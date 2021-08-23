 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Ground control to Major Dumbass: Woman wears space helmet to school board meeting to protest mask policy   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: News, Alabama school board meeting, Management, space helmet, Woman, Balaclava  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Captain: All right! All right! (into the PA) this is your captain speaking... do not rush for the lifeboats ... women, children, Red Indians, spacemen (stock film of long shot of sinking vessel, the voice over fading)and a sort of idealized version of complete Renaissance Men first!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Where have I seen this before...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well she sure made her point.
Not sure exactly what that point is  but she made it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... take your VitD pills and put your Helmet on

...

For here
Am I waiting for the ICU
On a gurney in a hall
Fingers are turning blue
And I can't get enough O2
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How in the hell do these kids survive long enough to get into school with parents like this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she's a Moby superfan?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that count as consent to launch her into space? Get her to the cape stat
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's an older woman who probably doesn't have kids in school there.  just like those Pedo proud boys that show up at these meetings.  They don't live in the area and most of them don't have children.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Blank articles are best articles!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Well maybe
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Major Dumb, and i am floating in my peculiar way....and i am dying..
Sure someone can do better lyrics
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Our first priority is to protect the health and safety of our children. That's what it's all about.

The irony.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like a storm trooper.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One small mistaken belief for man. One mass delusion for mankind."
      - Lance Armstrong
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [i.imgur.com image 375x365]
Well maybe


Fark user imageView Full Size


/RIP Captain Murphy
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News tag? Really?

Was Dumbass tag's helmet radio not working?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Come on, even Vader wore a mask.
 
skybird659
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only smart one there. How did they know it was sarcasm? Maybe she wanted a safe way to know who to avoid in the community?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Only smart one there. How did they know it was sarcasm? Maybe she wanted a safe way to know who to avoid in the community?


She was trying to find out who to avoid by advertising herself as someone to avoid?

i.lvme.meView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are shockingly stupid.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so tired of these idiots.

And there's so damn many of them.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well the virus can't get through the helmet, it can go around, but not though !
and the way most people wear a mask, it just goes around it.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she masked up then?

WHATEVER IT farkING TAKES
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [i.imgur.com image 375x365]
Well maybe


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

"I hate Phantom Spaceman!"
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: How in the hell do these kids survive long enough to get into school with parents like this.


These are the type of people who should be locked into conservatorships.  They cannot be trusted to raise their own children.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should hit her in the head with a penny. If that helmet is anything like a football helmet, it will cause a ping that would drop her to her knees.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scalpod: So she masked up then?

WHATEVER IT farkING TAKES


I have a friend who lives among these derpers.  He goes out in public in a gas mask that he rigged up for COVID purposes.  People snicker and point and whatnot, but you know what?  They give him a wide berth everywhere he goes.
 
Esroc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm so tired of these idiots.

And there's so damn many of them.


But when you suggest mass sterilization everybody gets all uppity...
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: FTA: Our first priority is to protect the health and safety of our children. That's what it's all about.

The irony.


That particular quote was a doctor in favor of mask mandate.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I knew these people were pretty far out there, but damn.
 
bentleypm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The government tries to force me to drive on the righthand side of the road for my safety and the safety of others, but I don't because I'm not a sheep and I value muhfreedomstm.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why aren't 10-20-50 or more people just laughing these nuts off the podium?
Like the laughing shirt guy but everyone in unison laughs loudly at their magical conspiracy pseudo science religion research.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What a jackaloon!

Forget it, Jake. It's Alabama.
 
Keeve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just curious, there seem to be enough anti-maskers out there that surely a few of them have required surgery. Do they insist that their surgeons, nurses, etc. perform the surgery without masks? I would think they should. And if the trained physicians, nurses, etc. refuse to do so (which they will), then the patient should refuse surgery.

Maybe some entrepreneur out there should start selling medical bracelets that say "Do not provide medical assistance if you insist on wearing masks, gloves, or any kind of vaccinations."
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dennysgod: How in the hell do these kids survive long enough to get into school with parents like this.


Well, from the looks of those arms, the last epidemic she had to worry about was the polio scare of the 1950's.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"comprised of"

Stoppedreadingthere.jpg
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scalpod: So she masked up then?

WHATEVER IT farkING TAKES


Yup, at least she's wearing a mask.
 
Esroc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Keeve: Just curious, there seem to be enough anti-maskers out there that surely a few of them have required surgery. Do they insist that their surgeons, nurses, etc. perform the surgery without masks? I would think they should. And if the trained physicians, nurses, etc. refuse to do so (which they will), then the patient should refuse surgery.

Maybe some entrepreneur out there should start selling medical bracelets that say "Do not provide medical assistance if you insist on wearing masks, gloves, or any kind of vaccinations."


No, because the mask isn't the actual object of their ire. These people are children who don't like being told what to do. Full stop. There's no logic to it, just like how there's no logic to a toddler throwing a tantrum because you stopped him from sticking a fork in a light socket.

The only difference between a republican and a toddler is that republicans know full well the result of a fork in a light socket, but believe it's their right to do it anyways.
 
Keeve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Esroc: Keeve: Just curious, there seem to be enough anti-maskers out there that surely a few of them have required surgery. Do they insist that their surgeons, nurses, etc. perform the surgery without masks? I would think they should. And if the trained physicians, nurses, etc. refuse to do so (which they will), then the patient should refuse surgery.

Maybe some entrepreneur out there should start selling medical bracelets that say "Do not provide medical assistance if you insist on wearing masks, gloves, or any kind of vaccinations."

No, because the mask isn't the actual object of their ire. These people are children who don't like being told what to do. Full stop. There's no logic to it, just like how there's no logic to a toddler throwing a tantrum because you stopped him from sticking a fork in a light socket.

The only difference between a republican and a toddler is that republicans know full well the result of a fork in a light socket, but believe it's their right to do it anyways.


Good point. Maybe the CDC and the Biden administration should ban sticking forks in light sockets, jumping off cliffs, etc.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image 526x773]

Come on, even Vader wore a mask.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Mock26: [Fark user image 526x773]

Come on, even Vader wore a mask.

[Fark user image image 540x648]


I prefer the original.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some held up signs that read "Parent's Choice Mobile County Schools," "Masking is child abuse,"

No, it isn't.

and "My child, My choice."

Translation: "I have the right to kill my kids if I choose."  No, you don't. How hard is this to grasp?
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
