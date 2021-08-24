 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tulsa World)   "Look at my daughter battling against Covid. Just LOOK at her"   (tulsaworld.com) divider line
57
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1845 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 12:05 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that's just all sorts of farked up.  Seriously, unequivocally, farked. up.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman has every right to be pissed and I applaud her for speaking out. Sadly, this will not change anyone's mind. Instead, "patriots" who have "done their own research" will dox this woman and accuse her (and her daughter) of being crisis actors paid by Soros.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So forgive me, but I am angry. I am angry that I have done EVERYTHING right. Angry that I come to work and exhaust myself to treat unvaccinated patients. Only to bring it home to my babies. Can you imagine my frustration? My guilt? My fear?

She doesn't need to ask forgiveness for being angry over this.  It is only natural.  She's done everything she can, but Delta is just too transmissive.  And there are too many idiots out there worried about their FREEDUMS!

This has been my biggest fear ever since the pandemic started.  Not that I might get sick and die, but that I might get sick and pass it on to my wife or son, and they might die.  I was the first in my family to get vaccinated, I wear a mask everywhere in public (not a popular thing in my part of Kansas).  Haven't eaten in a restaurant in 18 months.  My wife and son are now vaccinated as well, but I'm still worried.  As bad as Delta is, it's just a matter of time before an even worse variant emerges.

A friend of my son had both his parents die a couple weeks ago.  The family went on vacation in Missouri somewhere, and all 4 of them came home sick.  Kids are college-aged, they recovered in a few days.  Both parents lasted about a week and a half and died on the same day.  None were vaccinated.

I don't understand this mentality, especially when the shots are free and so easy to get.  I just don't get it
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job Mask-Slackers and Anti-Vaxx jackasses.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know as a parent in healthcare this made me super worried for my own 3 year old, so good news- she's home now

https://www.newson6.com/story/6123fbf​7​1548150bfd9d5fd5/oklahoma-3yearold-ret​urns-home-from-hospital-after-covid19-​battle-
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death threads from MAGAts terrorists in 3... 2... 1...

/ Get well little girl.
// Feel bad for the mom, who has been a hero for 17 months.
/// Fark Trump and his terrorist base.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Easier said than done, Tulsa World:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stories like this are why even though some of my friends have just had a baby, I still haven't met this little dude.

I may be vaccinated, and they are vaccinated, but I'm in an office where a full third of people are either dick nosers and/or anti-vaxxers.

I don't want to risk it.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OldRod: So forgive me, but I am angry. I am angry that I have done EVERYTHING right. Angry that I come to work and exhaust myself to treat unvaccinated patients. Only to bring it home to my babies. Can you imagine my frustration? My guilt? My fear?

She doesn't need to ask forgiveness for being angry over this.  It is only natural.  She's done everything she can, but Delta is just too transmissive.  And there are too many idiots out there worried about their FREEDUMS!

This has been my biggest fear ever since the pandemic started.  Not that I might get sick and die, but that I might get sick and pass it on to my wife or son, and they might die.  I was the first in my family to get vaccinated, I wear a mask everywhere in public (not a popular thing in my part of Kansas).  Haven't eaten in a restaurant in 18 months.  My wife and son are now vaccinated as well, but I'm still worried.  As bad as Delta is, it's just a matter of time before an even worse variant emerges.

A friend of my son had both his parents die a couple weeks ago.  The family went on vacation in Missouri somewhere, and all 4 of them came home sick.  Kids are college-aged, they recovered in a few days.  Both parents lasted about a week and a half and died on the same day.  None were vaccinated.

I don't understand this mentality, especially when the shots are free and so easy to get.  I just don't get it


Holy crap!

I'm so sorry for your friend. I hope they are OK. Christ almighty.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Incoming anonymous death threats from True Patriots™ in 3... 2... 1...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Already born.
Therefore, Republicans don't care.
The best thing you could have done and can do, is get the hell out of Oklahoma.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meat0918: Stories like this are why even though some of my friends have just had a baby, I still haven't met this little dude.

I may be vaccinated, and they are vaccinated, but I'm in an office where a full third of people are either dick nosers and/or anti-vaxxers.

