(Fark)   Illegal plants, South American geography, Chinese food, and ancient Rome are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, August 1-7 Stupid Product Names Edition   (fark.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

279 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 23 Aug 2021 at 3:43 PM (1 hour ago)



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1118
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comirnaty (koe-mir'-na-tee).

A name so stupid they included the pronunciation in the press release.

After 18 months of developing and testing, this was literally the best the highly paid marketing department at Pfizer could come up with. These are the same people who came up with Viagra (suggesting virility), Arthrotec (for rheumatoid arthritis), and Lipitor (suggesting the lipids that cause high blood pressure, which it treats).

Of course, they also came up with Amidate, which introduces general anesthesia, and no one bothered telling them that perhaps "date" is not the best word in conjunction with a knockout drug.  Or maybe they thought it was. I'll give them the benefit of the doubt and guess maybe they had been on rather boring and unproductive romantic outings in the recent past, rather than ones they don't remember the next morning.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what stupid product names you've heard of.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
teamjimmyjoe.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
worldwideinterweb.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: [i.pinimg.com image 236x281]


watson gloves has some great names for their products
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: ox45tallboy: [i.pinimg.com image 236x281]

watson gloves has some great names for their products


and some awesome posters
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: ox45tallboy: [i.pinimg.com image 236x281]

watson gloves has some great names for their products


I love the tagline "Better than nothing!"
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That quiz seemed a bit easier than most.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


krusty ass? are you kidding me?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I should have known the 'personal computer' one because of some landmark years related to the one I actually did choose, oh well!
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who knew Mike Lindell was such a fan of fish?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I always do better on hard than on easy.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

