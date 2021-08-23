 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Cows in Tasmania may not kill you but they have no problem trashing your house   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, they should have eaten mor chiken
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rebel cows.
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can guarantee on the extreme unlikey event I come home and there is a real cow in my living room, I will be eating steaks for a couple weeks.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
they wuz framed. the real culprit is on the loose.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TAOCHOW: I can guarantee on the extreme unlikey event I come home and there is a real cow in my living room, I will be eating steaks for a couple weeks.


Yeah, your colon is gonna pop.
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whyfor they put me in the cold cold ground?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A cow named SOB? We're doing bovine gender fluidity now?
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The insurance company called it a cow-tastrophic loss.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TAOCHOW: I can guarantee on the extreme unlikey event I come home and there is a real cow in my living room, I will be eating steaks for a couple weeks.


What if it's an under-cover police officer on a steak-out?
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TAOCHOW: I can guarantee on the extreme unlikey event I come home and there is a real cow in my living room, I will be eating steaks for a couple weeks.


A cow that good, you don't eat all at once.
 
