(Patheos)   Christian Blogger shames working mothers: If you're working, who's watching the kids as they sin?   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guessing she lives somewhere rural, cheap, and shiatty.

My ex wife stayed at home to raise the kids as babies and it almost broke me paying for us, and this is Canada which is pretty friendly as these things go. Even 5 years later costs of living have jumped such that I don't know how we would have made it now.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gfy.

That is all.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If someone was servicing her target a little more often she might be a little easier to get along with.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She seems sane.

wp-media.patheos.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If we aren't raising our kids, then who is? Random people? Your NANNY, you pretentious twat?
Then shut the hell up when your kid commits suicide at 16 because his brain has been ruined by corporations hijacking our brains. We don't even shield ourselves from it. That's where we got the idea that there is no other way to have children than to raise them in daycare, because there is just too much money out there to make other choices.
We don't do the best for our kids Not when money always runs the show.

And it always does. You couldn't see it any other way. You can afford the BEST strangers to raise your kids. jesus, I thought you loved them more than life itself.  I don't even put my DOG in a kennel when I go away. I own a dog, it's a part of my life, not just a convenience that i can stash whenever I want to.

But there's supposed to be an entire well-educated industry to take care of us when we want to stash our kids somewhere and go exercise our freedoms. You can PAY.

I don't know why everybody thinks that if they can pay for something, it's perfectly moral and right, when that is ludicrously stupid and a cop-out for a bunch of greedy Americans. So don't raise your kids. Hell, making money is more important than having a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a person that you claim you'd die for.

But the Audi is nice too.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whatever you say you Margaret White wannabe

/They're all gonna laugh at you
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ah, but Mrs. Crazy Church Lady, the real question is: who keeps your kids from fornicating while you blog the day away?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: She seems sane.

[wp-media.patheos.com image 850x464]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus is; I put my faith in him to watch over our family.

/...
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this lady is 64 years old, and sounds like a real peach!

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://fundamentalists.fandom.com/wi​k​i/Lori_Alexander
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: this lady is 64 years old, and sounds like a real peach!

[Fark user image image 779x487]

https://fundamentalists.fandom.com/wik​i/Lori_Alexander


Every single person who has disagreed with me about not hitting children has told me, "Well, *I* got hit with the business end of a belt, and I turned out just fine!"

Narrator: they did not turn out fine.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cool, so they agree that we need to increase wages so one parent can stay at home with the children?

Accidental Leftist strikes again!
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Random people on TikTok?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My wife works and I watch the kids.

Seems to work for both of us.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What's the point of being religious if you can't incessantly shame other people?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thorpe: She seems sane.

[wp-media.patheos.com image 850x464]


That's the face of someone who just figured out how to see their child's internet history
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Damn. I miss the good old days.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't kids only get 20min for lunch these days?  How can they leave school, fornicate/have abortions, and make it back for algebra?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image image 850x240]
Damn. I miss the good old days.


Uh huh, lady. Your 'friend' did that
 
zez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
as a stay at home dad I'm getting a kick out of these replies
 
baxterdog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

luna1580: this lady is 64 years old, and sounds like a real peach!

[Fark user image 779x487]

https://fundamentalists.fandom.com/wik​i/Lori_Alexander


Bet every single one of her children moved far away.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's rare now for a single income to be able to support an entire household. Daycare is a fact of life and was in fact nearly nationalized alongside public school (Nixon, well, nixed this at the last moment).

Not to mention that a SAHM is financially dependent on her spouse which can become a form of manipulation and abuse.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Has she never heard of latchkey kids? I am one. Actually, I was a latchkey kid because my parents did what these nutso conservatives kept asking for then and now; to have parents do whatever it takes to keep off welfare. Had my mother not had her office job, my family would have been worse off. Do modern Christians not understand the concept of sacrifice?
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: Don't kids only get 20min for lunch these days?  How can they leave school, fornicate/have abortions, and make it back for algebra?


William Tell Overture Abridged 720p
Youtube h97fdJFMng0
 
mikefinch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
can we just leave her alone?

shes almost certainly mentally or developmentally handicapped in some way or form.

I hate freepers and zealots too but sometimes i lookat these crazy people and it just makes me sad. This biatch is crazy and lacks sound reason.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for any children that ever had that shrieking harpy for a mother.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: What's the point of being religious if you can't incessantly shame other people?


Stealing money and non-consensual sex with vulnerable women and children?
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baxterdog: luna1580: this lady is 64 years old, and sounds like a real peach!

[Fark user image 779x487]

https://fundamentalists.fandom.com/wik​i/Lori_Alexander

Bet every single one of her children moved far away.


One is a pants wearing devil worshipping yoga instructor who wants nothing to do with her mother. At least one is this king for herself.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I went to a latchkey kid thing at the school in 5th grade and learned some sweet break dancing moves.  Also heard the term "jump your bones" for the first time during a game of duck duck goose.  Juneau, mid-80s.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

catmandu: baxterdog: luna1580: this lady is 64 years old, and sounds like a real peach!

