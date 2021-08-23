 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   Man grabs woman's hips and won't let go when the woman's husband gets involved, hits the husband multiple times, taunting him by saying "I'm a cop, what are you going to do?"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Constable, Police, off-duty police officer, Naci Tuzcuoglu, woman's hips, Volusia County, Florida, New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Legal terms  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is exactly the kind of guy who is drawn to the job of policeman, it is society's job to keep them from being given that kind of power over the public.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Typical Naci.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

There are also good hearted people drawn to policing.

That guy is just an asshole. There's plenty of those in many professions. Including policing.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should be a separate and greater charge filed for attempting to use his public service status outside and contrary to his official duties.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That paid vacation at tax payers' expense seems like a fitting punishment.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

My point wasn't that there are no good people drawn to policing, my point is that it is a job with a lot of power, and sociopaths should not be given that power, that is all.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Few have this profession's supposed caveats, however.

Or power.

So, my question is this: do you use lipstick, or just accept that your lips will forever be brown?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Citation needed
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

We make exceptions for certain professions. I have great compassion for the suicidal, but most of us do not want them flying our planes.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think the appropriate solution is to deck him them curbstomp his genitals into a fine paste.
 
Slappy_McSack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

This guy feels ya.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Look at his pointy chin

He looks like a pedo Mac Tonight.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kneecaps are an easier target and just as debilitating if not more.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
