(KTLA Los Angeles)   No Country for Old Men sitting in cars. 'Some of the old time Sheriffs never even wore a gun. A lotta folks find that hard to believe. Jim Scarborough'd never carry one - that's the younger Jim. Gaston Borkins wouldn't wear one up in Comanche County'   (ktla.com) divider line
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing Qualified Immunity will come into play. Must be nice
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That guy is the Tom Savini of deputy dawgs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the idea is just open fire into a busy intersection.

Jesus, how bad do these guys wanna kill somebody?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police departments close to where I live have set up a practice range. They use it to practice before they have to qualify. Occasionally, I go shoot with them. They are not particularly good shots. Not hitting what they are shooting at should not come as a surprise.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: They are not particularly good shots.


Cops suck at shooting.
Their quals are so low a child could pass.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash asked the sheriff's office to conduct the investigation but detectives realized that the incident fell under a state law that requires the attorney general to investigate incidents of officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian.

This happens so often they know all of the correct procedures without looking them up.
 
HoodRich White Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta tool up!!!!!!

It's almost as though they've never been trained to look beyond the target!

I think the only way to rectify this is to arm the entirety of America.  When you get your SS card as an infant, they should give you a 6-round revolver.   Then, simultaneously, they should increase the hire rate of pants-shiatting-cowards for all police.  I'm saying speed up the process and see how the chips fall!  YEEEEHAWWWWW!!!!
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash

Name checks out, but something tells me Guadalupe doesn't have enough Cash to make this family whole.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was Dillinger wanted for and what movie did he come out of?

Was he an immediate threat to anyone?.....the felon, not the cop.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"He's seen the same things I've seen, and it's certainly made an impression on me."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told you.
Sitting in a car is for suckers.
Trust me
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't know what that bystander was up to.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xrayspx: Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash

Name checks out, but something tells me Guadalupe doesn't have enough Cash to make this family whole.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: You don't know what that bystander was up to.



It's right there in the name.   Duh.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriff Andy Taylor didn't need no gun. He got by on charm and good looks.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wiredroach: [Fark user image 850x455]

"He's seen the same things I've seen, and it's certainly made an impression on me."


The nicest drive in Texas is on I-90 between Del Rio and Van Horn along the Mexican border. If you stop at the little hotel in Sanderson youll recognize scenes from the movie were shot there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Young people might find it hard to believe, but some sheriffs never even had armored vehicles!
Wait, I might have accidentally posted a picture of a well regulated militia.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cue the sheriff's office smearing the victim

"They had a bag of marijuana and 6 unpaid parking tickets!"
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: You don't know what that bystander was up to.


It's right there in the name.   Duh.


Guess we'll never know.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*Smiles* "I need you to step out of the car."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
police officers recognized a person at an intersection as a suspect with an outstanding felony arrest warrant, the statement said. [...]  Killed when the officer opened fire was Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado, 59 of Guadalupe

What the Fark?  They just opened fire?

Did they think they saw Christopher Dorner?
latimesblogs.latimes.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Battering rams the door open, tosses in Flash Bang)
BOOM!!
"POLICE! THIS IS A WELLNESS CHECK!!"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of 'em just for snoring too loud?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yellow Beard: They are not particularly good shots.

Cops suck at shooting.
Their quals are so low a child could pass.


The ones who really, really like guns are DEA.

They tear it up in shoot houses.
 
reveal101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: The police departments close to where I live have set up a practice range. They use it to practice before they have to qualify. Occasionally, I go shoot with them. They are not particularly good shots. Not hitting what they are shooting at should not come as a surprise.


I scored marksmen on the pistol range back in my infantry days. I was the only one, and the standard wasn't that high, as long as you had the discipline to take slow, well aimed shots.

I guess my point is, if you hear pistol rounds going off, RUN. One generally can't hit the broadside of a barn at anything over 10 meters with a pistol. And that's if you're not in a panicked state.
 
whitroth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Felony charge". So, how about telling us what the felony charge *was*, and why the cop decided that he was Judge Dredd, and that the guy was guilty, and should die... so he shot at him.

And missed. I say take every penny of the cop's retirement and pension, and give it to the family of the man he murdered.
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Heh, the Dnush police got armed, after a criminal shot and killed 3 police men in the 60s.

But, they choose the Walter PPK, because of its caliber. The bullet wouldn't go through target, and the risk of death was smaller.

And they sure were good shots.

But the problem became that agitated people didn't realize when they were shot in the leg, so policemen went for the head or heart, thus actually making them more dangerous.

They switched to a larger caliber now, so that people sure as hell can feel being shot.

Anyways, site is region locked, so only saw the picture of the car posted here. That is farked up.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ less than a minute ago  

reveal101: I scored marksmen on the pistol range back in my infantry days. I was the only one, and the standard wasn't that high, as long as you had the discipline to take slow, well aimed shots.


Discipline is a rare trait amongst humans.
 
