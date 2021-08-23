 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Voting rights restored to 55,000 North Carolinians after 150 years of NC banning felons no longer in prison from voting   (carolinapublicpress.org) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, Felony, North Carolina, Legal terms, Elections, Judge John Dunlow, preliminary injunction, last-minute call, Democracy  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2021 at 7:28 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This never should have been a thing in the first place. I get suspending your right to vote if you're actually in prison (maybe) because it might be considered part of your punishment. Removing the right to vote after you've served your sentence is an unconstitutional punishment.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I'm glad they have their voting rights back, but I'm pretty sure that after 150 years they'd all be dead by now.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This never should have been a thing in the first place. I get suspending your right to vote if you're actually in prison (maybe) because it might be considered part of your punishment. Removing the right to vote after you've served your sentence is an unconstitutional punishment.


I concur. After felons finish their sentences and probations, they are no longer restricted in the vast majority of Constitutional rights like assembly, speech, religion, etc. Only their 2nd Amendment should be held in suspension, IMHO.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Lsherm: This never should have been a thing in the first place. I get suspending your right to vote if you're actually in prison (maybe) because it might be considered part of your punishment. Removing the right to vote after you've served your sentence is an unconstitutional punishment.

I concur. After felons finish their sentences and probations, they are no longer restricted in the vast majority of Constitutional rights like assembly, speech, religion, etc. Only their 2nd Amendment should be held in suspension, IMHO.


I'm not even sure about the 2nd amendment ones. I mean, I don't necessarily want felons to have weapons, but I think the laws should be written to explain why they aren't allowed to have one, not just because they have a felony. A violent felon or someone who committed armed robbery is a no-brainer, but for nonviolent felonies? There should be a justification. Otherwise if you make an exception for one, it's just as easy to make an exception for another.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Lsherm: This never should have been a thing in the first place. I get suspending your right to vote if you're actually in prison (maybe) because it might be considered part of your punishment. Removing the right to vote after you've served your sentence is an unconstitutional punishment.

I concur. After felons finish their sentences and probations, they are no longer restricted in the vast majority of Constitutional rights like assembly, speech, religion, etc. Only their 2nd Amendment should be held in suspension, IMHO.


😂😂😂😂 they can actually restore their 2nd amendment rights. But it's easier to get a date with a judge's daughter.
Ymmv
🍞
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You can bet you a$$ a republican is looking to try to overturn this right now. Voters that might not vote with them? They cant have ANY of that.
 
hervatski
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I mean, I'm glad they have their voting rights back, but I'm pretty sure that after 150 years they'd all be dead by now.


Oh look at you did you actually ASK all 50,000 of them if they're dead?
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In Canada, felons, even jailed felons can vote.

We set up polls in jails and everything.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Felony Disenfranchisement: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube NpPyLcQ2vdI
 
GORDON
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This never should have been a thing in the first place. I get suspending your right to vote if you're actually in prison (maybe) because it might be considered part of your punishment. Removing the right to vote after you've served your sentence is an unconstitutional punishment.


See: sex offender registry
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lsherm: AirForceVet: Lsherm: This never should have been a thing in the first place. I get suspending your right to vote if you're actually in prison (maybe) because it might be considered part of your punishment. Removing the right to vote after you've served your sentence is an unconstitutional punishment.

I concur. After felons finish their sentences and probations, they are no longer restricted in the vast majority of Constitutional rights like assembly, speech, religion, etc. Only their 2nd Amendment should be held in suspension, IMHO.

I'm not even sure about the 2nd amendment ones. I mean, I don't necessarily want felons to have weapons, but I think the laws should be written to explain why they aren't allowed to have one, not just because they have a felony. A violent felon or someone who committed armed robbery is a no-brainer, but for nonviolent felonies? There should be a justification. Otherwise if you make an exception for one, it's just as easy to make an exception for another.


If you ask me, without going through an exhaustive list of people's rights, 2A should be suspended while in prison. Other rights that aren't so explicit, like "right to travel", are fairly obvious. But as far as I'm concerned, as few rights should be suspended as possible while in prison.

I can't think of a legitimate reason to suspend the right to vote. They are presumably citizens, or else there would be no right to vote to suspend. They should have a say in who their elected representatives are. I'd argue that no one has more of a vested interest than those incarcerated. Their elected leaders passed the law they broke, dictated the sentence applied, fund their living quarters, fund the people with guns and authority that surround them 24/7, fund the parole board, etc.

If anyone has a vested interest in who their representatives are, it's the incarcerated. And many other groups, but certainly the incarcerated. They are citizens of their town/city, state, and country. They should have their say.

And before anyone says "What about the victims?"  They have their vote, too. They can certainly exercise it.

Don't get me started on lifetime bans for felons. Some states still have that, and others have it to a limited extent. I can't believe that passes constitutional muster, but it apparently does.

Those that have it to a limited extent tie the ban to "moral turpitude."  I'm not friends with people who morally turpitude, but that's a farking subjective thing. They are citizens. They should be able to have a say in their representatives.

It bothers me that if you get charged and convicted of a crime of moral turpitude, your voting rights are terminated. But if you are just a person who is simply immoral, vote away!
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All right! Another 55,000 votes for Democrats!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Lsherm: AirForceVet: Lsherm: This never should have been a thing in the first place. I get suspending your right to vote if you're actually in prison (maybe) because it might be considered part of your punishment. Removing the right to vote after you've served your sentence is an unconstitutional punishment.

