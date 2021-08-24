 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Man has no regerts after getting QR code tattoo to show he's covid-free. Uses it at McDonald's. Okay, maybe a few regerts (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he was at one time.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Isn't it proper protocol to have the mark of the beast on the right hand?
 
groverpm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No doubt this will appear shortly in some antivaxxer propaganda video. "The government now requires a covid pass tattoo!!! My body my choice! (but you're still getting that abortion.)
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Isn't it proper protocol to have the mark of the beast on the right hand?


His way is more sinister.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kbronsito: trappedspirit: Isn't it proper protocol to have the mark of the beast on the right hand?

His way is more sinister.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kbronsito: trappedspirit: Isn't it proper protocol to have the mark of the beast on the right hand?

His way is more sinister.


Man gets QR code tattoo to "Rick Roll" scanners with Rick Astley video | news.com.au - Australia's leading news site
 
drxym
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Should have got it tattooed on his penis and then screamed about his rights being violated every time he tried to whip it out at the airport or sporting event.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Until that arm gets wrinkly.
 
keldaria
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Salmon: Until that arm gets wrinkly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That article takes far, far too much farking latitude with the definition of the word, "mastermind."
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That disposable tattoo machine tube is environmentally unfriendly and that annoys me.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: That disposable tattoo machine tube is environmentally unfriendly and that annoys me.


I'm just waiting for someone to figure out subcutaneous elements or pigments that can be controlled through EM induction. "Programmable tattoos" would be nice. Inject once, configure for decades as fashion changes.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
More important tattoo story further down on the page:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: That disposable tattoo machine tube is environmentally unfriendly and that annoys me.

I'm just waiting for someone to figure out subcutaneous elements or pigments that can be controlled through EM induction. "Programmable tattoos" would be nice. Inject once, configure for decades as fashion changes.


Something like this: Light-matter interaction can turn opaque materials transparent (phys.org)
 
