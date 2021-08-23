 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 10 Mobile)   "Critical Mass Level Zero" is a) The "all-clear" signal at a nuke plant b) The Tutorial level of an "Urban Biker" game or c) Mobile AL's health system saying "no ambulances available for the critically ill, nor are there any beds to put them in"   (fox10tv.com) divider line
57
    More: Scary, Hospital, Ambulance, Local hospitals, City of Mobile, Mobile Fire-Rescue crews, fire-rescue department, Paramedic, hard equipment  
•       •       •

878 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2021 at 2:35 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Albama dude livestreamed himself threatening pharmacists for giving the Covid vaccine so IDK maybe he'll engage the cops in a gunfight and then find out there are no ICU beds
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a resident of Mobile, AL I am in my bunker wrapped in bubble wrap.  Of course this is my normal behavior, but still...
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Any nice parts of AL? I want to buy a house and I suspect the market will flood with sales soon
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

plecos: As a resident of Mobile, AL I am in my bunker wrapped in bubble wrap.  Of course this is my normal behavior, but still...


Stay safe! And also get a shark cage.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
D) A late 90's heavy EDM album.
 
Braggi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Once all the anti-vaxers die this problem will sort itself out.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The worst part of this nightmare is knowing that this is what the GOP wanted.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said the city is trying to address the crisis, but options are limited.

That's why they call it painting yourself into a corner
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

plecos: As a resident of Mobile, AL I am in my bunker wrapped in bubble wrap.  Of course this is my normal behavior, but still...


Name three good things about Mobile Alabama.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: plecos: As a resident of Mobile, AL I am in my bunker wrapped in bubble wrap.  Of course this is my normal behavior, but still...

Stay safe! And also get a shark cage.


And/Or small nuclear warhead, a dead man's switch and a big neon sign advertising these recent acquisitions.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pffft. That was from 8/19. I'm sure everything is fine now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only there would have been some way to prevent this.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
D) A new energy drink
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Proof doing nothing is not an answer and it isn't free.
Thanks for playing, ladies and gentlemen.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trocadero: D) A late 90's heavy EDM album.


Or a new Street Fighter game from the same time.....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mobile, AL is the most humid place I've ever been.  Stepping out of my air conditioned car into the Mobile summer was like getting punched in the face.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: plecos: As a resident of Mobile, AL I am in my bunker wrapped in bubble wrap.  Of course this is my normal behavior, but still...

Name three good things about Mobile Alabama.


1) 25 min drive to Dauphin Island e.g. the beach
2) Houses be cheap
3) Mardi Gras

Full disclosure:  as soon as I can sell off my properties I will be leaving for bluer pastures...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

plecos: As a resident of Mobile, AL I am in my bunker wrapped in bubble wrap.  Of course this is my normal behavior, but still...


I'd probably do that even if I was in Mobile, AL when there wasn't a pandemic going on.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Mobile, AL is the most humid place I've ever been.  Stepping out of my air conditioned car into the Mobile summer was like getting punched in the face.


This is 100% accurate.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ronald Reagan said EMS isn't a critical response system and as proven by his ability to trickle down to the hospital himself following the second amendment John Hinckley booboo.
Emergency Medical Services: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Ezv8sdTLxKo
 
Jesterling
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also would've accepted:

The name of an oft overlooked one-off character in the movie Hackers.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Deep South has always demanded to learn things the hard way.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh sweet, I didn't know they made a sequel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah, the Redneck Riviera.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More room on the freeway for me.

Its some small consolation to me that while these stupid crackers are dying their gameshow host leader wouldnt piss on them if they were on fire.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Mobile, AL is the most humid place I've ever been.  Stepping out of my air conditioned car into the Mobile summer was like getting punched in the face.


Savannah, GA in August. Until I acclimated somewhat, it felt like continuously trying to walk through a wall made out of damp fabric.
 
Creidim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: plecos: As a resident of Mobile, AL I am in my bunker wrapped in bubble wrap.  Of course this is my normal behavior, but still...

Name three good things about Mobile Alabama.


I-10 East, I-10 West and I-65 North?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Ah, the Redneck Riviera.


Technically, that is Gulf Shores/Orange Beach, which is in Baldwin County - county to the east.

But close enough.
 
Nordolio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Between this and the rest of the articles in that Most Popular list on the right side of the page, what the fark is going on in Mobile, Alabama?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Creidim: Por que tan serioso: plecos: As a resident of Mobile, AL I am in my bunker wrapped in bubble wrap.  Of course this is my normal behavior, but still...

