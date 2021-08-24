 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   What's the difference between an onion and a New Hampshire man?   (whdh.com) divider line
39
    More: Sick, Murder, Homicide, New Hampshire, New England, New Jersey, Sunbeam Television, Death, Copyright  
•       •       •

1326 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 9:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One has layers and is therefore comparable to an ogre.

The other created a gruesome scene of wanton butchery and left it where others could find it and is therefore comparable to ogrish.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bedford is a rich and boring community, so you get a better class of murderer than one would in nearby Manchester.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wore one of them on my belt, which was the style at the time.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You only cry while chopping up onions.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So, which state state is Bedford in, Mr News Editor?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and Hanford was killed by strangulations

Multiple?  Is this a pseudonym of Zaphod Beeblebrox?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Bedford is a rich and boring community, so you get a better class of murderer than one would in nearby Manchester.


Yeah, but that hotel is just off route 3 not far from the airport. Also about a 5 min drive to beautiful downtown Manchester. It's not like it's a really big metro area.

Chop wounds sound like someone went all axe murderer.

/Drive by there on my way to Lowe's and Target.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody went full Lizzie Borden on him?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snuff flick?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like a Waffle House order - over easy, chopped and strangled
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

minus80mon: sounds like a Waffle House order - over easy, chopped and strangled


And partially prepared in a dirty bathtub.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Ker_Thwap: Bedford is a rich and boring community, so you get a better class of murderer than one would in nearby Manchester.

Yeah, but that hotel is just off route 3 not far from the airport. Also about a 5 min drive to beautiful downtown Manchester. It's not like it's a really big metro area.

Chop wounds sound like someone went all axe murderer.

/Drive by there on my way to Lowe's and Target.


Like I said, super classy!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onions have a peel
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i usually skip the strangulation with the onions?
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: I wore one of them on my belt, which was the style at the time.


WTF is that onion on the belt all about ?
I genuinely curious.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh* People are like onions: You cut them up and they make you cry.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 425x149]
So, which state state is Bedford in, Mr News Editor?


The news station is in Bedford, Massachusetts. The crime took place in Bedford, New Hampshire.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 425x149]
So, which state state is Bedford in, Mr News Editor?


Came here to post this, ended up in a circle jerk with NeoCortex42

FARK YEAH
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leon kompowski: One has layers and is therefore comparable to an ogre.

The other created a gruesome scene of wanton butchery and left it where others could find it and is therefore comparable to ogrish.


No. If you leave it out in the sun if shrivels up and get all those little hairs on it.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeffrey Dahmer didn't like onions on his pizza.
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: and Hanford was killed by strangulations

Multiple?  Is this a pseudonym of Zaphod Beeblebrox?


Whoa
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cooking duration?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Pavia_Resistance: I wore one of them on my belt, which was the style at the time.

WTF is that onion on the belt all about ?
I genuinely curious.


He never said it was the onion.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't wear a New Hampshire man on your belt regardless of the style at the time.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have half a diced onion in my fridge?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 425x149]
So, which state state is Bedford in, Mr News Editor?

Came here to post this, ended up in a circle jerk with NeoCortex42

FARK YEAH


Giggity.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live Free or Dice
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both deaths were determined to be homicides and Theodore Luckey, 42, of Ashbury, New Jersey, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Upon the arrest of the suspect..

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Feelin' Luckey, punk?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
JFC Stephen King, leave it in Maine!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Scattered, smothered, chopped and strangled?
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought this was funny:

ntvcld-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Scattered, smothered, chopped and strangled?


No, no, you need to chop before you scatter.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Pavia_Resistance: I wore one of them on my belt, which was the style at the time.
WTF is that onion on the belt all about ?
I genuinely curious.


Simpsons did it.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I haven't seen Rachel Ray do it in a long time, but Giada De Laurentiis insists your guests will notice if the onions have not been strangled.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The actual joke is..

What's the difference between an onion and a banjo.

No one cries when you cut up a banjo.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mike_d85: I don't have half a diced onion in my fridge?


::side-eye intensifies::
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The onion smells better?
 
hogans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Somebody went full Lizzie Borden on him?


No, that would be *New* Bedford, which is a few hours' drive from Bedford MA and Bedford NH.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.