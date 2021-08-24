 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Dad who was "too busy" to get vaccinated has all the time in the world to lay around in a hospital bed after spreading it to all 7 of his children   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
137
    More: News, Vaccine, 42-year-old Ben Anderson, Vaccination, take expert advice, Intensive care medicine, Infectious disease, livestock dewormer, Trevor Johnson  
•       •       •

2186 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



137 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The only family member at home who was not ill was his wife. She also was the only family member who'd been vaccinated."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A competent martial arts instructor knows their vulnerabilities and compensates for them, including with vaccines. Don't Fark around with viruses.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, has a message

DeKalb County = 79% Trump, 19.2% Biden
Caldwell County = 79.6% Trump, 19.2% Biden

There's the odds on his political affiliation.


As "a man of faith,"..."I wasn't vaccinated because work was busy,"...."I just never had time."...

Fark user imageView Full Size


It frustrates him too, he said, that wearing masks and getting a protective shot in the arm has turned into a political statement. "I can make a statement about my unwillingness to conform, but at what cost?"

In other words, you bought into the politics and you and your family are literally *suffering* because of that and that's *still* not enough for you to think, "Gee...maybe all these right-wingers I listen to are full of shiat and don't have my best interests at heart to the point of killing me and my family."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wasn't vaccinated because work was busy," the software product manager said

Bullsh*t. Did you work 24/7 for 8 months?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird, I'm finding myself too busy to feel bad for this asshole.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "I wasn't vaccinated because work was busy," the software product manager said

Bullsh*t. Did you work 24/7 for 8 months?


Maybe he's Jamaican.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the tiniest of minds revel in the misfortune of others.

Gotta be a liberal.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am wondering if we should have a covid tab, at this point. News about covid is really important but this is ad nauseam.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nurses can't stop to clean up the vomit.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always sad when these things hit the news, a guy murders his offspring and kills himself.   It happens too often.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it difficult to believe that someone from Missouri would have these beliefs
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said it before, will say it again: America is a free-range insane asylum.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "I wasn't vaccinated because work was busy," the software product manager said

Bullsh*t. Did you work 24/7 for 8 months?


A software product specialist isn't a labor job, one can afford to feel lackluster and still do the damn job.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients stupid ass cracker morons like me.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no time for excuses any more.

Make the goddamned time. The lives you save may not be just your own.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can't even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news..."

Where the hell has this guy been the last year and a half?
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a product manager shipping much more stuff than this dingleberry I can most definitely assure you that this asshole had plenty of time to get vaccinated.
 
sid244
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Charge him double please
 
lefty248
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: "They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can't even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news..."

Where the hell has this guy been the last year and a half?


Watching Faux News. Duh
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It wasn't that Anderson was particularly opposed to getting vaccinated. "I wasn't vaccinated because work was busy,"

LOL, OK Mr. Duggar.

The people who spent last summer telling you Covid was no big deal and dunking on California and New York for all those dead people will be here soon to tell you that there are too many of these stories and that your schadenfreude is not helping.  Sad!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The tiniest dicks troll on chat forums to get attention.   Gotta be a Trumper.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whew. All good. He's a man of faith.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Only the tiniest of minds revel in the misfortune of others.

Gotta be a liberal.


Oh was it "misfortune" that struck here, dummy?

The only "misfortune" I see in this story is a dumb cracker that got shorted by God in the brains department.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UberDave: 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, has a message

DeKalb County = 79% Trump, 19.2% Biden
Caldwell County = 79.6% Trump, 19.2% Biden

There's the odds on his political affiliation.


As "a man of faith,"..."I wasn't vaccinated because work was busy,"...."I just never had time."...

[Fark user image 259x194]

It frustrates him too, he said, that wearing masks and getting a protective shot in the arm has turned into a political statement. "I can make a statement about my unwillingness to conform, but at what cost?"

In other words, you bought into the politics and you and your family are literally *suffering* because of that and that's *still* not enough for you to think, "Gee...maybe all these right-wingers I listen to are full of shiat and don't have my best interests at heart to the point of killing me and my family."


Do they farkin' think that the vaccine has some potion that makes right wingers into liberals? Like if you were a Trump supporter and you got the shot, all a sudden you're waving rainbow flags and putting BLM stickers on your vehicles?
 
Headso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: Where the hell has this guy been the last year and a half?


If your nightly news is right wing you would never see a single case.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm a goddamned agoraphobic with social anxiety & PTSD, and I still left my home, drove to a hospital & sat in a room full of strangers - twice - to get vaccinated.

If I can go through what amounts to a goddamned social gom jabbar to get jabbed, you can make the time.

No more excuses.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: "I wasn't vaccinated because work was busy," the software product manager said

Bullsh*t. Did you work 24/7 for 8 months?


Technically yea. He's a product manager, so I assume he actually worked 24 hours spread out over 7 days in the past 8 months.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ifky: Nurses can't stop to clean up the vomit.

[c.tenor.com image 320x192] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: "They are not showing us that on the nightly news..."
Where the hell has this guy been the last year and a half?


Watching Fox News. That's the problem.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Only the tiniest of minds revel in the misfortune of others.

Gotta be a liberal.


Not really a misfortune since it's a consequence to his own actions, but you're otherwise correct.

