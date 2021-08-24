 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Triple-thick emergency in England, Scotland, and Wales   (bbc.com) divider line
24
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
EVERYBODY PANIC!!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How can they run out if the machine is always broken?
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Veto the brat with a wrestling mat. Oh yeah.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We TOLD you Brexit was a Bad Idea.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's an IRA plot!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thanks Joe Biden.

/saying this because shortages in this country are being blamed on him. Let's see them blame him for shortages in the UK. Spoiler: They'll find a way.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: How can they run out if the machine is always broken?


This.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was there some huge fascist rally going on?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
static2.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, maybe it is time to dust of my old HGV 2 license!

<looks at some local job postings for HGV 2 drivers>

£14/hour seems to be the default pay rate

Yeah, fark that. Looks like I'm sticking with IT....
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Go get em Gritty!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drgullen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kelis inconsolable.
 
groverpm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: It's an IRA plot!


It'd be a first. The IRA has never targeted Scotland or Wales, only England.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are you whales from Scotland?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Triple-thick? So, a traditional kilt.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: McDonald's strawberry "Milkshakes" contain 37 ingredients. None of which are milk, ice cream or strawberries.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: We TOLD you Brexit was a Bad Idea.


Conservatives have brains of concrete.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ffs - what do we have to throw at 'Tommeh ten names' now??????
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: How can they run out if the machine is always broken?


It's funny because McDonalds Corporate mandated that they use a shiaty milkshake machine and charge the franchisees thousands of dollars to input the Konami Code that fixes them.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There was a paper mill in New Hapshire that used to provide a key ingredient for McDonald's milkshakes.
Yes, it's made out of wood.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JAYoung: There was a paper mill in New Hapshire that used to provide a key ingredient for McDonald's milkshakes.
Yes, it's made out of wood.


Does it also float in water?

/ there are ways of telling if a milkshake is a witch....
 
patrick767
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Supply chain issues? I have an idea. Hear me out. They could start using actual milk.
 
