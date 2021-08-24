 Skip to content
 
Haiti needs help, but 'not from aid workers who never leave their SUVs.' Residents of Boulder and Austin now unsure how to help
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's really hot down there, and the SUVs have air conditioning.
They were trying to hand Bibles through the windows, but stopped after they found out they were being used for toilet paper.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they really want Sean Penn to come back?
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: It's really hot down there, and the SUVs have air conditioning.
They were trying to hand Bibles through the windows, but stopped after they found out they were being used for toilet paper.


Jokes on you, I'm not handing out Bibles, I am handing out copies of Dianetics.
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, could they maybe get some relief that doesn't involve cholera this time?

I'm sure they wouldn't want to seem U.N. grateful, but come on...
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, Boulder is a morally depraved place. "We're so progressive! Look at us! No poor people!"

cryinoutloud: It's really hot down there, and the SUVs have air conditioning.
They were trying to hand Bibles through the windows, but stopped after they found out they were being used for toilet paper.


People from Austin and Boulder aren't handing out bibles, they're leading yoga classes and teaching veganism.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: It's really hot down there, and the SUVs have air conditioning.
They were trying to hand Bibles through the windows, but stopped after they found out windows were solid.


FTFM.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: cryinoutloud: It's really hot down there, and the SUVs have air conditioning.
They were trying to hand Bibles through the windows, but stopped after they found out they were being used for toilet paper.

Jokes on you, I'm not handing out Bibles, I am handing out copies of Dianetics.
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the child prostitutes make lots off aid workers.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Aid" comes in two major flavors:

- disaster aid (Getting food, water and the basics to people who have none
and
- infrastructure building.  (Much harder, and more difficult to do, and FAR beyond the capabilities of most 'christian charities')

Think about it.  You go down there, build a school...great.  What about the power grid to make that school funcitonal?  Reliable clean water for the students?  What about food security?  Kids can't learn if they're hungry.  How about roads?  Can't get the kids to school without roads. Teachers?

Infrastructure is hard.  It's a lot more difficult than 'hand food out through windows'.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the best thing that could happen to Haiti would be to be annexed by the Dominican Republic.

/like the best thing that could happen to the US would be to be annexed by Canada.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sending Trump down to throw paper towels at them feels about right.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aid workers at Oxfam were found to be trading food and supplies for sex

They thought "when will I even be in Haiti again?".
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coding school?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: God, Boulder is a morally depraved place. "We're so progressive! Look at us! No poor people!"

cryinoutloud: It's really hot down there, and the SUVs have air conditioning.
They were trying to hand Bibles through the windows, but stopped after they found out they were being used for toilet paper.

People from Austin and Boulder aren't handing out bibles, they're leading yoga classes and teaching veganism.


You're thinking California. This is Austin:
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: This is Austin:


This is Houston:
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Cave Geek: "Aid" comes in two major flavors:

- disaster aid (Getting food, water and the basics to people who have none
and
- infrastructure building.  (Much harder, and more difficult to do, and FAR beyond the capabilities of most 'christian charities')

Think about it.  You go down there, build a school...great.  What about the power grid to make that school funcitonal?  Reliable clean water for the students?  What about food security?  Kids can't learn if they're hungry.  How about roads?  Can't get the kids to school without roads. Teachers?

Infrastructure is hard.  It's a lot more difficult than 'hand food out through windows'.


A lot of schools in similar countries are basically pole barns with chalkboards. They don't have plumbing, let alone electricity.

I did hear about Scientologist "aid workers" who were traveling there 11 years ago with no supplies because they were going to buy them when they got there.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Tyrone Slothrop: This is Austin:

This is Houston:

This is Houston:
[s.hdnux.com image 850x637]


justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ghost of Rush Limbaugh was seen in one of the SUVs cruising for a few good men.

Can the DR just take that half over since Haiti is never going to not be a mess? Or maybe the USA can dump a trillion there rather than the next middle eastern disaster in 2024?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I'm an Instagram influencer and I'm giving you people exposure!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: They thought "when will I even be in Haiti again?".


