(Guardian) Catholic Cardinal who said vaccines carry microchips and Jesus is the best defense against COVID taken off ventilator thanks to medical science
67
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God sent a message in the form of a warning shot. I guarantee Burke wasn't listening.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A cardinal? A bird has religious beliefs, must less such other dumbass beliefs?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you keep saving these anti-science murderers? FFS.

This guy with his bullshiat probably killed at least 1 person already. Now you saved his life and hes gonna kill more. Its living giving health care to a serial killer then releasing him.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, not for the reason I had hoped
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 20 years will there be kids game of saying "Vaccines Has Microchips" three times?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raymond Burke is proof that only the good die young.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: God sent a message in the form of a warning shot. I guarantee Burke wasn't listening.


I would think God should have recalled the Cardinal for a face-to-face discussion about science and religion. She would set his sorry ass straight.
 
fsbilly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I was kinda hoping he would get to meet Jesus.  And then be sent to hell for COVID-based suicide.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(wanking motion)

Eh, he's old, he can always take a turn for the worse.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: A cardinal? A bird has religious beliefs, must less such other dumbass beliefs?


He may hold the office of Cardinal, but make no mistake - Raymond Burke is a Republican first and a Christian second.

/A very distant second.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<sigh> It IS an imperfect universe.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for it... he'll say he survived because of the power of faith or something.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think the vaccine is somehow an affront to God? Okay. It's a stupid, unprovable view but I can kind of understand it.

But the claim that there are microchips in the vaccines is demonstrably false.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
christ etc etc
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pope really should do something about the asshats at the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

/ What part about Pontifex Maximus do they not understand?

// the Pontifex Maximus (or the highest bridge builder or highest priest depending on your translation) is the leader of the Roman Religion and has been since before the birth of Jesus. It's one of the titles that the Popes inherited.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for fark's sake!
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have been fine with that piece of shiat meeting God and seeing how wrong he was about so many things.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May his recovery be long, painful, and full of permanent side-effects.

/ My parent's 70 years old neighbor ended up with partial hearing loss and complete loss of hair. The hair are growing back...
// 1 month of Covid, over 1 month of consecutive pneumonia, and 2 months of physiotherapy to recover
/// she's happy to be alive...
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the Pope say something to the effect of, "shut the fark up and get vaccinated?" I thought I saw that. Or maybe it was American bishops saying, "don't come asking for a religious exemption to any mandates because Jesus says arms out, needles in."
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try, Cardinal, but I'm waiting for a blue jay to weigh in.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: You think the vaccine is somehow an affront to God? Okay. It's a stupid, unprovable view but I can kind of understand it.

But the claim that there are microchips in the vaccines is demonstrably false.


Yeah well, demonstrated by who?
That's right - "'scientists'", that's who.

"Evidence".  More like evildence, amirite?

/this post brought to you by 10G of crazy in a 5G bag.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: The Pope really should do something about the asshats at the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

/ What part about Pontifex Maximus do they not understand?

// the Pontifex Maximus (or the highest bridge builder or highest priest depending on your translation) is the leader of the Roman Religion and has been since before the birth of Jesus. It's one of the titles that the Popes inherited.


Not to be confused with
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Mugato: A cardinal? A bird has religious beliefs, must less such other dumbass beliefs?

He may hold the office of Cardinal, but make no mistake - Raymond Burke is a Republican first and a Christian second.

/A very distant second.


Oh look, someone who doesn't know how bad it REALLY is.  He comes first.  He uses any system that defies science to further his power base, because critical thinking makes people difficult to manipulate.  He migrated towards Catholicism and conservatism because people who are easily manipulated show up there in droves.  He isn't conservative or catholic.  He's all about himself.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackPete: Wait for it... he'll say he survived because of the power of faith or something.


It's a miracle! This man deserves sainthood!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a miracle! Praise the Lord.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, old man, I'm on the line with Jesus about those prayers of yours and he says he already sent you two boats and a helicopter, it's looking like the drowning issue might be on your end.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors expect him to be back to full asshole in no time.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a practicing Catholic, but I was hoping this guy was going to be a "example to others" story. He's a jackass in his own right, even without the Covid anti-vax nonsense.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
curve-billed Threshers kick Cooper Hawk ass

I saw it with my own eyes in my front yard

very cool and surprising

the Cardinals are a little hyper for my taste

pretty but have a weird vibe
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, that's too bad. Best case scenario was him dying fast so someone who couldn't get the vaccine had the chance to recover. Oh well, maybe he'll have organ failure or crash out in the next few days. Then no one has to spend another tithed penny on his care.
At least we know he probably hasn't reproduced!
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad news.

That he lived.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Private_Citizen: Mugato: A cardinal? A bird has religious beliefs, must less such other dumbass beliefs?

He may hold the office of Cardinal, but make no mistake - Raymond Burke is a Republican first and a Christian second.

/A very distant second.

Oh look, someone who doesn't know how bad it REALLY is.  He comes first.  He uses any system that defies science to further his power base, because critical thinking makes people difficult to manipulate.  He migrated towards Catholicism and conservatism because people who are easily manipulated show up there in droves.  He isn't conservative or catholic.  He's all about himself.


