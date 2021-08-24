 Skip to content
(AutoEvolution)   Japanese Do-Dodonpa (loosely translated as The Bonebreaker) roller coaster closed due to excess irony   (autoevolution.com) divider line
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ironic does not mean coincidental. The opposite, in fact.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nytmare: Ironic does not mean coincidental. The opposite, in fact.


How ironic, I was about to say the same thing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Billed as the fastest-accelerating roller coaster in the world, an amusement ride in Japan at Fuji-Q Highland Park has caused at least six riders to suffer bone fractures after reaching "super death speed."


No one died.
It never reached super death speed.

What a disappointment.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I always love these videos when I was a kid.

https://youtu.be/JeC1ekTjoy8
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

GODJIRA-STATOR!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Billed as the fastest-accelerating roller coaster in the world, an amusement ride in Japan at Fuji-Q Highland Park has caused at least six riders to suffer bone fractures after reaching "super death speed."


No one died.
It never reached super death speed.

What a disappointment.


Yeah, here in the good ol' USA we decapitate our riders.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
112 mph (180 kph) in just 1.56 seconds,

That is damn near aircraft carrier catapult speed. I bet that shiat is awesome.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Three gs for a very short duration doesn't seem too crazy, honestly.
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
cps-static.rovicorp.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At first they were all like... "oh don't worry, you can only get injured if you are taller than 1.8 meters."
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fuji-Q Highland is crazy. Do-donpa is short, but wild. I don't know if they purposefully wait a few seconds before launching after the countdown ends so that you're not quite ready (there was a few second lull when I rode it... just enough to wonder if they were aborting and get to relax slightly before BAM!). It's heart-stopping acceleration, and if you're not prepared for it I'm sure you could get hurt.

Fujiyama (another coaster there) is LOOOONG. Your average tall coaster is like 1.5 to 2 minutes, but Fujiyama is about 3.5 minutes. You get so exhausted near the end that you basically give up screaming and just melt in your seat. One of the girls in our group exited the ride and immediately fell to the floor and cried for a solid 5 minutes. The staff came over to make sure she wasn't hurt, and once we assured him that she was physically fine, just emotionally traumatized, he gave us a "yeah... that sometimes happens" look and walked back to his station.

Eijanaika (the weirdest coaster at Fuji-Q) wasn't finished being constructed when I went, and I'm kinda bummed because it looks insane (rotating seats: you're basically doing summersaults WHILE the row of seats is flying along the track doing other crazy shiat). Sadly, I'm worried that I'm a bit too old for it now, as I'm pretty sure that my heart couldn't handle it.

If you like coasters and you ever come to Japan, Fuji-Q is a MUST visit.
 
fat boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
julijonasurbonas.ltView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"A major Japanese newspaper reported that one of the riders who reported being injured admits she may have been leaning forward during the ride."

I'd bet ¥100 that the people in question were leaning forward at the moment the cars were launched, slamming them back in their seats and snapping their necks back.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
World's Fastest Roller Coaster Acceleration! Do-Dodonpa! W/ Loop! POV Fuji Q Highland Japan ド･ドドンパ
Youtube mPerLFErPv8


I'm surprised they allowed him to hold a camera while riding.
 
Baron Harkonnen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do-Dodonpa (loosely translated as The Bonebreaker)
本当に!すごい!その情報は全くに分からないよう。
 
