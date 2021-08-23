 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Young man explains why you shouldn't listen to those insta-internet experts when they start spouting off about the mRNA vaccines   (twitter.com) divider line
9
    More: PSA, shot  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2021 at 10:49 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was an excellent summary.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That one guy right there is smarter than all of the ivermectin rubes combined.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Love the tweets, hate the headline. Now I'm not sure of his background, maybe he's been doing vaccine research for 20 years and has been working with the FDA on regulatory approvals perhaps. But he seems to say otherwise. He seems to say he's been talking to experts and learning everything he could. He appears to have learned it well and is now an insta-internet-expert. At least insta compared to the virologists he mentioned who did all that med school stuff, and then intership(s), plus probably further decade or more clinical and research work. Again, props to him, he's a good student and knows how to communicate.

The point is, who do you listen to, and how do they know. What you're looking for are solid and well tested foundations rather than "ooh, that sounds good to my ears".
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That was fire, and I lost my mind when he worked in that damn Allen Iverson clip. That shiat gets me every time.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The m in mRNA stands for mobile, which PROVES that the virus is coming from 5G towers, duh.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's what you need to know:  the odds of really bad stuff without the vaccine are FAR higher than the odds of moderate bad stuff with the vaccine.

It's that simple.  Doesn't even matter what the 'stuff' is, you just need to know it's more likely and more likely to be worse without the shot.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.