Those are good Jeans.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: You're thinking California. This is Austin:
[Fark user image image 500x300]


Not for long!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: The ghost of Rush Limbaugh was seen in one of the SUVs cruising for a few good men.

Can the DR just take that half over since Haiti is never going to not be a mess? Or maybe the USA can dump a trillion there rather than the next middle eastern disaster in 2024?


DR doesn't want anything to do with Haiti and Haiti doesn't want anything to do with DR. What you are suggesting would surely start a genocidal war.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: A Cave Geek: "Aid" comes in two major flavors:

- disaster aid (Getting food, water and the basics to people who have none
and
- infrastructure building.  (Much harder, and more difficult to do, and FAR beyond the capabilities of most 'christian charities')

Think about it.  You go down there, build a school...great.  What about the power grid to make that school funcitonal?  Reliable clean water for the students?  What about food security?  Kids can't learn if they're hungry.  How about roads?  Can't get the kids to school without roads. Teachers?

Infrastructure is hard.  It's a lot more difficult than 'hand food out through windows'.

A lot of schools in similar countries are basically pole barns with chalkboards. They don't have plumbing, let alone electricity.

I did hear about Scientologist "aid workers" who were traveling there 11 years ago with no supplies because they were going to buy them when they got there.


Yeah, it's always amusing when people who don't understand the places they go, and have no idea what they're doing come to me and ask for donations.

I've started asking them what their expertise is with infrastructure before donating.  If they're a loose collection of church-based groups, forget it.  My donations need to go to people who know what the fark they are doing.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scalpod: Also, could they maybe get some relief that doesn't involve cholera this time?

I'm sure they wouldn't want to seem U.N. grateful, but come on...


Was the outbreak ever traced to UN personnel?  Or did it simply coincide with their arrival?  I could as easily imagine cholera being a domestic issue for Haiti as it being brought in by foreigners.

In any event, there were an awful lot of quotes in the article complaining about what Haiti doesn't need - white people in white trucks driving about. Okay, fair enough.  What does Haiti need?  I'm not being a smartass, either; I'm sure there's a lot of frustration at these NGOs coming in with a flurry of self-important activity that doesn't seem to improve things. And moreso some of the religious based ones which I'm certain spend more time proselytizing than helping. But it's far more efficient to state the things you need, not the things you don't.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Cave Geek: "Aid" comes in two major flavors:

- disaster aid (Getting food, water and the basics to people who have none
and
- infrastructure building.  (Much harder, and more difficult to do, and FAR beyond the capabilities of most 'christian charities')

Think about it.  You go down there, build a school...great.  What about the power grid to make that school funcitonal?  Reliable clean water for the students?  What about food security?  Kids can't learn if they're hungry.  How about roads?  Can't get the kids to school without roads. Teachers?

Infrastructure is hard.  It's a lot more difficult than 'hand food out through windows'.


There's a third type, which is essentially post-disaster cleanup and medical care.  Think demolitions crews clearing rubble, dealing with bodies, and medical crews essentially running modern-day field hospitals.

But as far as your second point about schools, you need to consider the nature of what the local population had before the disaster, the conditions they were already accustomed to, before you criticize building things like schools.  Were the kids already hungry before?  Did they already struggle with clean water and electricity?  Did they already have challenges getting to school?  If so, then rebuilding their destroyed school is still a net-gain compared to now and may essentially return to the status quo.

Remember, it was only a hundred years ago that the US had unreliable roads, schools that were potentially very, very far away from some of the rural students they served, and challenges with water and food.  Many of these schools likewise didn't necessarily have electricity either in places.  This is why school architecture for so long had HUGE windows.

Yes, the other things do need to be done, but don't say one thing shouldn't be done just because others aren't being done to the extent that one may wish.
 
JRoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
virgo47
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is there irony that this story is behind a paywall?
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lizyrd: What does Haiti need?


The US Navy is good at this kinda thing.

