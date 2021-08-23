 Skip to content
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I see they're still making ugly sticks, only now they're medical implements.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, I was born ugly and nothing's changed. But after seeing the rictus that is the facelifted visage, I won't go anywhere near plastic surgery.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh look, another way social media has messed people up. What a time to be alive. Our brains are poorly adapted to a technological world, but I'm still in no rush to go back to hunter gatherer.

Unless its on my Xbox. That sounds fun.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Look, I was born ugly and nothing's changed. But after seeing the rictus that is the facelifted visage, I won't go anywhere near plastic surgery.


I know I'm ugly, but at least my ugly came naturally.  She paid for hers.
 
Peki
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I earned every one of my lines, wrinkles, and gray hairs and I won't let anyone take them from me.

I'm not so keen on the chin fuzz though. That you can keep.

/everyone is entitled to at least a little vanity
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She looks quite attractive in the photo on the left. Why on earth would someone that pretty totally ruin what nature gave her?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: She looks quite attractive in the photo on the left. Why on earth would someone that pretty totally ruin what nature gave her?


because she paid him to?
 
Flincher
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She looks more like Spock as he was going through rapid puberty.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is a good thing. If you see someone looking like that, avoid them! Do not breed with them! They are a vapid person and will likely ruin your life
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: She looks quite attractive in the photo on the left. Why on earth would someone that pretty totally ruin what nature gave her?


Alien face: She does butt stuff.
 
