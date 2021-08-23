 Skip to content
 
(Omaha World Herald)   In an effort to protect personal information the Census Bureau doubles the size of one Nebraska town   (omaha.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not fraud when it's a Red state.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't be a town without a fire department
That's just a geographical location
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...a bureau spokeswoman said, "It protects the privacy of the respondent and the confidentiality of the data they provide."

Well, then, it's a good thing she decided to blast it all over the internet, isn't it?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Differential privacy: cool tech, embarrassing acronym.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hope they get along.
 
Loren
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Adwalled.  Fark them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That looks exactly like a bar near downtown. On Josephine Street.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: That looks exactly like a bar near downtown. On Josephine Street.


Look same building
 