I'll bet he got don trump level of care. Because...
1) he doesn't have to pay for it.

Everyone else better get the vaccine.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and folks are still kissing his hand instead of leading it to more enlightened places...
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Mugato: A cardinal? A bird has religious beliefs, must less such other dumbass beliefs?

He may hold the office of Cardinal, but make no mistake - Raymond Burke is a Republican first and a Christian second.

/A very distant second.


Pope Francis kicked his ass out of Rome.

He should excommunicate the prick. Just say "God talked to me last night".

Won't happen because he is an actual Christian.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I'm a practicing Catholic, but I was hoping this guy was going to be a "example to others" story. He's a jackass in his own right, even without the Covid anti-vax nonsense.


I had to give it up because I thought anything John Kerry said was better than whatever Ray Burke said.

The odd thing is, he seems to wind up on the winning side of the coin,  for no reason at all, once again.  Which scares the hell out of me, because I've had all 3 shots.

They will prolly leave him in charge of the admission desk when I get to the pearly gates.

I don't like that guy.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Didn't the Pope say something to the effect of, "shut the fark up and get vaccinated?" I thought I saw that. Or maybe it was American bishops saying, "don't come asking for a religious exemption to any mandates because Jesus says arms out, needles in."


I believe what the Pope said was that getting vaccinated is a moral imperative in order to protect your own health and that of others that you come in contact with.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prayers are the best defence for anti-vaxxers. If they die they didn't pray hard enough.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

1funguy: Lsherm: I'm a practicing Catholic, but I was hoping this guy was going to be a "example to others" story. He's a jackass in his own right, even without the Covid anti-vax nonsense.

I had to give it up because I thought anything John Kerry said was better than whatever Ray Burke said.

The odd thing is, he seems to wind up on the winning side of the coin,  for no reason at all, once again.  Which scares the hell out of me, because I've had all 3 shots.

They will prolly leave him in charge of the admission desk when I get to the pearly gates.

I don't like that guy.


He ticks all the boxes: He's a canon lawyer, so not only is he an asshole, but he will argue that he's correct all the time. This has lead into his very public feud with Pope Francis, who, as we all know, is supposed to be in charge. But as we all also know, the King in a feudal system doesn't hold the real power unless he has the backing of the Lords, and Ray Burke is one of the nosiest, most contrarian Lords.

But for me, honestly, is that whenever I've seen him speak he sounds like an egotistical, self-righteous asshole, and that is reason enough to dislike him.  Thank God he's not a Jesuit.
 
zez
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
that guy was an asshole years ago when he was in St. Louis. I still don't understand how he hasn't been kicked out of the church
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
SURPRISE!

/religion poisons critical thinking
//loses
///when a bacteria kills you
..the bacteria dies too
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lost_in_Korea: A Fark Handle: Didn't the Pope say something to the effect of, "shut the fark up and get vaccinated?" I thought I saw that. Or maybe it was American bishops saying, "don't come asking for a religious exemption to any mandates because Jesus says arms out, needles in."

I believe what the Pope said was that getting vaccinated is a moral imperative in order to protect your own health and that of others that you come in contact with.


That's exactly what he said:

""Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable. I pray to God that everyone may contribute their own small grain of sand, their own small gesture of love," the pope said in his latest video message."

OK, maybe not "moral imperative" but close enough.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bummer that he didn't get to go to a better place.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Bummer that he didn't get to go to a better place.


Iowa?
 
freakay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He is a genuine ass. He's a fan of the Cappa Magna, an extravagant expensive set of gowns that for him given his taste runs over six figures. And yet he maintains that feminists are ruining the manhood of the church.

All his followers will say his recovery is a miracle. He's a bastard because he won't have learned anything.

Although it would be hilarious if he came out of the hospital and came out of the closet.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Devil looks after his own.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So he wasn't taken off the ventilator because he died?
Too bad.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zez: that guy was an asshole years ago when he was in St. Louis. I still don't understand how he hasn't been kicked out of the church


It's difficult to get rid of senior Cardinals unless they manage to catch this guy on Grindr or something. Thankfully, he's 73, and once he turns 75 he is supposed to offer a letter of resignation to the Pope, who can decide to accept or reject it.

Of course, Ray Burke will probably be the first Cardinal ever to not offer the letter in the first place.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Lost_in_Korea: A Fark Handle: Didn't the Pope say something to the effect of, "shut the fark up and get vaccinated?" I thought I saw that. Or maybe it was American bishops saying, "don't come asking for a religious exemption to any mandates because Jesus says arms out, needles in."

I believe what the Pope said was that getting vaccinated is a moral imperative in order to protect your own health and that of others that you come in contact with.

That's exactly what he said:

""Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable. I pray to God that everyone may contribute their own small grain of sand, their own small gesture of love," the pope said in his latest video message."

OK, maybe not "moral imperative" but close enough.


You're probably right.  It was a catholic priest getting interviewed on one of the news shows that said it was a moral imperative for catholics.  I assumed he got that from the Pope.

/wife is catholic
/I don't believe in invisible, omniscient, omnipotent sky-beings.
 
