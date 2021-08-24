 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yakima Herald Republic)   "He finally ended up in the ER with dangerously low oxygen levels, exceedingly high inflammatory markers and patchy areas of infection all over his lungs. Last year, a case like this would have flattened me. This year I struggle to find sympathy"   (yakimaherald.com) divider line
34
    More: Sick, Vaccine, Immune system, Vaccination, care team, Last year, personal choice, edge of his bed, plastic tubes  
•       •       •

1257 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 7:29 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no such thing as too many of these stories, because people still aren't listening.

"I won't take anything not FDA approved!"

*takes large doses of cattle dewormer*
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the guy with the lightbulb stuck in his ass. The first one you see is a little amusing, but you have compassion for a person in distress. When you have a line of a thousand it turns into what the hell is wrong with you people.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Like the guy with the lightbulb stuck in his ass. The first one you see is a little amusing, but you have compassion for a person in distress. When you have a line of a thousand it turns into what the hell is wrong with you people.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Science is hard.
Some people can't be told to do anything by anyone, let alone the government.
Their dim bulbs save a fortune on electric bills though.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everyone, even people who have made it their life's work to care for others, has a limited supply of GAF.
It's one thing to GAF when people get COVID due to no fault of their own, even when they try to avoid it.
Another thing entirely after over a year and a half of warnings PLUS three viable vaccines to get COVID just because they DGAF about anyone else.

That's what runs the supply of GAF out very quickly.
 
Chezzerai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.stress.org/military/for-p​r​actitionersleaders/compassion-fatigue?​fbclid=IwAR3JITKkJ85xPTRo24afyn4n0kfMV​GgQtfMDlbx14q4DkrjW9nq196tiTiA

It's called "compassion fatigue". I thought I had compassion burnout, but burnout doesn't have the anger symptom. Fatigue does.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Outside his hospital door, I took a deep breath ... because I could, because I got vaccinated, because I'm not a paranoid moron stroking out due to my own idiocy..."

The article had a small error, that I took the liberty of correcting.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yodahahayesdiescum.jpg
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The white replacement crowd seem oddly fixated on replacing themselves.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


🎶 Take dewormer for a horse of course of course.
It's not for you, it's for a horse of course of course.
It's useless of course unless you're horse.
But your dumb ass can be the famous Mr. Dead.🎶
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size


/ etc.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My favorite part is where Mr. Full FDA Clearance took a MAb.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Like the guy with the lightbulb stuck in his ass. The first one you see is a little amusing, but you have compassion for a person in distress. When you have a line of a thousand it turns into what the hell is wrong with you people.


Don't kink-shame!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Like the guy with the lightbulb stuck in his ass. The first one you see is a little amusing, but you have compassion for a person in distress. When you have a line of a thousand it turns into what the hell is wrong with you people.


It's at that point I get food dye and jumper cables to setup the best ever Christmas light display.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Like the guy with the lightbulb stuck in his ass. The first one you see is a little amusing, but you have compassion for a person in distress. When you have a line of a thousand it turns into what the hell is wrong with you people.


One of my best college friends is an ER doc. Couple weeks ago she was telling me how much she misses a good old fashioned "my penis somehow got stuck in this bottle" walk-in.

It never gets old. They see it enough that they can keep it together to treat you, but they DEFINITELY have a good laugh over it afterward.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

H31N0US: My favorite part is where Mr. Full FDA Clearance took a MAb.


yeah no shiat. I want to hear an explanation from Mr. Full FDA clearance on what an antibody is. These people...
 
LL316
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: EvilEgg: Like the guy with the lightbulb stuck in his ass. The first one you see is a little amusing, but you have compassion for a person in distress. When you have a line of a thousand it turns into what the hell is wrong with you people.

One of my best college friends is an ER doc. Couple weeks ago she was telling me how much she misses a good old fashioned "my penis somehow got stuck in this bottle" walk-in.

It never gets old. They see it enough that they can keep it together to treat you, but they DEFINITELY have a good laugh over it afterward.


Tell her that I said hi and thanks again.  I'll be seducing more bottles after covid.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Well, I'm not an anti-vaxxer or anything.

Yes, you are.

I was just waiting for the FDA to approve the vaccine first.

It was approved months ago. You're an anti-vaxxer and you just need an excuse not to take it.

I didn't want to take anything experimental.

It's not experimental, it's an approved vaccine, but it's odd that you were happy to take the experimental monoclonal treatment. So, you're an anti-vaxxer and a liar.

I didn't want to be the government's guinea pig, and I don't trust that it's safe," he said.

