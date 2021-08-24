 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Thank you for flying Alaska Airlines. Ladies and gentlemen please extinguish your cell phones   (wpxi.com) divider line
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are Samsung phones catching fire again or is this a different brand that screwed up its battery configuration? Otherwise, how was the passenger misusing the phone to the point it caught fire?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have to remember this the next time I want to divert a plane.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Ive always liked Alaska Airlines.

I like that they put a big picture of Johnny Cash on all their planes.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Are Samsung phones catching fire again or is this a different brand that screwed up its battery configuration? Otherwise, how was the passenger misusing the phone to the point it caught fire?


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How common is this that they have special bag for it?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Are Samsung phones catching fire again or is this a different brand that screwed up its battery configuration? Otherwise, how was the passenger misusing the phone to the point it caught fire?


There are so many phones out there that every manufacturer has probably had a few go up in flames. Lithium-ion batteries are temperamental.

Keeping a phone in your back pocket is one way to apply unwanted stress to the battery.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was deliberate. They had one too many calls like, "We've been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty..." and just couldn't take it anymore.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to stop mining bitcoin just because some sky waitress tells me to.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: How common is this that they have special bag for it?


It's not common, but it's dangerous so commercial airplanes carry containment bags.  (The containment bag kits also have thick gloves so the flight attendants can pick up the device and put it in the bag)
For the same reason we also carry AEDs even though their use is not common, and the pilots also train for malfunctions that are not common.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Are Samsung phones catching fire again or is this a different brand that screwed up its battery configuration? Otherwise, how was the passenger misusing the phone to the point it caught fire?


Probably used a non Apple approved charger with their iPhone.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: How common is this that they have special bag for it?


Often enough that it needs addressed, although rare. Considering there are billions of smartphones out there even if a .01% phone grenade rate that's 1 million phones per billion out there
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: stuffy: How common is this that they have special bag for it?

Often enough that it needs addressed, although rare. Considering there are billions of smartphones out there even if a .01% phone grenade rate that's 1 million phones per billion out there


Sorry, 100k. Didn't shift the decimal.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Are Samsung phones catching fire again or is this a different brand that screwed up its battery configuration? Otherwise, how was the passenger misusing the phone to the point it caught fire?



One of the most common causes is the lithium-ion battery being punctured, which can result in runaway oxidisation - lots of non-naughty ways that can happen, like a phone falling behind an armrest and the rest being lifted, especially with a glass or plastic backed phone.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: stuffy: How common is this that they have special bag for it?

It's not common, but it's dangerous so commercial airplanes carry containment bags.  (The containment bag kits also have thick gloves so the flight attendants can pick up the device and put it in the bag)
For the same reason we also carry AEDs even though their use is not common, and the pilots also train for malfunctions that are not common.


does your traditional ABC fire extinguisher even work on a battery fire?
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my phone. This is my sarcasm detector.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: greentea1985: Are Samsung phones catching fire again or is this a different brand that screwed up its battery configuration? Otherwise, how was the passenger misusing the phone to the point it caught fire?

There are so many phones out there that every manufacturer has probably had a few go up in flames. Lithium-ion batteries are temperamental.

Keeping a phone in your back pocket is one way to apply unwanted stress to the battery.


Sir, are you suggesting moving it around to the front pocket? Do you know, near the genitals and all? No thank you, kind sir.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: DRTFA: stuffy: How common is this that they have special bag for it?

It's not common, but it's dangerous so commercial airplanes carry containment bags.  (The containment bag kits also have thick gloves so the flight attendants can pick up the device and put it in the bag)
For the same reason we also carry AEDs even though their use is not common, and the pilots also train for malfunctions that are not common.

does your traditional ABC fire extinguisher even work on a battery fire?


Dry powder? Should, smothers the fire and keeps the oxygen out.
 
Bungles
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: DRTFA: stuffy: How common is this that they have special bag for it?

It's not common, but it's dangerous so commercial airplanes carry containment bags.  (The containment bag kits also have thick gloves so the flight attendants can pick up the device and put it in the bag)
For the same reason we also carry AEDs even though their use is not common, and the pilots also train for malfunctions that are not common.

does your traditional ABC fire extinguisher even work on a battery fire?



Not sure you'd want to unleash any sort of powder extinguisher on a sealed plane if you can avoid it - the goal is to seal up the battery in a lithium fire bag and then deal with it on the ground.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bungles: greentea1985: Are Samsung phones catching fire again or is this a different brand that screwed up its battery configuration? Otherwise, how was the passenger misusing the phone to the point it caught fire?


One of the most common causes is the lithium-ion battery being punctured, which can result in runaway oxidisation - lots of non-naughty ways that can happen, like a phone falling behind an armrest and the rest being lifted, especially with a glass or plastic backed phone.


Yeah almost every airline's safety briefing says to let an attendant know if you drop your device, and not to try to retrieve it yourself for precisely that reason.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: ElwoodCuse: DRTFA: stuffy: How common is this that they have special bag for it?

It's not common, but it's dangerous so commercial airplanes carry containment bags.  (The containment bag kits also have thick gloves so the flight attendants can pick up the device and put it in the bag)
For the same reason we also carry AEDs even though their use is not common, and the pilots also train for malfunctions that are not common.

does your traditional ABC fire extinguisher even work on a battery fire?

Dry powder? Should, smothers the fire and keeps the oxygen out.


It would help, but it can't stop the chemical reactions inside the battery.
 
kenny-j
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Are Samsung phones catching fire again or is this a different brand that screwed up its battery configuration? Otherwise, how was the passenger misusing the phone to the point it caught fire?


I'm willing to bet someone had their battery replaced with some fresh Chinesium off eBay or Amazon.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Relevant.XKCD.cartoon.png
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Airline officials are blaming an overzealous USB port.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We had a samsung TV catch fire. Best Buy replaced it under warranty.....the second one caught fire after the warranty expired. Replace the logic board with a OEM part....and guess what happened.

Then a bit later a farker was talking about his monitor and had photos of it taken apart after it caught fire, I recognized the layout and say "That's a Samsung, isn't it".....yup.
 
Daer21
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DRTFA: stuffy: How common is this that they have special bag for it?

It's not common, but it's dangerous so commercial airplanes carry containment bags.  (The containment bag kits also have thick gloves so the flight attendants can pick up the device and put it in the bag)
For the same reason we also carry AEDs even though their use is not common, and the pilots also train for malfunctions that are not common.


This man planes.
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hate Alaska airlines.  with any luck one of those batteries will burn the entire airline to the ground.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had always wondered if they had some sort of container to handle a Li battery fire.  Glad to know that it does exist.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is why your phone should be wearing a mask

Or something
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]
Ive always liked Alaska Airlines.

I like that they put a big picture of Johnny Cash on all their planes.


Interesting. I know someone who posited that was Colonel Sanders. Though I'm pretty sure it's a native Alaskan.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: I hate Alaska airlines.  with any luck one of those batteries will burn the entire airline to the ground.


I though that they were fairly well regarded overall. Well, unless you had family on that one plane they sent screaming into the Pacific ocean due to shoddy maintenance on that jackscrew assembly. But nobody's perfect.
 
