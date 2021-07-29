 Skip to content
 
(Energy Bulletin)   The Pfizer vaccine is fully approved for adults and misinformation about it is flooding social media, as foreseen by Nostradamus. And also by Abraham Lincoln, who apparently has some helpful instructions for using it   (daily.energybulletin.org) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point, you have to wonder if the GOP really just fears a normal economy? I mean, yeah, it'd be terrible for their brand if Democrats sorted things that they couldn't, but at some point, this is going to make a lot of folks with money wondering if they should back the ponies that want normal commerce. Yeah, the Idiot Brigade is going to weep in fear and terror that their plague is going to go away, and that they won't be special because they're fighting "the Man" by not wearing masks and not getting an owie shot, but this sort of effort really isn't anything that anyone who wants to get back to normal would back.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why go with Sputnik when you can have 5G?
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The goalposts are moving again.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the Comirnaty!
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but both of those guys are dead
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why go with Sputnik when you can have 5G?


So does that mean you only get 5GE with J&J?
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks mark Zuckerberg
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like removing all connections from Russia to the Internet would be a net win for humanity.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: I feel like removing all connections from Russia to the Internet would be a net win for humanity.


Removing Russia from the Earth might be a net win too.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Liberals,
If you trust the FDA so much, and vocally distrust donald trump's medical advice, then why does Ivermectin taste so good?
Curious.
- Cherlie Kerk
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll protect you from any member of the SARS-CoV-2 lineage packaged in frozen food between December 2019 and May 2021.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this means Trump's been reinstated as President?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many morons, so few pages. The antivaxxers, idiots that they are, are NOT all right wing. Not by a long shot.

But guess what? Saying it is across the board DOES NOT GET CLICKS.

Know why the Southern states had horrible covid rates this summer while the north didn't. Because the north HAD THEM ALREADY. How do you think Cuomo killed so many nursing home patients? Think!

Reposting unsubstantiated propaganda like this hurts everyone. Antivaxxers are morons, they they come in every political stripe.

Fact.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure hope the anti-vaxxers don't find the info about the hundreds of FDA approved drugs that had to be recalled for harming or killing people.

Especially common hypertension drugs like Benicar and Losartan, that have ruined so many lives.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta hand it to the Russian intelligence services. Injecting false narratives into crucial social and political discourses is like changing the makeup of a living organism at the atomic level.

You'll never force a national entity to change its way of thinking by screaming slogans at it, but if you worm your way into its neural pathways, no telling what you can change. That's what the Russians are finding out about us. "We can dissolve them from the inside! We don't have to obliterate them with bombs!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey dick heads, do we have any computers in this country?

Maybe our guys could stop playing Madden for a few minutes and go fu*k up those Russians.

Turn off their lights or something. Jesus people.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King of Monkeys: Dear Liberals,
If you trust the FDA so much, and vocally distrust donald trump's medical advice, then why does Ivermectin taste so good?
Curious.
- Cherlie Kerk


Republicans:  we will try any cure, as long as:

A. It doesn't work; and
B. It is an existing judge with horrific side effects.

It's the "Your doctor will hate this one crazy trick" school of medicine.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: King of Monkeys: Dear Liberals,
If you trust the FDA so much, and vocally distrust donald trump's medical advice, then why does Ivermectin taste so good?
Curious.
- Cherlie Kerk

Republicans:  we will try any cure, as long as:

A. It doesn't work; and
B. It is an existing judge with horrific side effects.

It's the "Your doctor will hate this one crazy trick" school of medicine.


Dear BigMax,
You assume that I'm referring to coronavirus treatments, maybe this isn't about Covid, maybe I have worms.
Curious.
- Charly Kark
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Know why the Southern states had horrible covid rates this summer while the north didn't. Because the north HAD THEM ALREADY. How do you think Cuomo killed so many nursing home patients? Think


So COVID killed old Yankees faster than old Southern Dandies?

Show your work
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article really isn't about "now". More about how the Rooskies are generally discrediting vaccines not named "Sputnik". Related, but not exactly about the FDA approval. Which is a shame because I'm sure many a cogent thought will be wasted in this thread.

