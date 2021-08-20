 Skip to content
 
(Independent)   How many baby ospreys does it take to change a lightbulb? Two, and you're not going to like why   (independent.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who euthanized them?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Who euthanized them?


APHIS (USDA agency)

Source: https://www.washingtonpost.co​m/dc-md-v​a/2021/08/20/two-young-osprey-were-rem​oved-their-nest-euthanized-so-workers-​could-replace-light-southern-maryland-​park/

But seriously, this is Maryland. Outside the immediate DC area, the entire state is what Farkers imagine Ohio is like, but with part of it on the ocean.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: The commissioners said "falling sticks or other nesting material" could fall from the nest and endanger visitors.

I call bullshiat. Nesting material was light enough that the ospreys could fly it up to their nests. As for pooping, it's no worse than pigeons, birds, sea gulls and pelicans. 🤬🤬🤬
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
County officials said they followed all laws

Just 'cos it's legal don't mean it's right. Dicks.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: County officials said they followed all laws

Just 'cos it's legal don't mean it's right. Dicks.


More like coonty officials, rite?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here in Florida they get to bury a gopher tortoise alsive if a $5000 fee is paid.
the big box stores do this if any are found on a property they want to use.
but if you pick it up to save it you are breaking the law...
like was said, just because it is legal does not make it right.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"falling sticks or other nesting material" could fall from the nest and endanger visitors.


better cut down all the trees then, don't want any twigs falling on anyone...

wait, better not say that.  they may think i'm serious
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Living in Volusia County, Florida where every cell phone tower or ballpark lighting has an osprey nest on it, this is horseshiat.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Next time a tech is out working on their furnace and the kids are bothering him..well, precedent has been set is all I'm saying.

/I'd rather walk around in the dark until they fly than kill them
//People are terrible and they keep making more
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Humans are an over rated species on this planet
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whoever ordered and carried this out are, and I cannot stress this enough, complete f•cking idiots.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: FTA: The commissioners said "falling sticks or other nesting material" could fall from the nest and endanger visitors.

I call bullshiat. Nesting material was light enough that the ospreys could fly it up to their nests. As for pooping, it's no worse than pigeons, birds, sea gulls and pelicans. 🤬🤬🤬


How about a turtle?
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think that could hurt you.
Ancient Greek out front should have told ya!

Valerius Maximus wrote that he was killed outside the city by a tortoise dropped by an eagle (possibly a lammergeieror Cinereous vulture, which do open tortoises for eating by dropping them on hard objects[24]) which had mistaken his head for a rock suitable for shattering the shell.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aesch​y​lus
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
7
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They had too. Its not like they would ever leave the nest.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Birders said the animals were about to fledge from their nest and appeared to be perfectly healthy, but a federal wildlife official said the ospreys weren't close to fledging.

They're pretty predictable in fledge dates. It doesn't vary by more than a week or so once they hit a certain number of weeks.
So somebody just couldn't be bothered. And if the osprey nest is a problem, there was also plenty of time to remove nesting materials so that the birds would find somewhere else. If it's in a farking PARK where everyone sees it every day.
It's done all the time.

The cops told me to remove a swallow;s nest that was under the eave of their building, because the little swoopy birds bothered them. The nest had babies in it, and they'll fledge in just a few weeks.

I told them no, and they could have my job if they pushed it. None of those pussies ever did it either. They were harassing me.

It's just us acting like we're too important for nature, like always. Hope that doesn't come back to bite us in the --oh wait.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
WTF?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Outside the immediate DC area, the entire state is what Farkers imagine Ohio is like, but with part of it on the ocean.


Sounds like Oregon.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Covid-69 or

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: AirForceVet: FTA: The commissioners said "falling sticks or other nesting material" could fall from the nest and endanger visitors.

I call bullshiat. Nesting material was light enough that the ospreys could fly it up to their nests. As for pooping, it's no worse than pigeons, birds, sea gulls and pelicans. 🤬🤬🤬

How about a turtle?
[Fark user image image 425x450]
I think that could hurt you.
Ancient Greek out front should have told ya!

Valerius Maximus wrote that he was killed outside the city by a tortoise dropped by an eagle (possibly a lammergeieror Cinereous vulture, which do open tortoises for eating by dropping them on hard objects[24]) which had mistaken his head for a rock suitable for shattering the shell.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aeschy​lus


I don't believe that's an osprey.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: FTA: The commissioners said "falling sticks or other nesting material" could fall from the nest and endanger visitors.

I call bullshiat. Nesting material was light enough that the ospreys could fly it up to their nests. As for pooping, it's no worse than pigeons, birds, sea gulls and pelicans. 🤬🤬🤬


This. I think I pulled an eye muscle with the rolling after that line.

"Um, given that it takes us months to accomplish the most basic tasks anyway, maybe we can take care of some other stuff now and then come back in a few weeks when the birds are gone?" "NO! We need to replace THIS particular lamp right NOW!"
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WTP 2: here in Florida they get to bury a gopher tortoise alsive if a $5000 fee is paid.
the big box stores do this if any are found on a property they want to use.
but if you pick it up to save it you are breaking the law...
like was said, just because it is legal does not make it right.


Very delicious.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Be a real shame if that light somehow got busted and all...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought ospreys were protected.  I guess I was wrong.

Whomever ordered this action should be publicly shamed and driven out of office.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"causing a stir among local wildlife enthusiasts. " - TFA

Why is gotta' be "enthusiasts"? Why is it that somebody has to be enthusiastic about 'wildlife' in order to be upset about the unnecessary killing of animals for some mundane human thing?

That's annoying,
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hoblit: "causing a stir among local wildlife enthusiasts. " - TFA

Why is gotta' be "enthusiasts"? Why is it that somebody has to be enthusiastic about 'wildlife' in order to be upset about the unnecessary killing of animals for some mundane human thing?

That's annoying,


Then call me a motherfarking enthusiast. I'm farking livid about this shiat.

I hope whoever it was that authorized this, whoever it was that did it, and everyone involved from point a to point b that could have stopped it and didn't all farking choke to death on their own goddamn endtrails.

But since that's not likely, I'm gonna go on a tear and see about naming and shaming some motherfarkers.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WTP 2: here in Florida they get to bury a gopher tortoise alsive if a $5000 fee is paid.
the big box stores do this if any are found on a property they want to use.
but if you pick it up to save it you are breaking the law...
like was said, just because it is legal does not make it right.


My fellow Port Charlotte resident. Good to see you're still surviving here. Just wanted to say hello.
 
Ltwin998
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Killing aside, to opt for paperwork over just moving the nest takes some kind of special.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Well we had all the permits, plus a stick could have fallen from the nest and put someone's eye out. That reminds me, we gotta cut down every tree in the country when we're done here, for safety reasons."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
🦉🦉😭
 
farkdd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a load of crap. "We killed some young birds because we thought sticks might fall from their nest"?? This is the worst goddamn timeline.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh no I he lightbulb might get twigs on it.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AirForceVet: FTA: The commissioners said "falling sticks or other nesting material" could fall from the nest and endanger visitors.

I call bullshiat. Nesting material was light enough that the ospreys could fly it up to their nests. As for pooping, it's no worse than pigeons, birds, sea gulls and pelicans. 🤬🤬🤬


Osprey nests are built over multiple years and can weigh several hundred pounds. The solution, at least around here, is to 1) provide nesting platforms that are more attractive to ospreys than light standards and 2) monitor the nests and remove any loose sticks that might fall. Also, the poop that accumulates under an active osprey nest is impressive.

None of which excuses this assholery.
 
