(9News (Australia))   Another thing Aussies have to worry about that can kill them, wearing a face-mask for the Covid will likely have a magpie attack you during "swooping season"   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Scary, National Rugby League, Attack!, magpie attack, Face-mask, Magpie, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Professor, Attack  
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tiddies.

But seriously.

If you can whistle, learn the calls magpies use in your area. When you see a magpie in your travels do the calls. It acclimates them to your presence and they'll leave you be.

Alternatively, a bright piece of rope, about 1 metre long with a small weight on the end spun above your head is an effective deterren, and at last resort a shield.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you are without other alternative you can just snap a leafy branch of the nearest gumtree and hold it like an umbrella.

This is also invaluable for walking on a sunny day. If you dip it in water occasionally you'll be 10degrees cooler than you'd otherwise be.
Important on a 40 degree day.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heckle and Jeckle seen taking notes
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like how they just stipulate that magpies are assholes and work forward from there.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Be careful.  I hear they have giant peckers
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We have some dive bombing birds nesting in the trees outside the office.

They're protected by so many conservation laws that technically you're not allowed to even shoo them away in case you hit them.

Not that you'll see the bastards before it's too late of course.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it me, or does this make it sound like the answer is for everyone to get "unique"/"stylized" masks nd stick with them so the magpies get use to those as well as the owners own faces.

With no shinnies of course.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We live on a rural block with few people and plenty of trees. The magpies mostly ignore us except when they have new babies. The bring the little guys up near the house so the kids can see us. Same goes for kookaburras, rosellas and owls. We never feed them, there's heaps of natural food for them...
 
Riche
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Too bad you can't breathe through holographic foil.
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CSB:

When I used to do tech support for small businesses, one client was in a building where a VERY aggressive goose took up shop in the roundabout in front of the lobby.  It would hiss, spread its wings and charge people as they went in and out.  After I escaped its wrath on the way in, I spoke with the office manager about it and she said the goose was a terror and did it every year for like a month.

So after I finished my work a few hours later, I left, went to my SUV, and proceeded to drive the wrong way through the roundabout at a very high rate of speed, honking and coming within inches of the bird who started to charge and then frantically tried to run/fly away.  I received a call on my cell about 30 seconds later.  I answered it to a chorus of laughter before they could get words out saying, "WE SAW THAT!"  They had a cupcake waiting for me the next time I worked the site.

Unfortunately, I don't think the bird stopped its bullying ways.

/CSB
//Closest story I have to swooping
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Is it me, or does this make it sound like the answer is for everyone to get "unique"/"stylized" masks nd stick with them so the magpies get use to those as well as the owners own faces.

With no shinnies of course.


Came in here to say "get a mask that looks like your face"

My son has one (it's how we got him to mask up initially)  what's even better is when he's angry under the mask but the lower half of his face is smiling.
 
trialpha
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sleze: When I used to do tech support for small businesses, one client was in a building where a VERY aggressive goose took up shop in the roundabout in front of the lobby. It would hiss, spread its wings and charge people as they went in and out. After I escaped its wrath on the way in, I spoke with the office manager about it and she said the goose was a terror and did it every year for like a month.


It amazes me that problem animals like this aren't just somehow ..... quietly taken care of. Who is going to complain if that goose just isn't there one morning?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The corvid/covid was just sitting right there, Subby.
 