The Taliban or whoever can biatch and moan about the infidels devils of the USA but you never hear them mention our humanitarian interventions in Somalia, Indonesia and Bosnia.
 
TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Can the DR just take that half over since Haiti is never going to not be a mess? Or maybe the USA can dump a trillion there rather than the next middle eastern disaster in 2024?


The two countries' populations are ethnically and culturally quite different and their centuries' of animosity, including times when one occuppied the other, still appear to run fairly deep.  I don't think it's possible at the moment.  I get the impression that if DR took over Haiti, the Haitians would end up treated much like freed slaves in the American South after the Civil War as Jim Crow was asserted.
 
The Brains
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Surrender your boo-tah: God, Boulder is a morally depraved place. "We're so progressive! Look at us! No poor people!"

cryinoutloud: It's really hot down there, and the SUVs have air conditioning.
They were trying to hand Bibles through the windows, but stopped after they found out they were being used for toilet paper.

People from Austin and Boulder aren't handing out bibles, they're leading yoga classes and teaching veganism.

You're thinking California. This is Austin:
[Fark user image image 500x300]


Yep.

Pretending that beef is barbecue.

That's Austin, and Texas in general.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: A Cave Geek: "Aid" comes in two major flavors:

- disaster aid (Getting food, water and the basics to people who have none
and
- infrastructure building.  (Much harder, and more difficult to do, and FAR beyond the capabilities of most 'christian charities')

Think about it.  You go down there, build a school...great.  What about the power grid to make that school funcitonal?  Reliable clean water for the students?  What about food security?  Kids can't learn if they're hungry.  How about roads?  Can't get the kids to school without roads. Teachers?

Infrastructure is hard.  It's a lot more difficult than 'hand food out through windows'.

There's a third type, which is essentially post-disaster cleanup and medical care.  Think demolitions crews clearing rubble, dealing with bodies, and medical crews essentially running modern-day field hospitals.

But as far as your second point about schools, you need to consider the nature of what the local population had before the disaster, the conditions they were already accustomed to, before you criticize building things like schools.  Were the kids already hungry before?  Did they already struggle with clean water and electricity?  Did they already have challenges getting to school?  If so, then rebuilding their destroyed school is still a net-gain compared to now and may essentially return to the status quo.

Remember, it was only a hundred years ago that the US had unreliable roads, schools that were potentially very, very far away from some of the rural students they served, and challenges with water and food.  Many of these schools likewise didn't necessarily have electricity either in places.  This is why school architecture for so long had HUGE windows.

Yes, the other things do need to be done, but don't say one thing shouldn't be done just because others aren't being done to the extent that one may wish.


I'm not trying to pooh-pooh the effort.  I'm pointing out that it's harder than a lot of these 'charity organizations' realize.  Infrastructure is hard.  Nation building is really hard.  Even basic disaster relief is harder than a lot of people think it is.

If your organization just wants to drive around and distribute food.  Fine...just be careful you don't get in the way of the people who are trying to 'get it right'
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lizyrd: In any event, there were an awful lot of quotes in the article complaining about what Haiti doesn't need - white people in white trucks driving about. Okay, fair enough. What does Haiti need?


I assume black people in black trucks.
 
Loren
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Aid workers at Oxfam were found to be trading food and supplies for sex

They thought "when will I even be in Haiti again?".


It's no surprise at all.  Aid is full of corruption.
 
dk47
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: "Aid" comes in two major flavors:

- disaster aid (Getting food, water and the basics to people who have none
and
- infrastructure building.  (Much harder, and more difficult to do, and FAR beyond the capabilities of most 'christian charities')

Think about it.  You go down there, build a school...great.  What about the power grid to make that school funcitonal?  Reliable clean water for the students?  What about food security?  Kids can't learn if they're hungry.  How about roads?  Can't get the kids to school without roads. Teachers?

Infrastructure is hard.  It's a lot more difficult than 'hand food out through windows'.