Liberals want you to remain unvaccinated and unmasked so that you suffer and die. Spread the word.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My son and I got  vaccinated in a drive through situation. First you make an appointment online. Then you drive to the spot and confirm who you are and answer a few questions. Then you queue up in a line and drive through, stop and get your shot. Then you get in another line in case you have a reaction. 10 minutes in that line. Then you go home. The whole process took about 25 minutes both times.

The possible severe reaction line was the longest wait.

Too busy. Screw that guy!
 
oukewldave
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: "They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can't even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news..."

Where the hell has this guy been the last year and a half?


Well the last few months, he's been busy coming up with excuses why he didn't get vaccinated.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: The only "misfortune" I see in this story is a dumb cracker that got shorted by God in the brains department.


Are you talking about the dad or zgrizz?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: UberDave: 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, has a message

DeKalb County = 79% Trump, 19.2% Biden
Caldwell County = 79.6% Trump, 19.2% Biden

There's the odds on his political affiliation.


As "a man of faith,"..."I wasn't vaccinated because work was busy,"...."I just never had time."...

[Fark user image 259x194]

It frustrates him too, he said, that wearing masks and getting a protective shot in the arm has turned into a political statement. "I can make a statement about my unwillingness to conform, but at what cost?"

In other words, you bought into the politics and you and your family are literally *suffering* because of that and that's *still* not enough for you to think, "Gee...maybe all these right-wingers I listen to are full of shiat and don't have my best interests at heart to the point of killing me and my family."

Do they farkin' think that the vaccine has some potion that makes right wingers into liberals? Like if you were a Trump supporter and you got the shot, all a sudden you're waving rainbow flags and putting BLM stickers on your vehicles?


Yes.  There is a lot of virtue signaling going on here.  They're showing allegiance to Dear Leader.  Ironic isn't it?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Do they farkin' think that the vaccine has some potion that makes right wingers into liberals? Like if you were a Trump supporter and you got the shot, all a sudden you're waving rainbow flags and putting BLM stickers on your vehicles?


Yes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: dothemath: The only "misfortune" I see in this story is a dumb cracker that got shorted by God in the brains department.

Are you talking about the dad or zgrizz?


Pick one.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hope his wife leaves him and all his kids too.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: "They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can't even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news..."

Where the hell has this guy been the last year and a half?


What does the fox say?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: "They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can't even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news..."

Where the hell has this guy been the last year and a half?


Up his own ass.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: My son and I got  vaccinated in a drive through situation. First you make an appointment online. Then you drive to the spot and confirm who you are and answer a few questions. Then you queue up in a line and drive through, stop and get your shot. Then you get in another line in case you have a reaction. 10 minutes in that line. Then you go home. The whole process took about 25 minutes both times.

The possible severe reaction line was the longest wait.

Too busy. Screw that guy!


Walgreens is open and giving out shots on Saturday.  Mine took 2 minutes.  The pharmacist said "You're supposed to wait 15 minutes, but we're pretty busy so I'll leave it up to you."  I stood around for 5 minutes looking at the toy section and then left.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe climb off your wife and take that same 5 minutes to go and get yourself vaccinated? Just an idea.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Only the tiniest of minds revel in the misfortune of others.

Gotta be a liberal.


We tried facts, rational arguments, compassion, and even bribes. We're down to ridicule. Get the vaccine or be laughed at while you and your loved ones die horribly.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
12 hours a day with a 45 minute drive to and from 6 days a week and I found the time.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: UberDave: 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, has a message

DeKalb County = 79% Trump, 19.2% Biden
Caldwell County = 79.6% Trump, 19.2% Biden

There's the odds on his political affiliation.


As "a man of faith,"..."I wasn't vaccinated because work was busy,"...."I just never had time."...

[Fark user image 259x194]

It frustrates him too, he said, that wearing masks and getting a protective shot in the arm has turned into a political statement. "I can make a statement about my unwillingness to conform, but at what cost?"

In other words, you bought into the politics and you and your family are literally *suffering* because of that and that's *still* not enough for you to think, "Gee...maybe all these right-wingers I listen to are full of shiat and don't have my best interests at heart to the point of killing me and my family."

Do they farkin' think that the vaccine has some potion that makes right wingers into liberals? Like if you were a Trump supporter and you got the shot, all a sudden you're waving rainbow flags and putting BLM stickers on your vehicles?


Not to mention what they did to those poor, god-fearing frogs:
placeboing | Gay Frogs (Alex Jones REMIX) | Extended
Youtube dvf6gz58xnI
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now that's responsible parenting.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


1) RE "They are not showing us that on the nightly news. People don't get it. This is not the sniffles": Doctors, nurses, and other people who work in hospitals have been on the news, in magazines, on CNN, etc. for the better part of the last 18 months outright showing people that this was not the sniffles. This guy has to have the worst attention span ever to not catch any of that.

2) RE "I just never had time" to get vaccinated: It took me all of 30 minutes on two separate days, four weeks apart, to get vaccinated. I don't think he should list "time management" as a skill he has on his resume anymore.

3) RE "I can make a statement about my unwillingness to conform, but at what cost? The vaccine clearly is a way to keep us safe. This hole in my neck, the scar anyway, will always be there to remind me of the miracle": At least your nearly dying convinced you that doctors, nurses, and medical researchers have your best interests in mind. Would you please remember that for the next pandemic rather than reflexively condemning them all as worse than Mengele?
 
Displayed 50 of 137 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.