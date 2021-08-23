 Skip to content
Red means stop. Green means go. Red and Green means you're on your own
44
44 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Old 2 light traffic lights lit both for caution but only from green to red.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is does a yellow light mean? - Taxi TV Series - clip
Youtube piPz1prPrzs
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yellow means go very fast?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, electromechanical traffic controllers were the standard until the late '90s, maybe even a little later.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ehm1217: [YouTube video: What is does a yellow light mean? - Taxi TV Series - clip]


What moron thinks a yellow light means slow down?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red means "Where did you get that banana?"
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it's deliberate like when the cops tell you not to move and to put your hands up so they get to kill you either way.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hm. My ex-girlfriend's soul is now possessing traffic lights.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Safe to proceed?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Philly your always on your own there
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just looked at the pic but didn't RTFA so I just assumed it meant:
Green = Can go straight or turn.
Green + Red = Can go straight but cannot turn.

/It's perfectly cromulent.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we had that issue with crosswalk signals in NYC when I moved to the area
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Iowa green-blinking-left-turn-arrow me​ans you'll get hit by oncoming traffic if you go.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: I just looked at the pic but didn't RTFA so I just assumed it meant:
Green = Can go straight or turn.
Green + Red = Can go straight but cannot turn.

/It's perfectly cromulent.


It is
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It means exercise extreme caution.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ehm1217: [YouTube video: What is does a yellow light mean? - Taxi TV Series - clip]


That's still hilarious after all these years.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

RIP Mitch
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In practice? A malfunctioning light is treated as a stop sign.

In reality? 2 of the 4 people remember that info, and 2 others will blow by it like jackasses or think the other 2 stopped cars are idiots, and gun it, angrily.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 600x393]
RIP Mitch


and then right after that, all the stores had little red bananas

dude was a visionary

a prophet

and we kinda look alike.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a railroad signal. Diverging approach clear.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: In practice? A malfunctioning light is treated as a stop sign.

In reality? 2 of the 4 people remember that info, and 2 others will blow by it like jackasses or think the other 2 stopped cars are idiots, and gun it, angrily.


And here's my daily reminder to invest in a dashcam.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ctrl+f banana

Yep, y'all got this, I'll close the door on my way out
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When a traffic light is broken or displaying more than one color you treat it as a stop sign.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In VA, people don't know what no traffic lights mean.  After a hurricane, the lights were out and people were just zipping through like it was the end of days.  I stopped at an intersection, and had a pickup go swerving around me while laying on the horn and giving me the finger.  Because I treated it as a 4 way stop.

Had a guy I know tell me "no, when the light are out, it means you don't have to stop. It's the law". I saw, well the light are out in all directions right? He says "yeah, so?" 'So what happens when you don't stop, and the guy coming from the side doesn't stop?' "Uh...... well the law says you don't have to stop." He rode a scooter. I wished him the best of luck with that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

medius: MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 600x393]
RIP Mitch

and then right after that, all the stores had little red bananas

dude was a visionary

a prophet

and we kinda look alike.


One of the greats. Taken way too soon.
 
Esroc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: In practice? A malfunctioning light is treated as a stop sign.

In reality? 2 of the 4 people remember that info, and 2 others will blow by it like jackasses or think the other 2 stopped cars are idiots, and gun it, angrily.


The average driver can't even handle a normal 4-Way Stop. It's no wonder that a surprise 4-Way stop causes absolute panic.
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: In practice? A malfunctioning light is treated as a stop sign.

In reality? 2 of the 4 people remember that info, and 2 others will blow by it like jackasses or think the other 2 stopped cars are idiots, and gun it, angrily.


In my experience it's always a wild jailbreak situation at busy intersections. You and a hundred other cars are waiting 5 or 10 minutes for a break in traffic until one brave soul gets enough of his car into the intersection to stop the cross traffic and then apparently it's your direction's turn to go because everyone goes.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was almost hit yesterday by someone barrelling through a flashing red. Luckily I am obesrvant and cautious and go first for the brake pedal because the horn doesn't do anything.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Red or green is the state question of New Mexico.
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 425x318]


I made this a few years ago when Duck Dynasty was relevant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: In practice? A malfunctioning light is treated as a stop sign.

In reality? 2 of the 4 people remember that info, and 2 others will blow by it like jackasses or think the other 2 stopped cars are idiots, and gun it, angrily.


This is Fark, not "serious actual answers." (In reality, though, I just clicked to make sure that someone had posted this.)
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If they are all green in all directions, call these guys:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Red and Green mean Santa's on his way.

/and he better look out for the cross traffic
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Over in one.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thosw: Red means "Where did you get that banana?"


Red means it's a plantain.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 737x416]


If she's showing me her little pricks, does that mean I should show her mine?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Esroc: AppleOptionEsc: In practice? A malfunctioning light is treated as a stop sign.

In reality? 2 of the 4 people remember that info, and 2 others will blow by it like jackasses or think the other 2 stopped cars are idiots, and gun it, angrily.

The average driver can't even handle a normal 4-Way Stop. It's no wonder that a surprise 4-Way stop causes absolute panic.


The average driver can't even handle a regular stop or properly-operating traffic light.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: In practice? A malfunctioning light is treated as a stop sign.

In reality? 2 of the 4 people remember that info, and 2 others will blow by it like jackasses or think the other 2 stopped cars are idiots, and gun it, angrily.


It isn't so much remembering, it's also how humans drive. (CSB time) A handful of years ago I was living in an area when the power went out late at night. Even though I knew the rules about non working traffic lights meant "4 way stop" if you're on a highway, even one you've been on thousands of times, you tend to drive almost on cruise control. So, yeah, I blew through three or four intersections before even realizing the signals weren't working. Thankfully, the local police knew this and job #1 was to block off the side street access to the main roads when the power went out.

I do sincerely wonder how autonomous driving cars will handle that, or if they can even detect a nonfunctional traffic light.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