The best is when they go down and build a church.  Thanks?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Haiti needs a top to bottom overhaul of their infrastructure and government for real change to happen

News flash - that ain't happening
 
dk47
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Brains: Tyrone Slothrop: Surrender your boo-tah: God, Boulder is a morally depraved place. "We're so progressive! Look at us! No poor people!"

cryinoutloud: It's really hot down there, and the SUVs have air conditioning.
They were trying to hand Bibles through the windows, but stopped after they found out they were being used for toilet paper.

People from Austin and Boulder aren't handing out bibles, they're leading yoga classes and teaching veganism.

You're thinking California. This is Austin:
[Fark user image image 500x300]

Yep.

Pretending that beef is barbecue.

That's Austin, and Texas in general.


Pretending you know how to make barbecue if you can't do brisket.
 
DVD
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Loren: abhorrent1: Aid workers at Oxfam were found to be trading food and supplies for sex

They thought "when will I even be in Haiti again?".

It's no surprise at all.  Aid is full of corruption.


______________________________________​____________

There should be local 3rd-party watchdogs and supervision.  Oh, wait... the places the aid goes to is often also full of corruption.

Perhaps the 1st world nations that send the aid could also have government sponsored watchdogs, except that the power in the place the aid goes to would then probably block the aid because they don't want the 1st world nation to be so aware of where the power is selling the aid off to.

So, we send the aid, try to send it in smart ways, and hope for the best.  Cutting off the aid is probably the worst of all options, worse than the local power lords selling most of it to other locations.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"What Haiti doesn't need is a bunch of fly-by-night people who are gonna pop in for the disaster and pop out."

Disclaimer: I count as one of those "white savior" assholes, I guess

I did a stint in Port-au-Prince after the 2010 earthquake, with Project Medishare.

No, not the affinity scam health "insurer", an honest, long-term, boots-on-the-ground NGO.

https://projectmedishare.org/

I remember a Florida-based plastic surgeon showing up with a bevy of office assistants (all attractive young women) in matching practice-logo'd scrubs, plus somebody with a camera to document everything he did.

We ran an OR/ICU out of a giant tent. We'd built OR tables from shipping pallet parts, and rigged up a bunch of car batteries to run 12V DC medical instruments like a dermatome (to do skin grafts). This was about 3 weeks after the earthquake, so we were doing mostly reconstructive stuff and follow-up care from emergency intervention rendered by the USS Comfort, so a lot of definitive stabilization and coverage of open fractures with complex wounds that had been provisionally treated.

The plastic surgeon throws a shiat fit, screams that the working conditions are unacceptable and he refused to perform surgery like a primitive barbarian. (IIRC, the word "butchery" was used)

The surgeon team (two orthopaedic surgeons, an orthopaedic resident, a pediatric general surgeon, two general surgery residents, a plastic surgeon, an OB-GYN, and an anesthesiologist) told him to make do with what we had, or get back on the feckin' plane because the setup didn't exist to give him a photo opportunity, it was to serve patients. We also reminded him we were fat-ass rich American doctors too, and somehow managed to make do.

The asswipe actually left.  Good riddance.

Anyway, unless you have specialized skills to offer, you're usually better off sending money.  If all you can do is untrained grunt labor, they can hire locals for that, and they'd rather not have to babysit you. There are plenty of places in the USA to do disaster tourism.
 
The Brains
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dk47: The Brains: Tyrone Slothrop: Surrender your boo-tah: God, Boulder is a morally depraved place. "We're so progressive! Look at us! No poor people!"

cryinoutloud: It's really hot down there, and the SUVs have air conditioning.
They were trying to hand Bibles through the windows, but stopped after they found out they were being used for toilet paper.

People from Austin and Boulder aren't handing out bibles, they're leading yoga classes and teaching veganism.

You're thinking California. This is Austin:
[Fark user image image 500x300]

Yep.

Pretending that beef is barbecue.

That's Austin, and Texas in general.

Pretending you know how to make barbecue if you can't do brisket.


LOL anyone can do brisket.

But where I was pitmaster, we didn't. We got a giant eye of round, and shredded it. Then it went into a tomato-based "marination" to make it stretch because we didn't GAF about those customers.

