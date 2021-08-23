 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Weeners Right-wing journalist assaulted with "silicone rod." With helpful picture of the rod [NSFW]   (twitter.com) divider line
78
    More: Weeners, shot  
•       •       •

2124 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably fell out of his pocket.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All I can muster is "fark Andy Ngo".
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kkinnison: [Fark user image 850x637]


In Rod we trust!
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kkinnison: [Fark user image 850x637]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear Dildo Concussion's bassist is amazing
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THIS is a Rod...

mlpnk72yciwc.i.optimole.comView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This man just admitted that he got a concussion from a dildo.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Probably fell out of his a pocket.


FTFY
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spare the Rod, spoil the child.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: This man just admitted that he got a concussion from a dildo.


Well, if you get hit by one hard enough...
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right-wing "journalists" are so weak.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One has to be dickish to these people.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dildo concussion, he likes it incredibly rough.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a knight now, Sir John Phallustaff touched his head.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If getting bopped with a silicone dildo is enough to give you a concussion, you probably should never leave the house.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: This man just admitted that he got a concussion from a dildo.


His head must be up his ass.
 
hammettman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hatchet Harry usually finishes the job.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Probably fell out of his pocket.


Sure, yea.  It fell out of his "pocket".
 
someonelse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now he says Antifa made a fake tweet. No dildo, no dildo, you're the dildo.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this is/was exposed as fake.

But the fact that it's impossible to tell really says all you need to know about Andy Ngo.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Where does this assault fall on the penal code ?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He once had a milkshake thrown at him; don't know if he was hospitalized for that.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/stolen from Twitters
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I heard you like dildos, so I chucked a dildo at a dildo?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
 Of course, it's company policy never to imply ownership in the event of a rod. We have to use the indefinite article, "a rod", never... your rod.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ngo fark yourself
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

scobee1210: Harry Wagstaff: Probably fell out of his pocket.

Sure, yea.  It fell out of his "pocket".


I didn't say it wasn't his prison pocket.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This would be funnier if it was black.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How would anyone even be able to tell if Andy Ngo had a concussion?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are we sure it wasn't a Big Billy Club?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 499x373]
/stolen from Twitters


Came for Simpsons carbon rod reference. Leaving satisfied. Uhhhhhh..... so satisfying....
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Megadildos, what a Rush" (too soon?)
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone hit Andy Ngoebbels with a dildo and gave him a concussion?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Would have been funnier if they had penetrated him with the dildo.  Not legal, but funnier.  Nazis should be penetrated with dildos.  Real Nazis.  You decide what a real Nazi is.  But if you see baby Hitler and you have a dildo, penetrate him.  The actual baby Hitler.  You know time travelers are constantly kidnapping him trying to get around the temporal authority.  If the baby Hitler is in your time, it isn't wrong to dildo the baby Hitler.  However, you better lube it up first.  To go in dry is just rude.

Everybody should carry and brandish large dildos, all the time, to be prepared in case a time traveler drops off the baby Hitler.  Or in case of other real Nazis.  If you don't open carry at least one large dildo, you are a Nazi.

I open carry a 14 inch double ended dildo, and I always have at least half a dozen concealed smaller tactical dildos in case the double dildo isn't enough.  And 3 buttplugs.  All have the antifa symbol or a star of David on them, so when you penetrate Hitler, or any other Nazi demon, it burns them from the inside out.

Dildo warriors rise up and usher in a new age of Aquarius!
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Andy Ngo? So this is, essentially:

"Mrs. Krabappel and Principal Skinner were in the closet making babies silicone rods and I saw one of the babies silicone rods and the babies silicone rods hit me!"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who?
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mouser: blastoh: This man just admitted that he got a concussion from a dildo.

Well, if you get hit by one hard enough...


Nah, I've been in a dildo slap fight before, they don't cause concussions. A big rubber fist might.

/worked for a sex toy company
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Death by 1000 dildos.


Isn't that a porn movie?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He claims the tweet is "fake news" BTW.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The suspects?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was quite firmly educated by the nice young lady in the booth at AdultCon that if it is just a plain rod-shaped toy, it is called a dildo.  If it has a glans and balls, it's a dong.

/firmly and rigidly
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Andy is attacked every day. Im legitimately sure he was almost murdered by his box of corn flakes this morning.

Would you please feel sorry for him? Would you please help him install fascism because you feel sorry for him? Don't you know that if you don't support him you're a violent thug?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: Mouser: blastoh: This man just admitted that he got a concussion from a dildo.

Well, if you get hit by one hard enough...

Nah, I've been in a dildo slap fight before, they don't cause concussions. A big rubber fist might.

/worked for a sex toy company


Go on....
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scobee1210: Harry Wagstaff: Probably fell out of his pocket.

Sure, yea.  It fell out of his "pocket".


Fell out of his wherever...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

blastoh: This man just admitted that he got a concussion from a dildo.


To be fair, he was obviously dropped on his head so many times as a child that his fontanel never closed up properly.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: This would be funnier if it was black.


Bigger too...
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.