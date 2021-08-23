 Skip to content
 
Disney has "an elite group of Florida men" working behind the scenes to keep you... safe?
    More: Florida, American Alligator, Walt Disney World Resort, University of Florida, Magic Kingdom  
566 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 2:20 AM



Mugato
Wow, Disney really sucks now. Between the pricing and reservation requirements, all the rides breaking down and alligators that aren't animatronic.

Go to Busch Gardens, at least their gators are contained.
 
thorpe
tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
optikeye
Wait until you hear about Dollywood and bear control.
 
Walker
Alligators? In Florida? THE HELL YOU SAY????
 
optikeye
Black Bears...At Dollywood. They cavort. and are "friendly"
Oh yeah. let your kids jump on a bear and ride him.

https://www.dollywood.com/themepark/R​i​des/Black-Bear-Trail
 
Bootleg
I'm assuming they pay these men to find ways of injuring themselves on the rides so they can fix it before the ride goes live? I mean, if you can keep Florida Man from doing something that injures himself, you can keep anyone safe.
 
cretinbob
Is there fresh water? There are alligators.
 
scottydoesntknow
Contractors with the FWC respond to calls for nuisance alligators, and they receive $30 for each alligator they trap. That number may seem a bit low to catch a potentially dangerous reptile, but apparently, it's enough.

Well, if it's easy (after enough experience) and frequent, it can be lucrative, for Florida gatercatchin' standards. Hell, 4 a day would be around $32K, with weekends off if you wanted.

Since the fatal attack in 2016, trappers have caught more than 250 alligators on Disney World property. Alternatively, one could say that trappers claimed $7,500 in alligator bounties, which again, just doesn't seem like that much.

$7,500. After 5 years. Yea, that's sad.

If a gator-catcher was smart, they'd approach Disneyworld and propose a raffle. Guests can enter each day from the Disneyworld app (I'm assuming they have a fully interactive app) for $5/entry. Up to 6 can go. When an alligator is spotted, catcher gives winner & guests an hour to show up to the cart/van/whatever. Family comes with them to the gator and gets to watch them catch it in person.

50K visitors on average per day. If 10% paid one entry, it'd be $3.6M a year, which could easily afford a gator-catcher and subsequent hospital/meth rehab bills. I'm assuming most gator-catchers are on meth.
 
kdawg7736
s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size


That's a crocodile, since the teeth on both jaws is showing.
 
cretinbob
kdawg7736: [s3.crackedcdn.com image 850x260]

That's a crocodile, since the teeth on both jaws is showing.


Long snout too
 
Squid_for_Brains
optikeye: Wait until you hear about Dollywood and bear control.


I know drag queens love Dolly, but bears?

I mean, no judgment. Whatever slaps your chaps.
 
Cafe Threads
scottydoesntknow: ...they receive $30 for each alligator they trap.... Hell, 4 a day would be around $32K, with weekends off if you wanted....

I'm assuming most gator-catchers are on meth.


Are you?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels
kdawg7736: [s3.crackedcdn.com image 850x260]

That's a crocodile, since the teeth on both jaws is showing.


Gyrfalcon
Karma Chameleon
Alligators havelong been an issue on Disney property

I think you mean Disney property has long been an issue for alligators natural habitat.
 
trappedspirit
That was a baby.  It might could have possibly taken an unwatched toddler.  Glad to know that official protocol there is to whack it with a stick.
 
A Fark Handle
cretinbob: Is there fresh water? There are alligators.


Not in Norway.
 
aagrajag
"Elite" Florida men?

So, what, they screw the 'gators to death, or something? They don't just f*ck their sisters, but have no-holds-barred sibling gangbangs? They've worked out a method to simultaneously rob both a McDonald's and a Burger King with a knockoff samurai sword? They've discovered a means of synthesizing meth from fæces, Miller Lite, and menthol cigarettes?
 
FlameDuck
FTA: Invasive alligators? I think alligators would like to disagree.
 
wildcardjack
Of course gators keep getting in that water. There's no gators to compete with.
 
LewDux
Que singing coffer
 
Kalyco Jack
studebaker hoch
gas giant
wildcardjack: Of course gators keep getting in that water. There's no gators to compete with.


Obviously the solution is for Disney to bring in one REALLY big alligator.
 
maxbando
Mugato: Wow, Disney really sucks now. Between the pricing and reservation requirements, all the rides breaking down and alligators that aren't animatronic.

Go to Busch Gardens, at least their gators are contained.


Sucks now?

Always has. Any company with hiring policies for pedophiles has always sucked.

Like come on now.... Anyone who still supports Disney is either delusional or a pedo themselves.
 
baxterdog
433
aagrajag: "Elite" Florida men?


It's worse than that.  They all have TotalFlorida badges that cost 1/3 of an alligator a month!
 
Madman drummers bummers
gas giant: wildcardjack: Of course gators keep getting in that water. There's no gators to compete with.

Obviously the solution is for Disney to bring in one REALLY big alligator.


No, just one, so long as he's filled with glorious purpose.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ as a bonus, he's already on their payroll, and just got done with a nice gig
// I hear he takes a hands-off approach
 
baxterdog
Madman drummers bummers
er... just *a little* one.

definitely time for bed.
 
Sgygus
HighwayBill
That's fine, I suppose, as long as they aren't considered Top Men.
 
Excelsior
At least Disney is now mandating all their employees, both non-union and union, in the parks to get vaccinated within the next month or so, so we have that going for us.
 
HighwayBill
Excelsior: At least Disney is now mandating all their employees, both non-union and union, in the parks to get vaccinated within the next month or so, so we have that going for us.


Too little, too late. And they still suck. farkem
 