Bbq is pig. You can do other animals, including mutton. But the baseline, and what I judge a restaurant on, is their pork.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: I'm not trying to pooh-pooh the effort. I'm pointing out that it's harder than a lot of these 'charity organizations' realize. Infrastructure is hard. Nation building is really hard. Even basic disaster relief is harder than a lot of people think it is.

If your organization just wants to drive around and distribute food. Fine...just be careful you don't get in the way of the people who are trying to 'get it right'


I am aware of that.  It's essential that anyone that comes in to assist actually assists rather than getting in the way or even worse, becoming another casualty to drain resources.  Someone coming in to help basically needs to be self-reliant with nearly everything, relying only on local resources that happen to be bountiful.

Basically whomever goes need to understand that they'll be rough-camping the whole time, basically not much above how one lives being homeless.  If those conditions are too primitive then they shouldn't go.
 
Daer21
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Seems like the best thing that could happen to Haiti would be to be annexed by the Dominican Republic.

/like the best thing that could happen to the US would be to be annexed by Canada.


They would 'ethnically cleanse' it. Again. Bad idea.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Yeah, it's always amusing when people who don't understand the places they go, and have no idea what they're doing come to me and ask for donations.


Enough about Chelsea
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

virgo47: Is there irony that this story is behind a paywall?


The guardian is not behind a paywall. There is a giant banner asking for money, but you are free to click x and proceed
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: It's really hot down there, and the SUVs have air conditioning.
They were trying to hand Bibles through the windows, but stopped after they found out they were being used for toilet paper.


The Haitian literacy rate in 1982 was 34%.  What else are they going to do with them?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: justanotherfarkinfarker: The ghost of Rush Limbaugh was seen in one of the SUVs cruising for a few good men.

Can the DR just take that half over since Haiti is never going to not be a mess? Or maybe the USA can dump a trillion there rather than the next middle eastern disaster in 2024?

DR doesn't want anything to do with Haiti and Haiti doesn't want anything to do with DR. What you are suggesting would surely start a genocidal war.


Problem solved!  Send Muslim missionaries to convert the population of one or the other and sell PPV tickets.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: A Cave Geek: I'm not trying to pooh-pooh the effort. I'm pointing out that it's harder than a lot of these 'charity organizations' realize. Infrastructure is hard. Nation building is really hard. Even basic disaster relief is harder than a lot of people think it is.

If your organization just wants to drive around and distribute food. Fine...just be careful you don't get in the way of the people who are trying to 'get it right'

I am aware of that.  It's essential that anyone that comes in to assist actually assists rather than getting in the way or even worse, becoming another casualty to drain resources.  Someone coming in to help basically needs to be self-reliant with nearly everything, relying only on local resources that happen to be bountiful.

Basically whomever goes need to understand that they'll be rough-camping the whole time, basically not much above how one lives being homeless.  If those conditions are too primitive then they shouldn't go.


THIS THIS THIS

I slept on a cot under mosquito netting, with rats running around the tent at night. It was OK, it reminded me of my kids' pet rats at home.

I don't think I can do that any more, this time around I'm sending money.

Also, when I was there a Chinese aid worker sustained a C5 jumped facet and skull fractures when a wall fell on him. The other orthopaedic surgeon there was a spine specialist, he and I rigged up some makeshift Gardner-Wells tongs and reduced the dislocation, praying that we wouldn't crack his skull like an egg. We got his neck reduced and he regained neurologic function but we were worried about his airway from neck/facial swelling so he occupied a bed for 3 days until arrangements could be made by his NGO to airlift him out.  There were two co-workers by his side the whole time, none of them spoke English or French, and we had nobody who could speak Mandarin.  Poor guy, I wonder what happened to him. Those 3 days must have been terrifying.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Haiti was once the richest colony in the Western Hemisphere.
Haiti in the 70's (ABC's Harry Reasoner 1975) part 1 of 2
Youtube NdWx0K8jIOs
 
