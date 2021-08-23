 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Sure, we made fun of the Portland Proud Boys for fleeing to an empty K-Mart to vandalize a handicapped transport van -- but did you see the terrifying antifa supersoldiers that were coming for them?   (twitter.com) divider line
73
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1906 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2021 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)



73 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
innit.comView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their mommies called and the chicken tendies were hot and in the basement next to their PS4's.  Plus that cheap tactical gear gets itchy and is uncomfortable.  That and they need to be on traffic duty in the morning.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Proud Boys are trash people.

/There's a K-Mart in Portland?
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they all had to go to jail for 1/6..?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: /There's a K-Mart in Portland?


It was an abandoned K-Mart.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: I thought they all had to go to jail for 1/6..?


Who's gonna arrest them, the Portland PD?
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video of them gassing themselves yesterday had me in stitches. That guy ranting was this come to life:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: The Proud Boys are trash people.

/There's a K-Mart in Portland?


A closed K-Mart that hasn't been sold or torn down yet (they finished demolishing Battle Creek's old K-Mart this summer, after the city development org bought the lot for re-development).
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.


In the US, nope. Cut from whole cloth boogeyman.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They weren't wrong to flee. Three more dinos and they could form Ultra-Mega Anti-Fa-Tron!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: A Fark Handle: /There's a K-Mart in Portland?

It was an abandoned K-Mart.


Seems like all of that nationalist pride bullshiat is just a weak attempt to fill the void in their lives left behind by the loss of Kmart blue light specials.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.


There's membership cards and everything!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look at that. A Black Proud Boy. Equal opportunity hater!
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: A Fark Handle: /There's a K-Mart in Portland?

It was an abandoned K-Mart.


I thought being abandoned was what shut the company doors
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.


the evidence is the proud boys sign was all spelled correctly.
those were antifas pretending to be proud boys luring patriots to their tragic ends.

nothing is sacred to the haters of fascism.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.

In the US, nope. Cut from whole cloth boogeyman.


The neo-Nazis here in the US need a fictitious group to point their cop buddies at whenever someone shows up to oppose their neo-Nazi rallies (after the cops stand by and let the neo-Nazis beat the crap out of anyone who looks at the neo-Nazis funny, especially if the people they beat up are unarmed and basically harmless, because the neo-Nazis would never dare to take on anyone who could pose an actual threat to them).
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Look at that. A Black Proud Boy. Equal opportunity hater!


The rest of the PBs nicknamed him Uncle Ruckus.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Look at that. A Black Proud Boy. Equal opportunity hater!


To be fair, he could just be dyslexic and thought the pamphlet said they hated gingers.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.


When Antifa does something farkers like, they exist.  The flip side to that is when a Latino does something bad, they are white hispanic.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, to be honest I'd find that alternatingly terrifying and incredibly huggable.

/ so confused!
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: A Fark Handle: The Proud Boys are trash people.

/There's a K-Mart in Portland?

A closed K-Mart that hasn't been sold or torn down yet (they finished demolishing Battle Creek's old K-Mart this summer, after the city development org bought the lot for re-development).


This is off topic, but every farking big box store does that shiat where they abandon stores then make it the local government's job to clean it up.

I think they target areas that have weak anti-abandonment laws so the problem isn't going away soon.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.

When Antifa does something farkers like, they exist.  The flip side to that is when a Latino does something bad, they are white hispanic.


Yes, because that''s what everyone's been saying all along.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What? It's hard getting the standard issue ANTIFA mech suit out of a door without forfeiting your security deposit
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

maxheck: Eightballjacket: Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.

When Antifa does something farkers like, they exist.  The flip side to that is when a Latino does something bad, they are white hispanic.

Yes, because that''s what everyone's been saying all along.


Any other things the libs in your head want to explain to us?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've driven by a Red Hat "demonstration" outside of a Korean Restaurant for the last two days. Honestly? It would be sad if they weren't trying to destroy someone's business.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also they were wielding weapons even deadlier than milkshakes!
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JessieL: Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.

There's membership cards and everything!

[Fark user image 425x425]


Mine came with a decoder ring. "Be sure to take your Ivermectin." damn it!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.


No. There is no organization called antifa. There is an ideological movement that suggests that nazis are to be punched, not reasoned with, but there are no organizing principles behind it.
What the right calls antifa are usually just pictures of a black bloc, or individuals dressed for one.

Punching facists is a favorite pastime of anarchists though.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Gavin is demonstrating the size dildo he will be using to own the libs later...
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.

In the US, nope. Cut from whole cloth boogeyman.


It's not really in Europe either. Their radical leftists are just better organized.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The unicorn costumes are ridicule and pb's run from that quick. 1000's need to show up to the next one in outrageous costume not to fight but to point and laugh in unison.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.

When Antifa does something farkers like, they exist.  The flip side to that is when a Latino does something bad, they are white hispanic.


lol ok then buddy.

I checked the closet, no bogeyman there. Sleep tight
 
dennysgod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.

When Antifa does something farkers like, they exist.  The flip side to that is when a Latino does something bad, they are white hispanic.


I've never seen anyone claim the Anti-fascists were an organized group aside from fascists. It's like how dispshiats claim that the 1.6 billion Muslims in the world are ALL terrorists waiting for the Allah Signal to start their conquest
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well sure.

You know what unicorns do to virgins.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
worst FBI plants evar
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JessieL: Riche: Does "Antifa" as an organization actually exist? The only evidence I've come across has been from whining Nazis.

It's possible I missed something.

There's membership cards and everything!

[Fark user image 425x425]


What WWII  AntiFa IDs looked like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shootout In Portland As Antifa Clashes With Right Wing Group, Antifa Now Bringing Live Ammo To Riots
Youtube j2jo6nOOz_c


Go ahead and insult me. Your words mean nothing.
 
inner ted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: [Fark user image image 425x711]

Also they were wielding weapons even deadlier than milkshakes!


I'd be embarrassed to admit I got concussed by a dildo

let alone posting all about it
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Well sure.

You know what unicorns do to virgins.


Mustache rides?

Also...never stick anything into a horse's mouth that you aren't willing to lose. Horses, even ones that are saddle-broken, tend to be assholes.

/ if a horse ever steps on your foot, pick up its foot by the ankle. Do not punch a horse unless you want it to use its head as a battering ram.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skyotter: [innit.com image 411x483]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GreenSun: [YouTube video: Shootout In Portland As Antifa Clashes With Right Wing Group, Antifa Now Bringing Live Ammo To Riots]

Go ahead and insult me. Your words mean nothing.


Good talk. Definitely seems like you're interested in opening discussion.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GreenSun: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/j2jo6nOO​z_c]

Go ahead and insult me. Your words mean nothing.


The Nazis shot first. And Tim Pool is a farking hack who's on the same level as Andy Ngo and James O'Keefe, he just pretends to be "progressive" while giving tongue-baths to Nazis.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size



/concession to the proprietor
 
