(NYPost)   Finally, Subby's script for a reboot of Over The Top may get picked up   (nypost.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There was some damn fine arm wrestling in that movie. Next to "The Fly".

/didn't actually see the movie
//saw The Fly though
///creeped me the fark out as a ten year old
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even as little kids we were all "A truck driver who arm wrestles? Seriously???" It was so horribly cliched, especially his stupid kid-- but we watched it over and over anyway.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just fu*k each other in the ass already.

Theres nothing wrong with it.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawk or Hawks?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like this?

Black Widow - Red Guardian Arm Wrestling
Youtube ufohiYYwH3M
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Even as little kids we were all "A truck driver who arm wrestles? Seriously???" It was so horribly cliched, especially his stupid kid-- but we watched it over and over anyway.


It falls into that category of 'so awful, it circles back to good'.  See also:  "Road House."
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian Slap Fighting is more exciting.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gyms are closed due to covid and social distancing. I know, let's take the now-maligned handshake and take it to the next level. Really get sweaty and up in each other's space with it.

Brilliant!
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Rupert Murdoch and The New York Post?
Does Trump plan to compete?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schoolboy Best Armwrestling Highlights
Youtube 80NRB0xJac8
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always amazed me that the simple act of turning ones hat around backwards doubles a man's arm strength.  Now, any time I have to pick up something that's too heavy for me, I just spin my ball cap around and voilà!
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It always amazed me that the simple act of turning ones hat around backwards doubles a man's arm strength.  Now, any time I have to pick up something that's too heavy for me, I just spin my ball cap around and voilà!


Wearing it sideways acts like birth control.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Win one for us stereotypes, Hawk!"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Eegah: Hawk or Hawks?


How Did This Get Made has a Hawk v Hawks super cut.  How does a movie get made that can't even define the name of the lead character?

There are 9000 ridiculous things in this movie, but my favorite is that first prize in the arm wrestling tournament is a new semi truck, implying that every professional arm wrestler is also a truck driver.  This seems unlikely.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sort of country strong, I guess - less so now with age - not muscular at all, but somehow genetically able to lift and, more specifically, hold heavy weight up or pull heavy weight for a longer time than one would expect by just looking at me. Like, maybe I have naturally better than average slow-twitch muscles, ligaments and/or tendons or something. If you asked me to bench press x lbs for y amount of reps, it would probably kill me, but if you needed me to hold onto two bags weighing x for y amount of time, I could probably do it to the point of impressing someone all-around strong. I don't know, it's weird, but being sneaky strong seems like it would be good for arm wrestling.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Combustion: Even as little kids we were all "A truck driver who arm wrestles? Seriously???" It was so horribly cliched, especially his stupid kid-- but we watched it over and over anyway.


Not me! I grew up watching Carl Weathers and Arnold Schwarzenegger explode with testosterone with their manly handshake that turned into arm wrestling. "Had enough?" *Grin/grimace*. That stuff was cool to a little kid.

Dutch & Dillon Epic Handshake Scene | Predator (1987) Movie Clip HD 4K
Youtube iSgsomwlrhc

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Doesn't Tom Waits have a small role in that film?   I seem to recall him playing in some smoky bar.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
randalrauser.comView Full Size
 
