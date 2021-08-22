 Skip to content
(The Week)   Doctors walk out God's waiting room   (theweek.com) divider line
30
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's kind of hard to treat patients when you're angry as hell at them. It would be like treating one hundred guys that just shot themselves in the head with a nail gun for shiats and giggles, just to waste all your time.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(Though from what I've observed of the one anti-vax nutter in my extended IRL orbit, it's less about any actual vaccine fear and more about being the center of attention. And yes, this blistering moron could not go clog up the ER fast enough when they inevitably got mild COVID.)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. They should do a nationwide strike and refuse to treat antivaxxers.
 
Benalto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is Biden going to order them back to work like that POS Regan/Bush I forget
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
curve-billed Threshers kick Cooper Hawk ass

I saw it with my own eyes in my front yard

very cool and surprising
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Good. They should do a nationwide strike and refuse to treat antivaxxers.


This.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's a Florida Man supposed to get his nuts sewed back on after running them with a golf cart as a joke if all the beds are filled with idiots?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
opps wrong thread
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Triage them to the bottom of the list... below the guy who stubbed his toe and needs a stitch. Take their cell phone number and send them to wait in their car in the parking lot.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: opps wrong thread


Refreshing nonetheless.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Triage them to the bottom of the list... below the guy who stubbed his toe and needs a stitch. Take their cell phone number and send them to wait in their car in the parking lot.


this.   1000X this.   This affects my own orbit as a young vaxxed coworker needs venal surgery to correct blood clots.   October 31st is the soonest they can get her in.   She's on Coumadin and they only hope it doesn't travel to her lungs before surgery.   Triage these morons already.
 
hartman5000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They bought their ticket. They knew what they were getting into. I say let them crash.

Personally I'm fine with if when they waddle into the ER short of breath of the nurses take them by the hair and dunk them into the janitorial mop bucket until the bubbles stop. But I'm not a doctor...

Extreme? Perhaps. But what is being a knowing and willing plague rat, a disease vector, and a menace to public health?

Evolution only works if we let the unfit die. Let them die.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I already know one person whos gonna die thanks to the antivaxxers because they couldnt be treated in time. Probably wont be the last.

Fark antivaxxers, theyre murderers and they need to be treated as such. Getting vaccinated aint "your personal choice". Fark you. You live in society. You need to do stuff to live in that society or else you go to prison. Being an antivaxxer should send your ass to jail but before that, they should vaccinate your ass by force.
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zepillin: curve-billed Threshers kick Cooper Hawk ass

I saw it with my own eyes in my front yard

very cool and surprising


i would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: They bought their ticket. They knew what they were getting into. I say let them crash.

Personally I'm fine with if when they waddle into the ER short of breath of the nurses take them by the hair and dunk them into the janitorial mop bucket until the bubbles stop. But I'm not a doctor...

Extreme? Perhaps. But what is being a knowing and willing plague rat, a disease vector, and a menace to public health?

Evolution only works if we let the unfit die. Let them die.


It bothers me less than it should to find myself agreeing. Implications... unsettling.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Story updated: pre-shift demonstration, not a walkout.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: It's kind of hard to treat patients when you're angry as hell at them. It would be like treating one hundred guys that just shot themselves in the head with a nail gun for shiats and giggles, just to waste all your time.


Meanwhile, hospital staff in Staten Island are protesting too.  Except instead of protesting unvaccinated patients, they are protesting the vaccine.

The fark is wrong with them?

I know, I know - Staten Island.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Triage them to the bottom of the list... below the guy who stubbed his toe and needs a stitch. Take their cell phone number and send them to wait in their car in the parking lot.


The VA method. If it's good enough for America's Heroes™, it's good enough.

/valid even before Covid
 
Madaynun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have Antivax in laws in Alabama.
Is it wrong that I kind of want them to lose somebody?
I still don't think they would get it.

I'm watching the Number of test samples grow in numbers after all the County fairs.
Mask protocols being phased back in.
I'm expecting a big jump in tests the next couple weeks in the surrounding areas after the Illinois State Fair.

We used to have the Cold And Flu Season, i guess we should add Covid.

Anti Vax Hipsters can get Covid-20 before it was cool.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

milkandcheese: [Fark user image image 850x566]


Reminds me of this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I already know one person whos gonna die thanks to the antivaxxers because they couldnt be treated in time. Probably wont be the last.

Fark antivaxxers, they're murderers and they need to be treated as such. Getting vaccinated aint "your personal choice". Fark you. You live in society. You need to do stuff to live in that society or else you go to prison. Being an antivaxxer should send your ass to jail but before that, they should vaccinate your ass by force.

Bad Idea to go down this road, but put a tracker in the Vaccine, it not like they can't find you if they want to anyway, but my idea would be a reverse tracker. find people without a tracker, and snipe them.
Basement dwelling dweebs would sign up and shoot un vaccinated people for prizes like a FPS game.
yes there would need to be rules to not shoot those that really can't be shot.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x588]


I farking love that. *yoink*
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
F*CKING DAMMIT!!!

Like all the other Covidiot sh*theels who have had a brush with the Coofs, he's gonna come back and triple-dog-down on his antivax horse shi*te.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No space at the hospital?
More milk crate challenges
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zepillin: opps wrong thread


It makes sense here too
 
