(CNN)   The entire town of Iraan, Texas closed down after 5% of its residents tested positive for COVID   (cnn.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a disease with a 98% survival rate.
What are they afraid of dying that doesn't seem like a thing badass  Texans would
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised Texans haven't tried shooting the virus yet.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

spongeboob: For a disease with a 98% survival rate.
What are they afraid of dying that doesn't seem like a thing badass  Texans would


Oh no! I think the covid got spongeboob!
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
(pronounced Ira-Ann)
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pecos County, TX is Very conservative. In Pecos County, TX 29.6% of the people voted Democrat in the last presidential election, 68.9% voted for the Republican Party, and the remaining 1.5% voted Independent.

Womp womp
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's an Iraan, TX? Why isn't it a glass parking lot yet?
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Iraan? Iraan's so far away.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Iraan is literally so backwater that they can only dream of what an ICU bed in the metropolis of San Angelo looks like, nevermind in a city with scheduled air service.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spongeboob: For a disease with a 98% survival rate.
What are they afraid of dying that doesn't seem like a thing badass  Texans would


Some dodo bird on Twitter tried to tell me it was 0.02% this morning after I accused the anti-vaxx wanting more to take out as many children during their murder suici.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'Sammy is with Jesus'

And even Jesus was like, "Damn son, you stupid."
 
keldaria
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Big surprise, a place called Iraan doesn't have any freedom.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well did they tell the virus it was a hoax and the infected are crisis actors?
 
starsrift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Spanish Flu had a mortality rate of 2.0 percent. Covid has a mortality rate of 3.4 percent, one and a half times as deadly.

More people need to take this seriously.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So many stories of people with infectious smiles dying of covid.. if only there was a snarky joke about pandemics and infections and viral disease transmission.

if only.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A Flock Of Seagulls - I Ran (So Far Away) (Video)
Youtube iIpfWORQWhU
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So far away from (vaccinated) herd immunity. So far away.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: (pronounced Ira-Ann)


Glad to know it's not just Missouri that butchers the names of foreign places.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: the metropolis of San Angelo

shudders


I have Pavlovian nausea thinking about my time at Goodfellow. FFS, an AFB without a runway shouldn't exist.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah, yes. Pecos county. West Texas. Where you'll get your ass kicked if you're seen just wearing a mask for yourself, let along telling others to put on one.

Enjoy your ventilators, you MAGAt shiatheels.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: (pronounced Ira-Ann)


Only because Facebook wouldn't allow joint accounts in the 1850s
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Surprised Texans haven't tried shooting the virus yet.


How do you know they haven't?

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
kasmel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

starsrift: The Spanish Flu had a mortality rate of 2.0 percent. Covid has a mortality rate of 3.4 percent, one and a half times as deadly.

More people need to take this seriously.


Curious where you're getting the 3.4%. By all the global numbers I'm seeing ~2.

Granted that includes countries that are wildly undercounting both cases and deaths, but I expect to a similar proportion so as to hardly effect the mortality % by that much.
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

starsrift: The Spanish Flu had a mortality rate of 2.0 percent. Covid has a mortality rate of 3.4 percent, one and a half times as deadly.

More people need to take this seriously.


And the Delta variant is much more contagious than any flu, which adds another layer on.

Get your shots.  Mask up.  Stay safe.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: AdmirableSnackbar: Surprised Texans haven't tried shooting the virus yet.

How do you know they haven't?

[imgs.xkcd.com image 437x678]


Well that brings a lot of memories back from junior high chemistry class
 
starsrift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kasmel: starsrift: The Spanish Flu had a mortality rate of 2.0 percent. Covid has a mortality rate of 3.4 percent, one and a half times as deadly.

More people need to take this seriously.

Curious where you're getting the 3.4%. By all the global numbers I'm seeing ~2.

Granted that includes countries that are wildly undercounting both cases and deaths, but I expect to a similar proportion so as to hardly effect the mortality % by that much.


It's worth admitting that US has a mortality rate of 1.7 and Canada at 1.8. But it's not a local disease.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another Mikey took a knife while arguing in traffic
Flipper died a natural death, he caught a nasty virus
Then there was the ever present football player-rapist
They were all in love with dyin', they were doin' it in Texas
 
kasmel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kasmel: starsrift: The Spanish Flu had a mortality rate of 2.0 percent. Covid has a mortality rate of 3.4 percent, one and a half times as deadly.

More people need to take this seriously.

Curious where you're getting the 3.4%. By all the global numbers I'm seeing ~2.

Granted that includes countries that are wildly undercounting both cases and deaths, but I expect to a similar proportion so as to hardly effect the mortality % by that much.


And if we're just counting the US it looks closer to ~1.7%
 
Petey4335
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Pecos County, TX is Very conservative. In Pecos County, TX 29.6% of the people voted Democrat in the last presidential election, 68.9% voted for the Republican Party, and the remaining 1.5% voted Independent.

Womp womp


So Iraan has approximately the same religious conservatism as Iran, but it gets a 'AA' rating instead of an 'A' rating because christian conservatives instead of muslim conservatives?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: [s.hdnux.com image 821x456]


Replace the dialogue bubble with "Anything to make Biden look bad."
 
kasmel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

starsrift: kasmel: starsrift: The Spanish Flu had a mortality rate of 2.0 percent. Covid has a mortality rate of 3.4 percent, one and a half times as deadly.

More people need to take this seriously.

Curious where you're getting the 3.4%. By all the global numbers I'm seeing ~2.

Granted that includes countries that are wildly undercounting both cases and deaths, but I expect to a similar proportion so as to hardly effect the mortality % by that much.

It's worth admitting that US has a mortality rate of 1.7 and Canada at 1.8. But it's not a local disease.


