(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Washington jail has an interesting offer, get vaccinated for COVID, get 10 free ramen noodle meals
16
    More: Interesting, Washington jail offers inmates, Ramen, Yakisoba, vaccines, FREE RAMEN NOODLE SOUPS  
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So two bucks?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ramen is like currency in prison.

It kind of makes sense
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: So two bucks?


Considering the amount of bullshiat people on the outside have to go through in order to provide funds to inmates that probably works out to be closer to $20. The J-Pay or whatever they call it now folks are probably pissed off about the vaccination efforts cutting into their profits. And considering Benton County is solid red MAGA country anyone there taking a vaccine is a win at this point.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
ramen noodles makes a decent prison pizza crust.  Just grind them up and use like a flour to create a dough
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: So two bucks?


More like $10 or $20 after all the bulls*t of putting money on somebody's commissary account.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy that for a buck.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is that a sex act?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm holding out for 20 packages
 
omg bbq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kkinnison: ramen noodles makes a decent prison pizza crust.  Just grind them up and use like a flour to create a dough


I'll keep that in mind next time I'm locked up.
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a little ironic as one packet of ramen has enough salt to give ten men high blood pressure. Guess they want to kill them slowly rather than all at once. Job security form the prison doctors anyway.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've got a better idea: take the vaccine or go farking rot in solitary. Why are we allowing prisoners a choice?
 
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also you get to not suffocate to death from an illness. That's just a bonus.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phishrace: It's a little ironic as one packet of ramen has enough salt to give ten men high blood pressure.


This idea is slowly being upturned over time.  Salt has only very tenuous links to *causing* high blood pressure.

TMYK
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Ramen is like currency in prison.

It kind of makes sense


I'm not sure about the county jails, but federal prisons banned cigarettes so the whole ramen as currency is especially true there.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just how bad is prison food when "ramen" noodles are considered a bonus treat?

/or is it the flexibility in meal time?
//do prisoners even have any heating mechanisms?
///I sustained on them during college, mostly out of ease, not purely financials. Drop in two eggs while boiling with a pinch of spice/chili/hot sauce and it's a decent meal. I sure as heck needed more vegetables during that period.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