/ I saw the vintage tag
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: King of Monkeys: Dear Liberals,
If you trust the FDA so much, and vocally distrust donald trump's medical advice, then why does Ivermectin taste so good?
Curious.
- Cherlie Kerk

Republicans:  we will try any cure, as long as:

A. It doesn't work; and
B. It is an existing judge with horrific side effects.

It's the "Your doctor will hate this one crazy trick" school of medicine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: I gotta hand it to the Russian intelligence services. Injecting false narratives into crucial social and political discourses is like changing the makeup of a living organism at the atomic level.

You'll never force a national entity to change its way of thinking by screaming slogans at it, but if you worm your way into its neural pathways, no telling what you can change. That's what the Russians are finding out about us. "We can dissolve them from the inside! We don't have to obliterate them with bombs!"


Well placed disinformation does more than entire divisions of red army soldiers ever could.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x469]


Anything's an internet, if you're brave enough.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: BigMax: King of Monkeys: Dear Liberals,
If you trust the FDA so much, and vocally distrust donald trump's medical advice, then why does Ivermectin taste so good?
Curious.
- Cherlie Kerk

Republicans:  we will try any cure, as long as:

A. It doesn't work; and
B. It is an existing judge with horrific side effects.

It's the "Your doctor will hate this one crazy trick" school of medicine.

[Fark user image 600x315]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schnee: This article really isn't about "now". More about how the Rooskies are generally discrediting vaccines not named "Sputnik". Related, but not exactly about the FDA approval. Which is a shame because I'm sure many a cogent thought will be wasted in this thread.

/ I saw the vintage tag


The dimwits are also destroying faith in their own vaccine because of the propaganda they've been spewing.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King of Monkeys: BigMax: King of Monkeys: Dear Liberals,
If you trust the FDA so much, and vocally distrust donald trump's medical advice, then why does Ivermectin taste so good?
Curious.
- Cherlie Kerk

Republicans:  we will try any cure, as long as:

A. It doesn't work; and
B. It is an existing judge with horrific side effects.

It's the "Your doctor will hate this one crazy trick" school of medicine.

Dear BigMax,
You assume that I'm referring to coronavirus treatments, maybe this isn't about Covid, maybe I have worms.
Curious.
- Charly Kark


Sorry Cherley. But remember, experimenting with powerful medicines is how you shrunk your face.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the majority of the propaganda victims are morons.  The enemy is killing off their allies.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Russia, for helping to get rid of so many of America's idiots.

I know that's not what you intended, so ... LOL.

Almost like a metaphor for a virus, how it doesn't just infect the people you want it to, or something something.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: At this point, you have to wonder if the GOP really just fears a normal economy? I mean, yeah, it'd be terrible for their brand if Democrats sorted things that they couldn't, but at some point, this is going to make a lot of folks with money wondering if they should back the ponies that want normal commerce. Yeah, the Idiot Brigade is going to weep in fear and terror that their plague is going to go away, and that they won't be special because they're fighting "the Man" by not wearing masks and not getting an owie shot, but this sort of effort really isn't anything that anyone who wants to get back to normal would back.


I don't think there's rational thought involved. Like parameceum follow the light, Republicans are enthralled by decay and darkness.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: The goalposts are moving again.


As we knew would happen, of course. We knew when the vaccines got final approval they would just invent another talking point. Then there will be another, then another, then another.

These are not people who engage in intellectual honesty.

Or intellectual anything, really.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: schnee: This article really isn't about "now". More about how the Rooskies are generally discrediting vaccines not named "Sputnik". Related, but not exactly about the FDA approval. Which is a shame because I'm sure many a cogent thought will be wasted in this thread.

/ I saw the vintage tag

The dimwits are also destroying faith in their own vaccine because of the propaganda they've been spewing.


in russia, vaccine undermines itself!
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I feel like removing all connections from Russia to the Internet would be a net win for humanity.


The problem is that they can just setup shop in Argentina or the like and continue their propaganda campaign from there.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Right on schedule, Fox is already starting with the "It was unsafely rushed for political purposes!" narrative.
 
trialpha
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Know why the Southern states had horrible covid rates this summer while the north didn't. Because the north HAD THEM ALREADY. How do you think Cuomo killed so many nursing home patients? Think!


The northern states had horrible covid rates because the virus was brand new, treatments were limited, and there was no vaccine.

