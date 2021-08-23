 Skip to content
(CNN)   4-year investigation finds 'thin blue line' is 'thin unconstitutional line' in Bakersfield CA   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Police, four-year state investigation, Bakersfield Police Department, unreasonable deadly force, ban of the use of electronic control weapons, BPD's adoption, Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry, Constable  
Slappy_McSack [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Good.

Also, WTF
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Nice to see the state of CA going after their own rotten apples.

"The investigation found that the department engaged in unreasonable stops, searches, arrests, and seizures, and failed to supervise its officers, according to a civil complaint filed by the state Justice Department.

The state also found evidence of unreasonable force, including the use of unreasonable deadly force against individuals with mental health issues, and failure to provide meaningful access to police services to individuals with limited English proficiency."
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
An investigation that concluded during Biden's term, but that started during Donnie Talibani's term is obviously Joe's fault.

The GOP-Afghanistan rule
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There have been quite a few stories like this lately. It's almost as if it's systemic and by design. This is what "tough on crime" politicians get us. Stop electing them and start voting for people who care about people.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure that folks will chime in how terribly Un-Constitutional this will be, and how dare anyone infringe on the rights of police to make us safe. While decrying anyone who looks at their guns funny.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing special about cops is their ability to murder and steal.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#bluelivesmurder
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you and your blue-line abomination flag right out the door.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
and these pigs still won't admit they did anything wrong
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Bakersfield Police Department in California will revise its policies after a four-year state investigation found that the department violated the constitutional rights of residents by using unreasonable deadly force and conducting unnecessary arrests, searches, and other practices.
The changes include a ban of the use of electronic control weapons such as tasers on handcuffed individuals, and requiring officers to avoid restraining a subject face down whenever possible, according to a stipulated judgment reached between the city and the California Department of Justice.
The investigation found that the department engaged in unreasonable stops, searches, arrests, and seizures, and failed to supervise its officers, according to a civil complaint filed by the state Justice Department.
The state also found evidence of unreasonable force, including the use of unreasonable deadly force against individuals with mental health issues, and failure to provide meaningful access to police services to individuals with limited English proficiency.

We sent the wrong people to Afghanistan to train the Afghan army.  Yeah.  Nothing would have changed there but we'd be rid of these cops for a while and maybe they'd stay there.

Ahmed, see that guy walking on the side of the road?  What do you see?

Just a villager going about his day?

Wrong!  Notice he's browner than you?  Let's stop him.  Hey!  I wanna talk to you!  Where'd you get that water?  I gotta report someone has been stealing water around here.  You know who likes water?  Taliban!  (Bang)

You just shot him.

He was going for this pocket knife that I recovered from the scene and is in my pocket.  Now, I'm going to go have the best sex in my life.

Best sex?   Hey you!  Why are you filming this?  I bet you're recording this for the Taliban....
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder why cops don't like body cams, people filming them on public streets, or any independent review of their actions.

Instead of defunding the police, maybe the slogan should be 'increase funding for independent oversight of the police'. Kinda rolls of the tongue, don't it?
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
no farking shiat.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Almost half of Bakersfield's budget goes to police (source pdf here). Perhaps we could somehow reduce the amount of funding that goes to police since they're using it to violate citizens' rights and move it towards programs and policies that benefit the population.
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You know who should get a real blue line and massive support and budget from the public and the gov since theyre actually heroes and not some fake ass scumbags in uniforms? EMS folks. They dont have money from the feds. They arent even considered an essential service in 40 states. They are paid like shiat. They dont have health insurance (when their job is more dangerous than being cops). They are overworked and treated like shiat 24/7. If they werent very very very good humans, they would have gone on strike decades ago and told sick and injured people to suck it until they get decent living wages and conditions.

EMS saves lives thousands of times a day. Cops murder 1000+ per year. Yet cops are treated like "heroes" by a lot of people while EMS are treated like shiat.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And then no actual changes were made
 
Serious Black
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm baffled that it used to be legal for Bakersfield cops to tase handcuffed people. What kind of pants-wetting wusses were they hiring that they worried about controlling people who were already under control?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I'm baffled that it used to be legal for Bakersfield cops to tase handcuffed people. What kind of pants-wetting wusses were they hiring that they worried about controlling people who were already under control?


To be fair, their wives usually become more docile once the handcuffs come into play. When someone else offers an iota of resistance, these poor officers are confused
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, the courts and judges have had your back because that is how the system has been stacked.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Gee, I wonder why cops don't like body cams, people filming them on public streets, or any independent review of their actions.

Instead of defunding the police, maybe the slogan should be 'increase funding for independent oversight of the police'. Kinda rolls of the tongue, don't it?


Could also use the money to increase pre-employment screening and paying more for officers who aren't jerkoff, racist, I'm-still-pissed-I-only-made-JV-footba​ll with Mommy issues farking psychopaths.

More civilian oversight would be nice too. As would individualized insurance per cop. "Hmmm, we see you've been suspended 3 times in 1 year? No more coppin' for you Stasi boy!"

/and shove your union up your ass
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thorpe: Nice to see the state of CA going after their own rotten apples.

"The investigation found that the department engaged in unreasonable stops, searches, arrests, and seizures, and failed to supervise its officers, according to a civil complaint filed by the state Justice Department.

The state also found evidence of unreasonable force, including the use of unreasonable deadly force against individuals with mental health issues, and failure to provide meaningful access to police services to individuals with limited English proficiency."


They're not. Police brutalised and killed people. The consequence of this is that policies will be revised. No one will be charged with any of their many serious crimes.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: #bluelivesmurder


#BlackLivesLadder

/#FD40
 
Uppervalleyfarker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still better then Fresno PD.

https://youtu.be/6Pa7F_OQ4HE
 
v2micca
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is what we call an old fashioned compromise, back when the word compromise wasn't considered a dirty invective but instead acknowledged as a bedrock of civilized society.

The Bakersfield police admits no fault and accept no liability (boo) but agree to fully accept all recommended reforms from the judgment overseen by an independent monitor. (yay)
 
eyebones [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stuck on "not litigating the past, focusing on the future." Now I can rob a bank and when busted the next day say "That was in the past, man. Let's focus on the future."
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: You know who should get a real blue line and massive support and budget from the public and the gov since theyre actually heroes and not some fake ass scumbags in uniforms? EMS folks. They dont have money from the feds. They arent even considered an essential service in 40 states. They are paid like shiat. They dont have health insurance (when their job is more dangerous than being cops). They are overworked and treated like shiat 24/7. If they werent very very very good humans, they would have gone on strike decades ago and told sick and injured people to suck it until they get decent living wages and conditions.

EMS saves lives thousands of times a day. Cops murder 1000+ per year. Yet cops are treated like "heroes" by a lot of people while EMS are treated like shiat.


Nurses are also more likely to be victims of violence on the job than police. So yeah, the nurse who admits you to the ER is more likely to be injured or killed in the line of duty than the cop standing guard out front. One of the arguments (and it is fair, to a degree) is that, while jobs like oil rig worker and road construction worker are more dangerous than policework, people arent intentionally trying to kill those latter two groups. Which I understand. But nurses face the same violence-with-intent that police do, and at a higher rate.

/ Highly recommend the book "Invisible Women" on data bias, which is where I learned that fact. Very dense and depressing read
// nurses/EMTs/associated field workers are GODS in my book. Saints.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.