I don't want to risk it.


just send them gift cards for Target or grocery store and explain that thanks to my FREEDUMBS people you aren't going to visit yet.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So....anyone want to go to New Zealand with me?  They have hobbits and only one guy that's not vaccinated.
 
KB202
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We told medical workers over a year ago to refuse treatment to deniers, but they won't do the right thing and prioritise actual patients in need of care. They insist on treating anti-vaxxers in hospitals instead of demanding they be sent home by their proverbial boot straps. All of these articles about medical workers running out of sympathy for unvaccinated covid magats? I'm out of sympathy for medical workers who won't stand up for themselves and their real patients.
 
Gratch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
News flash:  They won't look.

And even if they do, they won't care because they're sociopathic chuds.

They will handwave it away with "well, she could have just as easily die from the flu" or "that's really sad, but I'm still not going to give up my freedoms"

Anyone who remains unvaccinated at this point without a legit medical reason is an objectively horrible person, full stop.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Easier said than done, Tulsa World:
[Fark user image 396x750]


In short- mom is a ER RN at same hospital.

She caught it although vaccinated. Her husband caught it although vaccinated. Their 11 month old didn't, but mom thinks it is related to still being breast fed and shared antibodies.

Aurora- 3 years old- had to be admitted to the PICU at the hospital her mom works for. Was on BiPAP and was almost intubated. 

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Family did everything right. distanced, vaccinated those who could, and still almost lost her. 
kfor.comView Full Size


Aurora pulled through and was released yesterday. 

Here's a non-paywalled link.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
MAGAs do not care. They believe it is their sacred right to virtual signal their "unwillingness to be controlled".

And by be controlled they of course mean "do what science suggests and give a crap about your fellow man".

You see, to them, they are the only people who matter. Ever. EVAR.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Now that's just all sorts of farked up.  Seriously, unequivocally, farked. up.


But muh freedumbs!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: This woman has every right to be pissed and I applaud her for speaking out. Sadly, this will not change anyone's mind. Instead, "patriots" who have "done their own research" will dox this woman and accuse her (and her daughter) of being crisis actors paid by Soros.


A- 

You forgot the brackets around {{{Soros}}}
 
Dryad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: This woman has every right to be pissed and I applaud her for speaking out. Sadly, this will not change anyone's mind. Instead, "patriots" who have "done their own research" will dox this woman and accuse her (and her daughter) of being crisis actors paid by Soros.


I don't care what they call themselves or what they claim to know. They are no longer Americans and need to be treated as such.
Exile them or put them in camps. I don't care, but they need to stop endangering the rest of humanity
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KB202: We told medical workers over a year ago to refuse treatment to deniers, but they won't do the right thing and prioritise actual patients in need of care. They insist on treating anti-vaxxers in hospitals instead of demanding they be sent home by their proverbial boot straps. All of these articles about medical workers running out of sympathy for unvaccinated covid magats? I'm out of sympathy for medical workers who won't stand up for themselves and their real patients.


I understand your frustration, but if we didn't care for patients who didn't care for themselves, whether it be vaccinations or smoking or obesity or alcohol or just generally doing stupid shiat, we wouldn't have any patients at all.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldRod: I don't understand this mentality, especially when the shots are free and so easy to get.  I just don't get it


With my brother in-law, it was ignorance and being generally dumb.  He got the easy explanation from others who were definitely political and refused the vaccine for months.  He was finally convinced by an aunt whose sister had recently died from it.

Another brother in-law's wife, refuses to get it and it is totally rooted in politics and the right-wing shiat they watch on TV.  Of course, they never say they think vaccines and masks are a "liberal" thing and that's why they don't want to do it.  And the bad thing is that you are already having people cover for that attitude so it can be forgotten that they literally contributed to killing and injuring other people so they could feel better about their politics.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA:"I don't normally speak on topics like this, but I feel that something needs to be said," Amelia Cannon wrote late on her daughter's second night in the hospital. "So forgive me, but I am angry. I am angry that I have done EVERYTHING right. Angry that I come to work and exhaust myself to treat unvaccinated patients. Only to bring it home to my babies. Can you imagine my frustration? My guilt? My fear?"

No, they can't, because they lack the capacity for empathy.

If it doesn't happen to them, it doesn't happen at all.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gratch: News flash:  They won't look.