Right, not trying to downplay... literally just curious where you're seeing numbers from. States aren't reporting consistently, WHO and the CDC reports a off by margins.

I usually default to https://www.worldometers.info/coro​navi​rus/ just cause it aggregates but if there's a better source I'd be interested.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder if there was ever even a place to get vaccinated in that town
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Petey4335: GardenWeasel: Pecos County, TX is Very conservative. In Pecos County, TX 29.6% of the people voted Democrat in the last presidential election, 68.9% voted for the Republican Party, and the remaining 1.5% voted Independent.

Womp womp

So Iraan has approximately the same religious conservatism as Iran, but it gets a 'AA' rating instead of an 'A' rating because christian conservatives instead of muslim conservatives?


A lot of towns in Texas and the Texasy parts of New Mexico are named after people.  Iraan is named after Ira and Ann.
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kasmel: Right, not trying to downplay... literally just curious where you're seeing numbers from. States aren't reporting consistently, WHO and the CDC reports a off by margins.

I usually default to https://www.worldometers.info/coron​avirus/ just cause it aggregates but if there's a better source I'd be interested.


Johns Hopkins, IIRC. It was within the top 5 google searches last week, 'cause that's when I looked it up.
 
Headso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kasmel: And if we're just counting the US it looks closer to ~1.7%


That's if every single person that got coronavirus was tested for it
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: spongeboob: For a disease with a 98% survival rate.
What are they afraid of dying that doesn't seem like a thing badass  Texans would

Some dodo bird on Twitter tried to tell me it was 0.02% this morning after I accused the anti-vaxx wanting more to take out as many children during their murder suici.


0.02% is probably about right if you're only considering school-aged children, although I haven't looked lately to see if Delta has pushed that rate upward. The 2% is an overall number and it is a strong function of age (more like 20% at the upper end). But children aren't supposed to die at the same rate as adults so even the low number is a problem.

In all age groups, deaths are only part of it. You'd think that people would want to avoid hospitalization in the first place, whether or not they eventually come out alive. And then there are all the "mild" cases who are unable to work for several weeks and/or who are still dealing with lingering health issues for months/years afterwards.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's pretty clear why Subby ran.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As for what lesson the rest of the country could learn from this little Texas town? Zapata says it's very simple.
"Love your neighbor ... today it could be me, tomorrow it could be you."

Really, that's what you got out of it? That's the lesson?
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spongeboob: For a disease with a 98% survival rate.
What are they afraid of dying that doesn't seem like a thing badass  Texans would


They were all in love with dying. They were doing it in Texas.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: spongeboob: For a disease with a 98% survival rate.
What are they afraid of dying that doesn't seem like a thing badass  Texans would

Oh no! I think the covid got spongeboob!


My empathy it has deserted me like
Tears in the rain
 
fat boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Iraan?

It's nowhere near here.

So very nowhere near.

/thankfully
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The comorbidities are big and the people not so bright (clap, clap, clap, clap) Deep in the heart of Texas.
 
PunGent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, what else do you expect from a theocratic hellhole?

Oh, Iraan?

Point stands.
 
kasmel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Headso: kasmel: And if we're just counting the US it looks closer to ~1.7%

That's if every single person that got coronavirus was tested for it


Well... if we're being nitpicky... if we're talking about unreported cases due to lack of testing then the mortality rate would be lower. There's a very high probability that we're under-reporting both cases AND mortality. 

The numbers are far from perfect, but they're the best rating we have, and they're going to more or less be comparable (better realistically) to the self-reporting for the standard flu season. Which means that the numbers as a discreet magnitude are less important than their relativity to other measurements that suffer from the same methodological weaknesses.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

starsrift: The Spanish Flu had a mortality rate of 2.0 percent. Covid has a mortality rate of 3.4 percent, one and a half times as deadly.

More people need to take this seriously.


Didn't Kansas Flu have the nasty habit of mostly killing yutes?
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"We ask you God, that you heal our town, Father, from this disease," Zapata said in the livestream.

"Get vaccinated, morans," replied God.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like Iraan is no longer running.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kasmel: starsrift: kasmel: starsrift: The Spanish Flu had a mortality rate of 2.0 percent. Covid has a mortality rate of 3.4 percent, one and a half times as deadly.

More people need to take this seriously.

Curious where you're getting the 3.4%. By all the global numbers I'm seeing ~2.

Granted that includes countries that are wildly undercounting both cases and deaths, but I expect to a similar proportion so as to hardly effect the mortality % by that much.

It's worth admitting that US has a mortality rate of 1.7 and Canada at 1.8. But it's not a local disease.

Right, not trying to downplay... literally just curious where you're seeing numbers from. States aren't reporting consistently, WHO and the CDC reports a off by margins.

I usually default to https://www.worldometers.info/coron​avirus/ just cause it aggregates but if there's a better source I'd be interested.


Fun tangent. A guy I knew from high school posted some stats from the CDC website, showing a mortality rate of about 2.4% worldwide to that point. That is, deaths over cases = 0.024. "Hundredths of a percent!" he said. I tried to correct him on this, saying that .02 is not two hundredths of a percent, it's two percent. He kept replying "I know that percentages are decimals, I'm not stupid," which was clearly an incorrect statement. We went back and forth for some time on this and he never gave up the idea that it was "hundredths of a percent."

Eventually I said "Think about it this way. Invert the fraction. Cases divided by deaths is about 42. Tell me, is 42 greater or less than 100?" He replied "you're not supposed to divide the big number by the little number."

That is where I gave up. Eventually, after one of his rightwing friends called me a communist and said he looked forward to my death in the upcoming civil war, I unfriended the guy completely. That was in December of 2020.
 
