 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   For you, today was just another Monday. For a DHS K-9 handler at Dulles, today was Groundhog Day   (fox5dc.com) divider line
15
    More: Misc, Runway, Airport, United Airlines, Washington Dulles International Airport, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Southwest Airlines, Trans States Airlines, Virginia  
•       •       •

662 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The groundhog was released in a nearby creek.

/too bad they aren't aquatic.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have used his dog to bring the groundhog back to him.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like he was well qualified to wrangle the groundhog, with his background in animal control.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airport personnel have since dubbed him the "Groundhog Whisperer."

Well, that's a not a good nickname
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fly angry.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They call him Mr. Tibbs.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Sounds like he was well qualified to wrangle the groundhog, with his background in animal control.


Good thing he was - groundhogs can BITE! There was an old, dying groundhog in my back yard a few years ago and turkey vultures were picking at him, so I went out back with a makeshift chicken wire cover to keep the birds off him. Farker bit through the chicken wire even though he couldn't move his legs anymore. Fierce little bugger - he held on for a few more hours. At least he didn't get eaten alive.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Should have used his dog to bring the groundhog back to him.


His dog is a German Short-Haired Pointer.  I used to have one.  They do not retrieve.  They don't even fetch.  They just point.  Had that dog for 3 years (died of Parvo when it was completely unknown in the 70s) and no matter how much training, she would not fetch for the life of her.  Would dutifully point to where I'd thrown it, though.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would Chuck have done as well?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is prime for a repeat.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you want it to live just make sure you don't give it to DeBlasio
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Every day is...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: The groundhog was released in a nearby creek.

/too bad they aren't aquatic.


yeah, that was my first thought

i have 6-8 of them in my yard and none are near water
 
daffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did they drug him? I would not be holding him like that unless he was tranked. I'm sure that with his background, he would not put him in the water.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
was it a Manic Monday, though, subby?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.