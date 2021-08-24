 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   How to give better feedback to the morons, halfway, idiots, and imbeciles who make up your work colleagues   (npr.org) divider line
42
    More: Unlikely, BIAS, director of learning, better feedback, end result, impact statement, Systemic bias, 2006 singles, LifeLabs Learning  
•       •       •

1011 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That article needs a disclaimer to show that it only applies to a non-dysfunctional office environment.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Halfway or just the tip?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I told you the exact correct way to do it. I saw you take copious notes, more notes than anyone should reasonably need for a 10 minute process, and yet you still farked it up.

Why.

/I'm bad with morons
//Deeply dysfunction office environment
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Emotions are important for cementing lessons in the hypothalamus.   That's why I try to make my employees cry when I correct them.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More on Brandolini's Law:George Horne (1786): "Pertness and ignorance may ask a question in three lines, which it will cost learning and ingenuity thirty pages to answer. When this is done, the same question shall be triumphantly asked again the next year, as if nothing had ever been written upon the subject. And as people in general, for one reason or another, like short objections better than long answers, in this mode of disputation (if it can be styled such) the odds must ever be against us; and we must be content with those for our friends who have honesty and erudition, candor and patience, to study both sides of the question."Mark Twain (1906): "The glory which is built upon a lie soon becomes a most unpleasant encumbrance. ... How easy it is to make people believe a lie, and how hard it is to undo that work again!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes when I feel like killing someone,
I do a little trick to calm myself down.
I'll go over to the person's house and ring the doorbell.
When the person comes to the door, I'm gone,
but you know what I've left on the porch?
A jack-o-lantern with a knife stuck in the side
of its head with a note that says "You."
After that I usually feel a lot better, and no harm done.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTA but I always use the ice cream sandwich approach to giving feedback.

1. Give a criticism...always something constructive.
2. Praise...even if you have to dig deep to find it.
3. Give a criticism...always something constructive.

Like that they know they can do well...but that there is a surrounding bad that needs work.
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Knock it the hell off and get back to work, Bob" not on the list.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work with a bunch of women.  There's no such thing as constructive criticism, trust me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: I work with a bunch of women.  There's no such thing as constructive criticism, trust me.


Enjoy this comment before its scrubbed. lol
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The Official Fark Cajun: I work with a bunch of women.  There's no such thing as constructive criticism, trust me.

Enjoy this comment before its scrubbed. lol


Lol..the truth hurts.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to start my coaching opportunities with "OH MY GOD! STOP! WHAT IN THE HELL ARE YOU DOING?!?"
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: I work with a bunch of women.  There's no such thing as constructive criticism, trust me.


I never found it to be a problem. Maybe because they were almost all scientists. Maybe not.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giving feedback that's rooted in ableism, sexism, or racism isn't feedback!

So 'I can't see your big booty in that wheelchair' isn't feedback?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about the Methodists?
 
Pucca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just try to stay in my office and avoid as many people as possible. Seems to be working out so far.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once their cycle syncs up, you're farked.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Badmoodman:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The way I look at it is, ignorance, willful or not, is a large granite block. I have the hammer and chisel of truth and logic. Even if my chisel breaks off a small flake of the granite block, it's made a positive difference in advancing truth and understanding.

// same goes for others against ignorance I may have
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The "Military to Business Translation Guide" can also be a useful tool in communicating effectively with colleagues. For example:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: I like to start my coaching opportunities with "OH MY GOD! STOP! WHAT IN THE HELL ARE YOU DOING?!?"


We must have attended the same management classes.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Once their cycle syncs up, you're farked.


That's so weird, I can't imagine why the women in your office would have a problem with you.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: The Official Fark Cajun: Once their cycle syncs up, you're farked.

That's so weird, I can't imagine why the women in your office would have a problem with you.


Oh..they don't have a problem with me.  They have a HUGE problem with each other though.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Archer does it in style
https://youtu.be/ALY7DCFOnqQ
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Death by Spaghettification: The Official Fark Cajun: Once their cycle syncs up, you're farked.

That's so weird, I can't imagine why the women in your office would have a problem with you.

Oh..they don't have a problem with me.  They have a HUGE problem with each other though.