With a vaccine available, the southern states have no excuse for their current rates.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: hubiestubert: At this point, you have to wonder if the GOP really just fears a normal economy? I mean, yeah, it'd be terrible for their brand if Democrats sorted things that they couldn't, but at some point, this is going to make a lot of folks with money wondering if they should back the ponies that want normal commerce. Yeah, the Idiot Brigade is going to weep in fear and terror that their plague is going to go away, and that they won't be special because they're fighting "the Man" by not wearing masks and not getting an owie shot, but this sort of effort really isn't anything that anyone who wants to get back to normal would back.

I don't think there's rational thought involved. Like parameceum follow the light, Republicans are enthralled by decay and darkness.


And Russian agitprop...
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

schnee: This article really isn't about "now". More about how the Rooskies are generally discrediting vaccines not named "Sputnik". Related, but not exactly about the FDA approval. Which is a shame because I'm sure many a cogent thought will be wasted in this thread.

/ I saw the vintage tag


Which is particularly funny, since the Sputnik vaccine is a pile of ineffectual shiat.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zgrizz: So many morons, so few pages. The antivaxxers, idiots that they are, are NOT all right wing. Not by a long shot.


No, not all but mostly. 23% of Republicans say they definitely won't get the shot compared to 2% of Democrats. So you only have a 11-1 advantage in idiots. Happy now?

zgrizz: But guess what? Saying it is across the board DOES NOT GET CLICKS.


Not across the board. Not even close. Deal with it. Saying it was across the board WOULD NOT BE AN ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.

zgrizz: Know why the Southern states had horrible covid rates this summer while the north didn't.


Because Northern states are capable of learning and adapting their behavior based on new information?

zgrizz: Because the north HAD THEM ALREADY. How do you think Cuomo killed so many nursing home patients? Think!


Mistakes made in week 1 of the pandemic are slightly excusable, deliberate actions made in week 78 of the pandemic are not.

zgrizz: Reposting unsubstantiated propaganda like this hurts everyone. Antivaxxers are morons, they they come in every political stripe.


Unsubstantiated propaganda like that the vaccines are the Mark of the Beast? Antivaxxer political leadership comes in one stripe: yours. Can you show me any Democratic Party leadership that is pushing snake-oil treatments, anti-vaccine rhethoric, anti-mask hysteria, or similar unsubstantiated propaganda? Any Democrats that are removing local control by blocking the ability of schools and cities to enact public health policies?

I get it, you've got your tribal affiliation and it has to be hard realizing that you've been aligning yourself with idiots. But whining that you aren't getting your normal "Both Sides are bad" treatment from the media doesn't really help reinforce the alpha male rugged individuality mystique you so desperately desire.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Know why the Southern states had horrible covid rates this summer while the north didn't. Because the north HAD THEM ALREADY. How do you think Cuomo killed so many nursing home patients? Think!


This is complete bullshiat. Why are conservatives so consistently dumb?
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here come the mandates and the whargarble against mandates.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spottymax
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Website target demographic
 
King Something
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: At this point, you have to wonder if the GOP really just fears a normal economy? I mean, yeah, it'd be terrible for their brand if Democrats sorted things that they couldn't, but at some point, this is going to make a lot of folks with money wondering if they should back the ponies that want normal commerce. Yeah, the Idiot Brigade is going to weep in fear and terror that their plague is going to go away, and that they won't be special because they're fighting "the Man" by not wearing masks and not getting an owie shot, but this sort of effort really isn't anything that anyone who wants to get back to normal would back.


They gave up on domestic policy, foreign policy, the economy, education, infrastructure, economic development, health, appeal to the majority of citizens, science, technology, agriculture (outside of subsidies for cronies), and moral leadership decades ago. All they have left his stoking the hatred and spite of a shrinking base, dictatorship, and farking things up so they can point fingers and do stochastic terrorism.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: At this point, you have to wonder if the GOP really just fears a normal economy?


Whatever "normal" these jelloheads want would only be on THEIR terms. Anything else would not be a "win" for them, and would damage their victimhood status.

Yes, they are truly that stupid.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image 475x457]


King of Monkeys: Dear Liberals,
If you trust the FDA so much, and vocally distrust donald trump's medical advice, then why does Ivermectin taste so good?
Curious.
- Cherlie Kerk


Dear plague rats, which arsehole tastes better, Russian or spray-tan orange?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers: "BuT tHe VAERS dAtAbAsE!"

The VAERS database:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
