month."

It's not that I don't believe people can make that kind of money on OnlyFans... I just have a hard time believing this particular person makes 2.4 million a year on OnlyFans.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: scottydoesntknow: How do you have an article with a headline about asses and not have pics of said ass?

*quick GIS*

Ohh, she's a wannabe pornstar. And not very good. And still almost no ass shots.

[Fark user image 362x735]

Okay then.


the mandingo warriors.  why hasn't anyone named a pro team that yet?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Brazilian butt surgery

That's a lot of butt surgery!
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Kazumi Squirts, not her real name...

She probably changed her name to get into a good school.


Good thing she changed it.  Posting as Hershey Squirts was getting the wrong kind of attention.

/or was it the RIGHT kind?!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A Brazillian is way too many butt surgeries.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: She has a big butt and she cannot lie?


Well she did tell you that you were good, so there's that
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am old, so I realize I'm not her target demographic. But, seriously, how can anyone find her attractive? I don't want to see her for free, much less pay money. Of course, most people that would pay to see her naked are probably spanking it with a fleshlight, so I guess they like plastic and rubber.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

0100010: Her cheeks look badly glued on.


Her whole face is wrong.  With are people doing on only fans that she surpassed 25k a month... or is it cop math and she makes $2.50 a month
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Brains: She's got the bleach blonde hair, bubble lion face, and now will have a disproportionately large ass.

Good job boys, you ruined her.


She was probably adorable before.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I am old, so I realize I'm not her target demographic. But, seriously, how can anyone find her attractive? I don't want to see her for free, much less pay money. Of course, most people that would pay to see her naked are probably spanking it with a fleshlight, so I guess they like plastic and rubber.


Pornhub needs to advertise more.  Get it all for free
 
chachi88
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Came for the butt but only see a butt-er face.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: NM Volunteer: scottydoesntknow: How do you have an article with a headline about asses and not have pics of said ass?

*quick GIS*

Ohh, she's a wannabe pornstar. And not very good. And still almost no ass shots.

[Fark user image 362x735]

Okay then.

the mandingo warriors.  why hasn't anyone named a pro team that yet?


Because it is super racist?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kazumi Squirts

I've had those after some bad sushi.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She didn't get the Onlyfans memo?
 