And even if they do, they won't care because they're sociopathic chuds.

They will handwave it away with "well, she could have just as easily die from the flu" or "that's really sad, but I'm still not going to give up my freedoms"

Anyone who remains unvaccinated at this point without a legit medical reason is an objectively horrible person, full stop.


If this lady loses her child and takes it out on her unvaccinated patients, I am available to serve on the jury and to make sure justice is served.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's well past time to start prosecuting for reckless endangerment the people who are spreading lies. This isn't subjective subject matter like whether low taxes or forced turnip collectivism is the best way to run the country. This is pure farking disregard for the consequences of their actions. Have some balls and prosecute the major players.
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: KB202: We told medical workers over a year ago to refuse treatment to deniers, but they won't do the right thing and prioritise actual patients in need of care. They insist on treating anti-vaxxers in hospitals instead of demanding they be sent home by their proverbial boot straps. All of these articles about medical workers running out of sympathy for unvaccinated covid magats? I'm out of sympathy for medical workers who won't stand up for themselves and their real patients.

I understand your frustration, but if we didn't care for patients who didn't care for themselves, whether it be vaccinations or smoking or obesity or alcohol or just generally doing stupid shiat, we wouldn't have any patients at all.


You have a bigger heart than I do, doc. The difference is these farks aren't just killing themselves. They almost killed this child because her mother dared to help them.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Now that's just all sorts of farked up.  Seriously, unequivocally, farked. up.


Whats more farked up is that schools are opening like all is normal.

Its gonna be a farking bloodbath and a farking mass scale tragedy.

Adults catching covid and dying was sad enough, with kids its gonna be 100 times worse.
 
Luse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Gratch: News flash:  They won't look.

And even if they do, they won't care because they're sociopathic chuds.

They will handwave it away with "well, she could have just as easily die from the flu" or "that's really sad, but I'm still not going to give up my freedoms"

Anyone who remains unvaccinated at this point without a legit medical reason is an objectively horrible person, full stop.

If this lady loses her child and takes it out on her unvaccinated patients, I am available to serve on the jury and to make sure justice is served.


Right there with you. That poor kid looks alot like my friend's little girl. She's also a nurse. This one hits a bit too close.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Still, Cannon said doctors initially thought strong antibiotics and a couple of days of supplemental oxygen would have her on the mend.

Antibiotics? To fight off COVID? What kind of third rate shiatty doctors work at that hospital?
 
anfrind
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Killing children is a core conservative value.
 
Dryad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: KB202: We told medical workers over a year ago to refuse treatment to deniers, but they won't do the right thing and prioritise actual patients in need of care. They insist on treating anti-vaxxers in hospitals instead of demanding they be sent home by their proverbial boot straps. All of these articles about medical workers running out of sympathy for unvaccinated covid magats? I'm out of sympathy for medical workers who won't stand up for themselves and their real patients.

I understand your frustration, but if we didn't care for patients who didn't care for themselves, whether it be vaccinations or smoking or obesity or alcohol or just generally doing stupid shiat, we wouldn't have any patients at all.


Under normal circumstances, sure. But its down to basic rules of triage at this point.
The second services have to be rationed, the game changes to 'best probable outcome' and 'greatest good'.
-
These assholes are the ones that CHOSE to put the system over capacity, if they get to suffer from the results no one will cry about it.
 
Dryad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These are people that are literally saying our right to live ends at their right to kill us.
Why are we treating them, not locking them away?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gratch: Anyone who remains unvaccinated at this point without a legit medical reason is an objectively horrible person, full stop.


And nazis were horrible person full stop but that didnt stop em. What stopped em was putting millions of em into the ground.

We need to vaccinate kids. NOW. That or arrest all the antivaxxers and vaxx em by force.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This one is on Biden and the FDA. There was no reason why children like this couldn't have been given the vaccine. Abolish the FDA and allow medical science to work unburdened by government regulation
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dryad: These are people that are literally saying our right to live ends at their right to kill us.
Why are we treating them, not locking them away?


Because cowards run the white house, congress, states, insurance companies and hospitals?
 
Luse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dryad: These are people that are literally saying our right to live ends at their right to kill us.
Why are we treating them, not locking them away?