[Fark user image 779x487]

https://fundamentalists.fandom.com/wik​i/Lori_Alexander

Bet every single one of her children moved far away.

One is a pants wearing devil worshipping yoga instructor who wants nothing to do with her mother. At least one is this king for herself.


Dang auto carrot: thinking for herself.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Conservative Christians and conservatives in general basically have their own language, and it creeps me the f*ck out.  Who the hell uses the word "fornicate"?  And it makes my skin crawl when they talk about "homosexuals"--they refuse to say "gay," opting for the most medical, antiquated, and scary-sounding word possible.

(Pro-tip:  don't call us "homosexuals" any more or else you end up sounding like one of these f*ckers. "Gay" is fine.)
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
fark off, busybody asshole.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

luna1580: this lady is 64 years old, and sounds like a real peach!

[Fark user image image 779x487]

https://fundamentalists.fandom.com/wik​i/Lori_Alexander


Okay, now I'm mad.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
if they are out working, they are not home drinking !


/they are out at work drinking...
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

austerity101: Cool, so they agree that we need to increase wages so one parent can stay at home with the children?

Accidental Leftist strikes again!


Your one trick has gotten old, pony.
 
Esroc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mikefinch: can we just leave her alone?

shes almost certainly mentally or developmentally handicapped in some way or form.

I hate freepers and zealots too but sometimes i lookat these crazy people and it just makes me sad. This biatch is crazy and lacks sound reason.


Laughing at the mentally handicapped is a huge chapter of the liberal playbook. We see huge swaths of the population breaking under the stress of modern life to the point of absolute detachment from reality and we laugh and hope they die. Get on board or you'll be ostracized, for us liberals eat our own.
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thorpe: She seems sane.

[wp-media.patheos.com image 850x464]


def in the surprise buttsex chair.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skinink: Has she never heard of latchkey kids? I am one. Actually, I was a latchkey kid because my parents did what these nutso conservatives kept asking for then and now; to have parents do whatever it takes to keep off welfare. Had my mother not had her office job, my family would have been worse off. Do modern Christians not understand the concept of sacrifice?


You sacrifice everything for God. Including your family. Remember that the bible says you will only be accepted into the Kingdom of Heaven if you leave behind everything and follow God.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The elf on the shelf?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Esroc: mikefinch: can we just leave her alone?

shes almost certainly mentally or developmentally handicapped in some way or form.

I hate freepers and zealots too but sometimes i lookat these crazy people and it just makes me sad. This biatch is crazy and lacks sound reason.

Laughing at the mentally handicapped is a huge chapter of the liberal playbook. We see huge swaths of the population breaking under the stress of modern life to the point of absolute detachment from reality and we laugh and hope they die. Get on board or you'll be ostracized, for us liberals eat our own.


wat
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Esroc: mikefinch: can we just leave her alone?

shes almost certainly mentally or developmentally handicapped in some way or form.

I hate freepers and zealots too but sometimes i lookat these crazy people and it just makes me sad. This biatch is crazy and lacks sound reason.

Laughing at the mentally handicapped is a huge chapter of the liberal playbook. We see huge swaths of the population breaking under the stress of modern life to the point of absolute detachment from reality and we laugh and hope they die. Get on board or you'll be ostracized, for us liberals eat our own.


Did you drink the lead paint straight out of the bucket?
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ha!  Her type are most ungodly, behind closed doors.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thorpe: She seems sane.

[wp-media.patheos.com image 850x464]


How many time has she choked to death an revived?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mikefinch: can we just leave her alone?

shes almost certainly mentally or developmentally handicapped in some way or form.

I hate freepers and zealots too but sometimes i lookat these crazy people and it just makes me sad. This biatch is crazy and lacks sound reason.


She's the one who put herself in the public eye. She's the one trying to tell everyone how to live. So she can [rest of comment deleted].

I lived through that witch Phyllis Schlafly. This witch can set herself on fire, and I'd pop my corn on her embers while laughing until I peed myself.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Buttforce: Ha!  Her type are most ungodly, behind closed doors.


Your username lends credibility to your post.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not a sin if it's under the gaze of the Father.  And by Father, I mean the local elderly priest.
 
EL EM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Her children are sinning while she runs her mouth on the inter tubes.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She has the builders grade appliances she deserves.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: Don't kids only get 20min for lunch these days?  How can they leave school, fornicate/have abortions, and make it back for algebra?


I was shocked to learn this from my nieces a while ago. They get 15 minutes. The "cafeteria" is the size of a typical classroom so they eat lunch in shifts starting at 10:30am.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Esroc: Laughing at the mentally handicapped is a huge chapter of the liberal playbook

Esroc: Get on board or you'll be ostracized, for us liberals eat our own.


That's some copy/paste concern for only particular people who share your 'viewpoint'.

Esroc: We see huge swaths of the population breaking under the stress of modern life to the point of absolute detachment from reality and we laugh and hope they die.


You're broken.
 