I concur. After felons finish their sentences and probations, they are no longer restricted in the vast majority of Constitutional rights like assembly, speech, religion, etc. Only their 2nd Amendment should be held in suspension, IMHO.

I'm not even sure about the 2nd amendment ones. I mean, I don't necessarily want felons to have weapons, but I think the laws should be written to explain why they aren't allowed to have one, not just because they have a felony. A violent felon or someone who committed armed robbery is a no-brainer, but for nonviolent felonies? There should be a justification. Otherwise if you make an exception for one, it's just as easy to make an exception for another.

If you ask me, without going through an exhaustive list of people's rights, 2A should be suspended while in prison. Other rights that aren't so explicit, like "right to travel", are fairly obvious. But as far as I'm concerned, as few rights should be suspended as possible while in prison.

I can't think of a legitimate reason to suspend the right to vote. They are presumably citizens, or else there would be no right to vote to suspend. They should have a say in who their elected representatives are. I'd argue that no one has more of a vested interest than those incarcerated. Their elected leaders passed the law they broke, dictated the sentence applied, fund their living quarters, fund the people with guns and authority that surround them 24/7, fund the parole board, etc.

If anyone has a vested interest in who their representatives are, it's the incarcerated. And many other groups, but certainly the incarcerated. They are citizens of their town/city, state, and country. They should have their say.

And before anyone says "What about the victims?"  They have their vote, too. They can certainly exercise it.

Don't get me started on lifetime bans for felons. Some states still have that, and others have it to a limited extent. I can't believe that passes constitutional muster, but it apparently does.

Those that have it to a limited extent tie the ban to "moral turpitude."  I'm not friends with people who morally turpitude, but that's a farking subjective thing. They are citizens. They should be able to have a say in their representatives.

It bothers me that if you get charged and convicted of a crime of moral turpitude, your voting rights are terminated. But if you are just a person who is simply immoral, vote away!


Violence us the same as lying, cheating, stealing.

/
I do think all convictions should fall off over time, without having to appeal.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GORDON: Lsherm: This never should have been a thing in the first place. I get suspending your right to vote if you're actually in prison (maybe) because it might be considered part of your punishment. Removing the right to vote after you've served your sentence is an unconstitutional punishment.

See: sex offender registry


Yeah, that's the next level of this argument, and I'm going to throw it out there: I'm not sure that is right, either. It's a lifelong punishment for something you have ostensibly paid your debt for. Now, my solution is to make sex offense punishments LONGER so you have less of a chance of reoffending once you get out. Masturbate to a little kid getting raped? 50 years in jail. But once you're out, you're out. Your record is already public, a registry just makes piling on easier and, in my opinion, makes it impossible for people trying to rehabilitate.

What public good is there by having pedophiles living under the same bridge, unemployable?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: All right! Another 55,000 votes for Democrats!


Sure thing, numbnuts.

Link
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: All right! Another 55,000 votes for Democrats!


For what it is worth, Robert Downey Jr is a republican.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Freedom porn in the US is just that: Freedoms are made up. They are applied unevenly. They are fictional privileges. Appealing to them so you don't have to wear a mask, or otherwise spew your Covid load all over others is a perfect demonstration of just how stupid American's (and more than a few Canadian's) fetish over them is.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Three Crooked Squirrels: Lsherm: AirForceVet: Lsherm: This never should have been a thing in the first place. I get suspending your right to vote if you're actually in prison (maybe) because it might be considered part of your punishment. Removing the right to vote after you've served your sentence is an unconstitutional punishment.

I concur. After felons finish their sentences and probations, they are no longer restricted in the vast majority of Constitutional rights like assembly, speech, religion, etc. Only their 2nd Amendment should be held in suspension, IMHO.

I'm not even sure about the 2nd amendment ones. I mean, I don't necessarily want felons to have weapons, but I think the laws should be written to explain why they aren't allowed to have one, not just because they have a felony. A violent felon or someone who committed armed robbery is a no-brainer, but for nonviolent felonies? There should be a justification. Otherwise if you make an exception for one, it's just as easy to make an exception for another.

If you ask me, without going through an exhaustive list of people's rights, 2A should be suspended while in prison. Other rights that aren't so explicit, like "right to travel", are fairly obvious. But as far as I'm concerned, as few rights should be suspended as possible while in prison.

I can't think of a legitimate reason to suspend the right to vote. They are presumably citizens, or else there would be no right to vote to suspend. They should have a say in who their elected representatives are. I'd argue that no one has more of a vested interest than those incarcerated. Their elected leaders passed the law they broke, dictated the sentence applied, fund their living quarters, fund the people with guns and authority that surround them 24/7, fund the parole board, etc.

If anyone has a vested interest in who their representatives are, it's the incarcerated. And many other groups, but certainly the incarcerated. They are citizens of their town/city, state, and country. They should have their say.

And before anyone says "What about the victims?"  They have their vote, too. They can certainly exercise it.

Don't get me started on lifetime bans for felons. Some states still have that, and others have it to a limited extent. I can't believe that passes constitutional muster, but it apparently does.

Those that have it to a limited extent tie the ban to "moral turpitude."  I'm not friends with people who morally turpitude, but that's a farking subjective thing. They are citizens. They should be able to have a say in their representatives.

It bothers me that if you get charged and convicted of a crime of moral turpitude, your voting rights are terminated. But if you are just a person who is simply immoral, vote away!

Violence us the same as lying, cheating, stealing.

/
I do think all convictions should fall off over time, without having to appeal.


Why should we terminate the right of the violent to vote?  That's a serious question.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.