Name three good things about Mobile Alabama.

I-10 East, I-10 West and I-65 North?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Rapmaster2000: Mobile, AL is the most humid place I've ever been.  Stepping out of my air conditioned car into the Mobile summer was like getting punched in the face.

Savannah, GA in August. Until I acclimated somewhat, it felt like continuously trying to walk through a wall made out of damp fabric.


I can agree.  I've been to St. Simon's Island in August and it felt like that.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Any nice parts of AL? I want to buy a house and I suspect the market will flood with sales soon


Every time I've gone through Birmingham I met nothing but very nice people. Not "southern nice," bet genuine niceness.
 
Pinner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can these S.Eastern states be put in a no travel/quarantine zone for a while?
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Rapmaster2000: Mobile, AL is the most humid place I've ever been.  Stepping out of my air conditioned car into the Mobile summer was like getting punched in the face.

Savannah, GA in August. Until I acclimated somewhat, it felt like continuously trying to walk through a wall made out of damp fabric.


Lincoln, NE. 97 degrees and 97% humidity
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Some Albama dude livestreamed himself threatening pharmacists for giving the Covid vaccine so IDK maybe he'll engage the cops in a gunfight and then find out there are no ICU beds


Why would he need an ICU bed? From choking on his free Whopper?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Braggi: Once all the anti-vaxers die this problem will sort itself out.


Difficulty: non-COVID patients in need of critical care
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

plecos: Creidim: Por que tan serioso: plecos: As a resident of Mobile, AL I am in my bunker wrapped in bubble wrap.  Of course this is my normal behavior, but still...

Name three good things about Mobile Alabama.

I-10 East, I-10 West and I-65 North?

[c.tenor.com image 220x123] [View Full Size image _x_]


I've been to both ends of I-65:  Mobile, AL and Gary, IN.  Quite the contrast.  In Gary, I-65 terminates at a stoplight.

I interned at the factory on the left:
Fark user imageView Full Size


That strange building without walls in the background is US Steel.  I think it's a blast furnace.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The worst part of this nightmare is knowing that this is what the GOP wanted.


They wanted this to happen to the Democrats, so just like everything they touch they fark it right up.
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Braggi: Once all the anti-vaxers die this problem will sort itself out.


I told my daughter that hospitals should have a no vaccine no service policy except for kids of course. She asked me if that includes my son and nephew and I had to say yes. I'm done arguing about it, if you don't trust science stay home and pop a couple of Tylenol and hope for the best.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
don't matter only them chumps at auburn are loser enough to catch the covid.

roll tide
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Creidim: Por que tan serioso: plecos: As a resident of Mobile, AL I am in my bunker wrapped in bubble wrap.  Of course this is my normal behavior, but still...

Name three good things about Mobile Alabama.

I-10 East, I-10 West and I-65 North?


Those are the best three things to come OUT of Mobile, AL.

We still haven't established three good things ABOUT Mobile, AL...
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

red230: FormlessOne: The worst part of this nightmare is knowing that this is what the GOP wanted.

They wanted this to happen to the Democrats, so just like everything they touch they fark it right up.


The age old adage:  You do NOT f*ck around with biological warfare
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So the anti-vax folks have been going on for some time that Covid isn't a big deal because the fatality rate in the US is less than 0.1%.

It sure will be interesting to see how that rate changes when hospitals go into full triage mode.  It'll be even more interesting to see if hospitals refuse treatment for any injury or ailment with a low chance of survival or if they will specifically kick anti-vax folks to the end of the line.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skippy.fluff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

plecos: Rapmaster2000: Mobile, AL is the most humid place I've ever been.  Stepping out of my air conditioned car into the Mobile summer was like getting punched in the face.

This is 100% accurate.


There is a ferry from Dauphin Island to Fort Morgan.  I remember taking it once when the temp was 104 and the humidity at or near 100% (right after a short rain had caused the sidewalks to steam).  I remember thinking that it was, near as anything, an open air sauna.

Forget monuments to the civil war; there should be one to the inventors of air conditioning and refrigeration at the center of every town down that way.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nearby ER  is full. 6 ambulance crews waiting in the hall.

2 are positive COVID on oxygen. 

Yeah, we're spreading this shiat.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can only think of one good thing: Huntsville. Practically not even AL population-wise.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's just the price of freedom. I'm sorry if you hate freedom.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.