Huh. Weird. All of the women in my office always had a bigger problem with the misogynistic dinosaur who used to work here than each other.

I guess once our cycles synced up, we just felt more in tune with each other. A united front of sorts.
 
phenn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A 23-minute listen???

Here's some feedback for you: get to the farking point.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: The Official Fark Cajun: Death by Spaghettification: The Official Fark Cajun: Once their cycle syncs up, you're farked.

That's so weird, I can't imagine why the women in your office would have a problem with you.

Oh..they don't have a problem with me.  They have a HUGE problem with each other though.

Huh. Weird. All of the women in my office always had a bigger problem with the misogynistic dinosaur who used to work here than each other.

I guess once our cycles synced up, we just felt more in tune with each other. A united front of sorts.


Nope.  Not where I work.

Quite the opposite.

"Let me ask you a question" is the gossip red flag that really means "Let me tell you what Becky just did/said and see if you'll take my side."

Which is why my standard answer is "no." Or "Not interested."
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Quick and the Dead-Herod's Speech ("This is my town!")
Youtube e8w5H6fkC4U
something like this I think
 
woodjf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: xxBirdMadGirlxx: The Official Fark Cajun: Death by Spaghettification: The Official Fark Cajun: Once their cycle syncs up, you're farked.

That's so weird, I can't imagine why the women in your office would have a problem with you.

Oh..they don't have a problem with me.  They have a HUGE problem with each other though.

Huh. Weird. All of the women in my office always had a bigger problem with the misogynistic dinosaur who used to work here than each other.

I guess once our cycles synced up, we just felt more in tune with each other. A united front of sorts.

Nope.  Not where I work.

Quite the opposite.

"Let me ask you a question" is the gossip red flag that really means "Let me tell you what Becky just did/said and see if you'll take my side."

Which is why my standard answer is "no." Or "Not interested."


Synced cycles is the name of my.  I dunno
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't get me started on the halfway.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

woodjf: The Official Fark Cajun: xxBirdMadGirlxx: The Official Fark Cajun: Death by Spaghettification: The Official Fark Cajun: Once their cycle syncs up, you're farked.

That's so weird, I can't imagine why the women in your office would have a problem with you.

Oh..they don't have a problem with me.  They have a HUGE problem with each other though.

Huh. Weird. All of the women in my office always had a bigger problem with the misogynistic dinosaur who used to work here than each other.

I guess once our cycles synced up, we just felt more in tune with each other. A united front of sorts.

Nope.  Not where I work.

Quite the opposite.

"Let me ask you a question" is the gossip red flag that really means "Let me tell you what Becky just did/said and see if you'll take my side."

Which is why my standard answer is "no." Or "Not interested."

Synced cycles is the name of my.  I dunno


Hole/ Dixie Chicks  all acoustic  screamo band,
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd laugh harder at this, but, I'm a contractor - I don't get paid to do that.

I'm on a vendor contract at Microsoft. My client routinely ignores messages on Teams, emails on corpnet, and never sees me in person. My agency's fine with all of that as long as we keep getting paid and the client hasn't expressed an overt desire to replace us.

My team manager's on vacation this week. The person who normally reviews my pull requests went on vacation last week. Yesterday, the person who's supposed to back that person up while that person's on vacation... also went on vacation starting yesterday. So, my PRs languish, our SLA's ignored, and the other folks on our team are in similar straits.

The best part? No one gives a shiat, it seems. My work ethic's driving me insane as I desperately try to figure out who can approve & close my PRs so I can FINISH SOMETHING, ANYTHING, but neither agency nor client have a clue.

That's why I openly laughed at the "it's important to me that you respond to messages within a few minutes during work hours" bit. The whole point of messages, and emails, and other indirect communications methodologies is that you can defer the response.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I'd laugh harder at this, but, I'm a contractor - I don't get paid to do that.

I'm on a vendor contract at Microsoft. My client routinely ignores messages on Teams, emails on corpnet, and never sees me in person. My agency's fine with all of that as long as we keep getting paid and the client hasn't expressed an overt desire to replace us.

