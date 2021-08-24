 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Slugs? Aphids? Voles in the turnips? Ain' nobody got thyme fo' dat, it's your Tuesday Fark Gardening Thread for August 24, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
30
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Still ill, but from the looks of things in the stuff my lovely neighbor is leaving on the deck for me, I have all of the above issues.  Le sighhhhhh...

How is everyone's garden doing?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I had a red potato bigger than a baseball.

Sadly it and a couple other potatoes on that plant went bad.

Damn this year has been disappointing in the potato department. And tomatoes...
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Blackberries are ripe and free for the pickin' all along the roadsides.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
wxv73zw8wg-flywheel.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size

I saw one of these hummingbird moths today. Was about the size of a hummingbird and had a lobster tail. I'm not sure I've ever seen one before and a quick google said it's pretty rare.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

farkingismybusiness: [wxv73zw8wg-flywheel.netdna-ssl.com image 600x475]
I saw one of these hummingbird moths today. Was about the size of a hummingbird and had a lobster tail. I'm not sure I've ever seen one before and a quick google said it's pretty rare.


Did it wink at you?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I wonder how these would have turned out if I had fed them?
Straight in the ground
Wife was complaining I wasn't doing anything with them.
She claimed that one.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


The other plants are recovering. Going to do a pH flush Wednesday and measure, but it's all greening back up.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got student ID today. Classes start next week.

Turkey Flowers
Youtube -cv9gdGevqY
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

farkingismybusiness: [wxv73zw8wg-flywheel.netdna-ssl.com image 600x475]
I saw one of these hummingbird moths today. Was about the size of a hummingbird and had a lobster tail. I'm not sure I've ever seen one before and a quick google said it's pretty rare.


Better than mine. Those little bastards are fast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

libranoelrose: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x1132]


PAIGE... there are two of you now.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

farkingismybusiness: [wxv73zw8wg-flywheel.netdna-ssl.com image 600x475]
I saw one of these hummingbird moths today. Was about the size of a hummingbird and had a lobster tail. I'm not sure I've ever seen one before and a quick google said it's pretty rare.


I saw one here not too long ago.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not much to say.

The daikon radishes, kale, and mixed greens I planted all came up.

Tomatoes are going strong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

rosekolodny: farkingismybusiness: [wxv73zw8wg-flywheel.netdna-ssl.com image 600x475]
I saw one of these hummingbird moths today. Was about the size of a hummingbird and had a lobster tail. I'm not sure I've ever seen one before and a quick google said it's pretty rare.

I saw one here not too long ago.


[Fark user image 425x566]


That's a great pic
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Visited my parents a few days ago. My mom's allium has started blooming and the bees LOVE it. I really need to get the photos of them off my real camera instead of using the phone camera version.

Fark user imageView Full Size

As long as I'm posting critter pics I am including one of this cutie. Her name is Tail and she is the first chipmunk to actually join me in the hammock. The others will happily jump into my hand for treats but they draw the line at the hammock.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Years ago, I was taking care of my mother-in-law before she passed away and I was her sole caregiver.  It was weird-bad.

I had a little garden in the back yard and I personally witnessed that thing from the cartoons where a plant wriggles in the air and then is drawn down into the bowels of the Earth by some rodent.

When I saw one of those little gophers walking free around the garden, I unashamedly smushed its little head with my boot.

It really taught me something about the value of life.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
first grow in a legal weed state. Virginia 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The ghost peppers are finally coming in.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [wxv73zw8wg-flywheel.netdna-ssl.com image 600x475]
I saw one of these hummingbird moths today. Was about the size of a hummingbird and had a lobster tail. I'm not sure I've ever seen one before and a quick google said it's pretty rare.


They're really cool. I used to see at least one in the garden at a house I used to live in. It loved my bee balm. I originally mistook it for a carpenter bee.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We had to pick one of the cantaloupes a bit early because it was starting to crack.  It wasn't quite time, so it wasn't very sweet.  We put it in a smoothie to at least use it.   The rest of the garden looks very summer doldrums-like.

But I have a question to pose to y'all.   One of the groups that I work on provides meteorological and solar data for building, solar panel and agriculture.  I posed to my supervisor that we could come up with a report that could be geared towards home gardeners.  We have most things that I think would be of interest already calculated.  This would be a latitude/longitude based report for the whole globe (but based on a sub-1 degree grid box).    I'm thinking we could calculate freeze dates, average max/min and daily temperature per month, precipitation amount per month, solar energy (even have an illuminance available).  Relative humidity is available, as is dew point temperature.  These are all mostly model based (not ours), but the inputs are past data.  Oh, it would be free, cuz we are with the gubment.  Would this be something that you would want to use?
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: As long as I'm posting critter pics I am including one of this cutie. Her name is Tail and she is the first chipmunk to actually join me in the hammock. The others will happily jump into my hand for treats but they draw the line at the hammock


We have two chipmunks we've named Chip and Dale. Very original. LOL We mostly see Dale (assuming it's Dale. I can't tell them apart.). I've never tried getting him to jump in my hand. I give him bird seed and peanuts. He's a regular visitor to our garden.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Still ill, but from the looks of things in the stuff my lovely neighbor is leaving on the deck for me, I have all of the above issues.  Le sighhhhhh...

How is everyone's garden doing?


*covid elbow tap*

I think I got one pea pod for every two plants. I went ahead and pulled them up so the potato has room to grow. I harvested the salad green mix and the microgreens and got a nice little salad out of it.

In better news, this was my birthday cake. Yum.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My garlic chives are blooming, I'm letting them go to seed so I can plant around the strawberry bed, I hear it deters slugs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CatRevenge: We had to pick one of the cantaloupes a bit early because it was starting to crack.  It wasn't quite time, so it wasn't very sweet.  We put it in a smoothie to at least use it.   The rest of the garden looks very summer doldrums-like.

But I have a question to pose to y'all.   One of the groups that I work on provides meteorological and solar data for building, solar panel and agriculture.  I posed to my supervisor that we could come up with a report that could be geared towards home gardeners.  We have most things that I think would be of interest already calculated.  This would be a latitude/longitude based report for the whole globe (but based on a sub-1 degree grid box).    I'm thinking we could calculate freeze dates, average max/min and daily temperature per month, precipitation amount per month, solar energy (even have an illuminance available).  Relative humidity is available, as is dew point temperature.  These are all mostly model based (not ours), but the inputs are past data.  Oh, it would be free, cuz we are with the gubment.  Would this be something that you would want to use?


That would be really cool for microclimate information.  I'd use it because I'm nerdy like that.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [wxv73zw8wg-flywheel.netdna-ssl.com image 600x475]
I saw one of these hummingbird moths today. Was about the size of a hummingbird and had a lobster tail. I'm not sure I've ever seen one before and a quick google said it's pretty rare.


Lucky you. What a sight!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: first grow in a legal weed state. Virginia [Fark user image image 425x566]


Frosty !
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.