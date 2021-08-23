 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Charlotte Observer)   Woman dies in flood, but not before uploading her great footage to Facebook live   (charlotteobserver.com) divider line
8
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 4:25 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Evacuate? Naw man, we've still got cigarettes left to smoke.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best Facebook you've ever seen
Where people say the things that they really mean
I hear my name, I hear them roar
For the one more time I take the floor
Just one more post before the flow
We're gonna take you where you want to go
It's showtime
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: The best Facebook you've ever seen
Where people say the things that they really mean
I hear my name, I hear them roar
For the one more time I take the floor
Just one more post before the flow
We're gonna take you where you want to go
It's flow time


Ftfy
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Evacuate? In our moment of triumph Facebook fame?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And why not, it worked for Anne Frank
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
to be fair, if you want to stand up for your freedumbs then ignoring an evacuation order only risks your life unlike not wearing a mask or getting vaccinated which endangers everyone around you.

I am okay with this. she died a she lived: stupidly.
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At least she went viral, like so many others from that part of the country.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's just another story about Almonds getting too much water.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.