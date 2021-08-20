 Skip to content
(CityNews Toronto)   York police are waiting for Canadian authorities to tell them what happened to their drone when it dented a small aircraft and didn't offer peanuts   (toronto.citynews.ca) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that violates a handful of rules right off. I'm sure they'll feel really bad about breaking the law.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If a civilian had done this they would have been up on charges of some sort, oddly they left that part out of the story.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My first thought was goose.
Eh?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a strange job to enforce laws without following any.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Really cities should hire private security at this point.  It wouldn't be ideal, but it would be better.
 
nijika
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did they at least shoot at the Cessna??
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not sure how they would deal with it up north but the FAA frowns on such shenanigans and probably wouldn't care much about it being a police force.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: If a civilian had done this they would have been up on charges of some sort, oddly they left that part out of the story.


Yep, it didn't have authorization to enter controlled airspace per article.

Obviously not keeping line of sight.

Maybe flying too high. I only say maybe because I've been flying mine and too many times has a Cessna flown lower than allowed at it. Get a nice red warning on the DJI Air 2S since it has ADS-B In.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Really cities should hire private security at this point.  It wouldn't be ideal, but it would be better.


I mean, I'm with you on wanting an alternative.
But, the Pinkertons didn't work out that well.

They basically turned out to be paid vigilantes most of the time, IIRc.
 