So, even though millions of people have taken the vaccine and it's been proven effective, and Covid has proven to be deadly, you still chose Covid. So, you're an anti-vaxxer, a liar, and a moron. How do you feel about gasping your last few days away and leaving your children as orphans?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Some people SHOULD die.  That's just unconscious knowledge."  ~  Perry Farrell
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Doctors and hospitals should be able to refuse to see people who refuse to vaccinate.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

marklar: H31N0US: My favorite part is where Mr. Full FDA Clearance took a MAb.

yeah no shiat. I want to hear an explanation from Mr. Full FDA clearance on what an antibody is. These people...


The mAb treatments are ALL approved under the same EUA setup as the vaccines were.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

H31N0US: My favorite part is where Mr. Full FDA Clearance took a MAb.


Gotta love that one. Those are the drugs constantly being hawked for autoimmune diseases and otherwise-untreatable cancers, with a whole laundry list of nasty side effects and risks.

Fark that, I jumped at getting Pfizered at the earliest chance I had - it was already clear to me that it was no riskier than any other vaccine, and I've never had any unwanted complications from one. Better to stay out of the hospital.

It'll be interesting to see whether a) my booster gets moved forward from December and b) whether I get just another sore arm or knocked on my ass. Either way, that's better than having a tube forced down my throat and making patriotic choking noises.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is as preventable as looking both ways before crossing the street.  Simple precaution and your life gets pretty normal.  Go with 'mah freedums' and you're taking resources away from people who really need them.  Like a person having a heart attack and the ambulance has to go to three or four hospitals to find treatment.

Plus after 8 months after getting the shots, I don't have the Mark of the Beast, I'm still considering a Chromebox over Windows 11 and me and my God still have conversations.  Guy (doctor who wrote 28 books!) on the internet said you can't sell plasma if you got your shots.  Guess how I made $400 last month?  Beating up weakened people as they left the plasma center.  Like taking candy from weakened defenseless large kids.  Naw.  Selling plasma.  I told them I got the shots.  Even showed them the weird mark the shot left behind.  Naw.  I need the money for a new Dell/11 gaming machine.  I know.  I prayed about but talky guy isn't very talky now.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nimbull: EvilEgg: Like the guy with the lightbulb stuck in his ass. The first one you see is a little amusing, but you have compassion for a person in distress. When you have a line of a thousand it turns into what the hell is wrong with you people.

It's at that point I get food dye and jumper cables to setup the best ever Christmas light display.


A thousand points of light?
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Doctors and hospitals should be able to refuse to see people who refuse to vaccinate.


Sure, yeah, just leave them outside to infect others. That'll show them.ˢᵃʳᶜᵃˢᵐ
 
nakmuay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IsThatYourFinalAnswer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've gotten my shots, religiously mask, and STILL managed to catch a case of Delta COVID. Workplace hazard.

It somewhat bugs me that I'll be lumped into the antivaxer pool if I end up at the hospital with this.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: There is no such thing as too many of these stories, because people still aren't listening.


Horseshiat.

The people against masks and vaccines and what not are not going to change their minds until it's too late, if even then.  More stories like this posted here are just more mental masturbation, gleefully saying, "I'm right and they're wrong, ha ha some misled person died hurr hurr!."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: EvilEgg: Like the guy with the lightbulb stuck in his ass. The first one you see is a little amusing, but you have compassion for a person in distress. When you have a line of a thousand it turns into what the hell is wrong with you people.

One of my best college friends is an ER doc. Couple weeks ago she was telling me how much she misses a good old fashioned "my penis somehow got stuck in this bottle" walk-in.

It never gets old. They see it enough that they can keep it together to treat you, but they DEFINITELY have a good laugh over it afterward.


So, um, how do they get it out?   Asking for a friend.   A friend who is up to his neck in a brown bottle.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I didn't want to take anything experimental.

If the word is to have any medical meaning at all nothing hundreds of millions of people have been injected with for months now can, from a practical or realistic perspective, be considered experimental.

If anyone were actually hesitant initially over that, that should've been allayed a month or so after a majority of healthcare workers in the nation received it. At this point, months and hundreds of millions later, it would be impossible to hide any significant negative effects. There simply aren't any of note.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Doctors and hospitals should be able to refuse to see people who refuse to vaccinate.


That's a dangerous road.  Once you start making judgements on who "deserves" care and who doesn't, next thing you know homosexuals can't get ER treatment because they are sinners, and women can't get treated for sexually transmitted diseases because they have loose morals, etc.

Medical professionals are trained to treat first and question your patient's life choices second, and that's how it should be.  If triage is necessary, it is done based on who will benefit from the treatment the most, not who "deserves" it.  The grey area is when patient behavior will prevent them from benefiting from treatment.

Now, whether insurers should cover COVID treatments for the unvaccinated... maybe that's a different story.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.