My team manager's on vacation this week. The person who normally reviews my pull requests went on vacation last week. Yesterday, the person who's supposed to back that person up while that person's on vacation... also went on vacation starting yesterday. So, my PRs languish, our SLA's ignored, and the other folks on our team are in similar straits.

The best part? No one gives a shiat, it seems. My work ethic's driving me insane as I desperately try to figure out who can approve & close my PRs so I can FINISH SOMETHING, ANYTHING, but neither agency nor client have a clue.

That's why I openly laughed at the "it's important to me that you respond to messages within a few minutes during work hours" bit. The whole point of messages, and emails, and other indirect communications methodologies is that you can defer the response.


I hate this so much. Sometimes I need to turn off email, messenger etc. and just sit down and do some work.

/such behavior, while not forbidden here, is deeply frowned upon
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Official Fark Cajun: I work with a bunch of women.  There's no such thing as constructive criticism, trust me.

Enjoy this comment before its scrubbed. lol


Toxic femininity is a thing. I've worked in these toxic female majority environments, I call it "walking into a den of biatches." Horrible people come in all genders and when they get together it creates an unhealthy environment and when they're all the same gender it creates an even worse culture. See "Alberta rig pig culture" for a male equivalent. Diversity and respect are key to healthy teams and communities.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

woodjf: The Official Fark Cajun: xxBirdMadGirlxx: The Official Fark Cajun: Death by Spaghettification: The Official Fark Cajun: Once their cycle syncs up, you're farked.

That's so weird, I can't imagine why the women in your office would have a problem with you.

Oh..they don't have a problem with me.  They have a HUGE problem with each other though.

Huh. Weird. All of the women in my office always had a bigger problem with the misogynistic dinosaur who used to work here than each other.

I guess once our cycles synced up, we just felt more in tune with each other. A united front of sorts.

Nope.  Not where I work.

Quite the opposite.

"Let me ask you a question" is the gossip red flag that really means "Let me tell you what Becky just did/said and see if you'll take my side."

Which is why my standard answer is "no." Or "Not interested."

Synced cycles is the name of my.  I dunno


Work flow management software: Synced Flow
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank god I work in the veterinary field with people who understand how science and medicine work.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

goodncold: DNRTA but I always use the ice cream sandwich approach to giving feedback.

1. Give a criticism...always something constructive.
2. Praise...even if you have to dig deep to find it.
3. Give a criticism...always something constructive.

Like that they know they can do well...but that there is a surrounding bad that needs work.


When someone comes to me and praises me for work well done, I instantly get suspicious and wait for the shoe to drop. And after it dropped, and they do something positive again I wish they would just stfu because I am not a small child that will start crying because someone said something "mean" to me.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I'd laugh harder at this, but, I'm a contractor - I don't get paid to do that.

I'm on a vendor contract at Microsoft. My client routinely ignores messages on Teams, emails on corpnet, and never sees me in person. My agency's fine with all of that as long as we keep getting paid and the client hasn't expressed an overt desire to replace us.

My team manager's on vacation this week. The person who normally reviews my pull requests went on vacation last week. Yesterday, the person who's supposed to back that person up while that person's on vacation... also went on vacation starting yesterday. So, my PRs languish, our SLA's ignored, and the other folks on our team are in similar straits.

The best part? No one gives a shiat, it seems. My work ethic's driving me insane as I desperately try to figure out who can approve & close my PRs so I can FINISH SOMETHING, ANYTHING, but neither agency nor client have a clue.

That's why I openly laughed at the "it's important to me that you respond to messages within a few minutes during work hours" bit. The whole point of messages, and emails, and other indirect communications methodologies is that you can defer the response.


Asynchronous communicatioeans they can respond at will. If its timely use a synchronous comm method like a telephone call or walk over to their office and do it f2f. Plus what kind of psycho micromanager disrupts work flow demanding instant response to textual messages?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Years ago, I was managing an IT group and corporate decided bonuses would be decided by peer reviews. I had recently hired a young lady named Angela and her peer review was going to be by one of the techs named Greg. Greg wrote, "Angela lacks knowledge in so many areas, I've found it easier to do the work myself than to explain it to her again and again. On the plus side, she has a nice rack." He signed it, and the funny thing is she signed it. I had to kick that one back.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.