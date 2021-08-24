 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Real life Disney movies don't end up nearly as cute or fun   (wtae.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad, Pittsburgh metropolitan area, Fayette County, Pennsylvania, Cross Your Paws Rescue, full day of respirators, Palo Alto, California, Uniontown Police Lieutenant Thomas Kolencik, Facebook, MySpace  
•       •       •

1281 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tend to trend a bit more toward the Brothers Grimm roots, unfortunately.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people need to be fed to those dogs.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they all dalmatians?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a local couple that had a shiatload of digs, their trailer was filthy from the outside, I prefer to not imagine the inside.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Had a local couple that had a shiatload of digs dags, their trailer was filthy from the outside, I prefer to not imagine the inside.


FTFY
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Had a local couple that had a shiatload of digs, their trailer was filthy from the outside, I prefer to not imagine the inside.


img.rasset.ieView Full Size

"Ya like digs?"
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why I shouldn't post from my phone when half-awake, ehhhhh fark it.
 
NoGods
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just don't get it. Spay or neuter your pets and try rescues before buying. We have 3 rescued dogs and they are all we could ever want from a pet. We have room for them to run and live a comfortable life. One, a spaniel-retriever mix, is my shadow at home. He's a good truck dog, loves to ride in the passenger seat.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chatoyance
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know a cat that was rescued from a similar situation. He seems to sincerely believe he is a dog and will do stuff like fetching a ball. He's a good dog though
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Clearly the owner of the dogs was traumatized as a child and we should have sympathy for them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Uniontown Police Lieutenant Thomas Kolencik confirmed that 99 dogs and two cats were rescued from a home located along Coffee Street.

Cats to 99 dogs:  We're not locked in her with you.  You're locked in here with us.
 
usahole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They said 99 dogs but I only saw chihuahuas
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We have a rescue cat that came from a home with 50 other cats. People suck.
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's nothing cute or fun about that scene. Most of those dogs are probably damaged for life. Had a scene not much different than that near here with abusive and neglectful breeders. People in the know can't agree on counts because of births and deaths during the rescue and shortly after. Wire cages stacked on top of one another that most of the dogs were covered in dried waste. I have one of them. She hates me and most people. No one touches her. (If I try she dodges me for weeks after. She does, though, like to play chicken and touch me when I'm occupied doing dishes or something.) After a couple years she still doesn't trust me beyond knowing I'll feed her and let her in and out. I'm honored that she likes to go out and get mail or take out the garbage with me as a team. I can't get a leash on her to walk her, and this with great woods for walking just a minute or two away. I'd take her hatred of me personally, but the vet hasn't had any better luck with her rescue, nor the volunteers at the Humane Society or other people that took in one of the dogs.  Many had to take them back, and I have to think a lot of people just took them out in the field and shot them--which I can't say would be the wrong thing to do, might be most humane. I forget what the charges and penalties against the breeder were, but word is she's doing it again.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image image 425x203]


Oops, meant to post that in the other Disney thread.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.