Agreed. Willfully unvaccinated?  Got Covid? Typhoid Mary treatment for you plague rat. fark off and die.
 
QFarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If seeing a blonde-haired white girl hospitalized with Covid won't convince the anti-vaxxers to get the shot, nothing will.
 
pheelix
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Still, Cannon said doctors initially thought strong antibiotics and a couple of days of supplemental oxygen would have her on the mend.

Antibiotics? To fight off COVID? What kind of third rate shiatty doctors work at that hospital?


She probably had pneumonia as well. It's a common complication in severe Covid cases.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This one is on Biden and the FDA. There was no reason why children like this couldn't have been given the vaccine. Abolish the FDA and allow medical science to work unburdened by government regulation


You want thalidomide?  Because that's how you get thalidomide.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The sad part about this is that some folks will hear about this ordeal and instead of going out and getting vaccinated and buying the best masks available they will instead go down to the local farm supply store and pick up some ivermectin to "protect their loved ones". You know, just full on perpetuating the stupidity that caused this 3 year old to get sick in the first place.
 
pheelix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: This one is on Biden and the FDA. There was no reason why children like this couldn't have been given the vaccine. Abolish the FDA and allow medical science to work unburdened by government regulation


Good luck getting insurance to pay out for any complications resulting from the use of unapproved medications.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I know as a parent in healthcare this made me super worried for my own 3 year old, so good news- she's home now

https://www.newson6.com/story/6123fbf7​1548150bfd9d5fd5/oklahoma-3yearold-ret​urns-home-from-hospital-after-covid19-​battle-


I know this isn't Facebook and shiat, but damned if I didn't wish we could have a better response for news like this.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: This woman has every right to be pissed and I applaud her for speaking out. Sadly, this will not change anyone's mind. Instead, "patriots" who have "done their own research" will dox this woman and accuse her (and her daughter) of being crisis actors paid by Soros.


Or they will say this wouldn't have happened if she was at home making sammiches, and pregnant, like a good little baby factory.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What should be happening :
Fark user imageView Full Size


What is actually happening :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: I understand your frustration, but if we didn't care for patients who didn't care for themselves, whether it be vaccinations or smoking or obesity or alcohol or just generally doing stupid shiat, we wouldn't have any patients at all.


One of these things is not like the others.

Patient who are obese, drink alcohol, smoke, or do other stupid shiat are not inherently a risk to the staff and other patients at the hospital.

That's why the smokers aren't allowed to smoke in the hospital, the fatties aren't allowed to prepare the meals, and the alckys aren't allowed to serve drinks.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: This woman has every right to be pissed and I applaud her for speaking out. Sadly, this will not change anyone's mind. Instead, "patriots" who have "done their own research" will dox this woman and accuse her (and her daughter) of being crisis actors paid by Soros.


I wish there were Jewish space lasers so MAGAts could be fried by them.

/your own fault for not raking your beard.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehobbes: UltimaCS: Easier said than done, Tulsa World:
[Fark user image 396x750]

In short- mom is a ER RN at same hospital.

She caught it although vaccinated. Her husband caught it although vaccinated. Their 11 month old didn't, but mom thinks it is related to still being breast fed and shared antibodies.

Aurora- 3 years old- had to be admitted to the PICU at the hospital her mom works for. Was on BiPAP and was almost intubated. 

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]
Family did everything right. distanced, vaccinated those who could, and still almost lost her. 
[kfor.com image 850x477]

Aurora pulled through and was released yesterday. 

Here's a non-paywalled link.


Your link got eaten.

In any case, having to raise a kid with long COVID from 3 to adulthood sounds like a nightmare. Given that the child was almost lost, I assume there's going to be quite a bit of permanent damage that'll haunt them for the rest of their life and utterly wreck their childhood.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Dr. Nick Riviera: I understand your frustration, but if we didn't care for patients who didn't care for themselves, whether it be vaccinations or smoking or obesity or alcohol or just generally doing stupid shiat, we wouldn't have any patients at all.

One of these things is not like the others.

Patient who are obese, drink alcohol, smoke, or do other stupid shiat are not inherently a risk to the staff and other patients at the hospital.

That's why the smokers aren't allowed to smoke in the hospital, the fatties aren't allowed to prepare the meals, and the alckys aren't allowed to serve drinks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.