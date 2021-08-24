 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   If you don't know the difference between a pharmacy and a "compounding pharmacy," you probably shouldn't be trying to steal Oxy   (msn.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Justin Long you're wanted on the telegram
 
rfenster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How can I determine if my compounding pharmacy is compounding daily, monthly or yearly?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Soon they'll be compounded in prison.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A compounding pharmacy customizes medication based on a patient's specific needs as prescribed by a doctor.

Well then what the fark is a normal pharmacy doing?
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A compounding pharmacy customizes medication based on a patient's specific needs as prescribed by a doctor.

Well then what the fark is a normal pharmacy doing?


Giving you pre-made medications, as opposed to making you something specific.
 
rfenster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A compounding pharmacy customizes medication based on a patient's specific needs as prescribed by a doctor.

Well then what the fark is a normal pharmacy doing?


It certainly isn't compounding now, is it?

Aw come on guys, its so simple, maybe you need a refresher course, it's all compounding these days!
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A compounding pharmacy customizes medication based on a patient's specific needs as prescribed by a doctor.

Well then what the fark is a normal pharmacy doing?


Normal pharmacy is dispensing retail medications, but the compounding pharmacy is mixing more-or-less raw ingredients for a finer control of dosage?

/a friend used to work at a compounding pharmacy
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: Russ1642: A compounding pharmacy customizes medication based on a patient's specific needs as prescribed by a doctor.

Well then what the fark is a normal pharmacy doing?

Normal pharmacy is dispensing retail medications, but the compounding pharmacy is mixing more-or-less raw ingredients for a finer control of dosage?

/a friend used to work at a compounding pharmacy


Yep - if there's a mortar and pestle involved, it's probably a compounding pharmacy.  We use a compounding pharmacy for one of our cat's medications - it's a transdermal form of Benadryl that the pharmacy mixes up and supplies in a "click pen" - each click of the pen dispenses a fixed amount of a paste that the pharmacy has prepared so that there's 7.5 mg of Benadryl in each click's worth.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: Russ1642: A compounding pharmacy customizes medication based on a patient's specific needs as prescribed by a doctor.

Well then what the fark is a normal pharmacy doing?

Normal pharmacy is dispensing retail medications, but the compounding pharmacy is mixing more-or-less raw ingredients for a finer control of dosage?

/a friend used to work at a compounding pharmacy


So they could have whipped them up some oxy if they had been patient?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I only learned what that compounding pharmacies existed after my wife got pregnant.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't help but be reminded of the scene in Snatch when the two rather inept criminals attempt to rob the bookie and fail miserably.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I shouldn't have been trying to steal Oxy, but then I read this thread. Am I supposed to steal it now?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Compounding pharmacy.....it means my oxy gets stronger and stronger, right?
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Drew Curtis, a useless asshole.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: HighwayBill: Russ1642: A compounding pharmacy customizes medication based on a patient's specific needs as prescribed by a doctor.

Well then what the fark is a normal pharmacy doing?

Normal pharmacy is dispensing retail medications, but the compounding pharmacy is mixing more-or-less raw ingredients for a finer control of dosage?

/a friend used to work at a compounding pharmacy

So they could have whipped them up some oxy if they had been patient?


They probably had all kinds of goodies if these two weren't complete dumb arses. Heck, cocaine still gets prescribed for people with certain allergies.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: HighwayBill: Russ1642: A compounding pharmacy customizes medication based on a patient's specific needs as prescribed by a doctor.

Well then what the fark is a normal pharmacy doing?

Normal pharmacy is dispensing retail medications, but the compounding pharmacy is mixing more-or-less raw ingredients for a finer control of dosage?

/a friend used to work at a compounding pharmacy

So they could have whipped them up some oxy if they had been patient?


I doubt it.  I would assume only the licensed pharmacists could or would know how to mix medications, notwithstanding whatever other regulatory conditions are in effect for that type of business.

/the clubs in London probably have better candy anyway
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: I only learned what that compounding pharmacies existed after my wife got pregnant.


I only learned it just now after reading the article.
I don't recall ever hearing that term before and I'm 52.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People who "steal oxy" ?, the vast majority of people I find are being supplied.  Time for sleep, stop blaming victims, I am coming after dealers.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, the guys were wasted and broke into a grocery and stole water, yeast, barley and hops, instead of breaking into a liquor store.


There, terms we can all understand
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: So, the guys were wasted and broke into a grocery and stole water, yeast, barley and hops, instead of breaking into a liquor store.


There, terms we can all understand


Hidden genius, stealing the ingredients instead of the finished product?
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: So, the guys were wasted and broke into a grocery and stole water, yeast, barley and hops, instead of breaking into a liquor store.


There, terms we can all understand


I mean, I assume a decent portion of the population knows what a compounding pharmacy is. They are not uncommon.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

C18H27NO3: trappedspirit: I only learned what that compounding pharmacies existed after my wife got pregnant.

I only learned it just now after reading the article.
I don't recall ever hearing that term before and I'm 52.


I found out about them around 20 years ago with my cat. I think a lot of people first notice this in the veterinary world when they realize giving a small animal multiple pills every day is a PITA. Or when the doses are lower than human doses and it's easier than having to razor-blade a small pill into eights.
 
