(Yahoo)   If the cops pull you over, it may be sending a bad signal if you immediately try to eat your five memory cards of kiddie porn   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Lawyer, David Sierra Orozco, Judge, sheriff's deputies, Jury, Public defender, Crime, court records  
804 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2021 at 2:20 PM



feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if eating the cards was painful.

One would hope so.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I wonder if eating the cards was painful.

One would hope so.


Not as painful as crapping them out.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
soon found a hidden compartment stuffed with $111,252 in grocery bags.

Wow, that's a lot of grocery bags. Those things are like 10 for a penny. How did he even fit that many?!

/Guessing this moron was too stupid to remove the actual cards from the larger readers.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So... not microSD then?
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Eightballjacket: feckingmorons: I wonder if eating the cards was painful.

One would hope so.

Not as painful as crapping them out.


Depends on the form factor. Micro SD? Not so much. Full size SD or Compact Flash, OTOH, might hurt or worse.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have these idiots never heard of encryption?
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His prison theme song is going to be "Shanks For The Memories" right?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Have these idiots never heard of encryption?


They never do. It's the easy, obvious answer, and they never use it.

OR the ones who do use it aren't charged, prosecuted, and convicted.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For $50 I would have encrypted then.  Of course he would then have written the recovery code on the cards.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kiddie porn?  I hope he ingested like five terabytes of punch card stock.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's why you delete them first, so the cards won't be as full and go down easier.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You gotta try
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Have these idiots never heard of encryption?


I'm sure the answer they would give to that is, "Heard of what?"
 
db2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
and they soon found a hidden compartment stuffed with $111,252 in grocery bags.

God damn, how many grocery bags that MF smuggling around???
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: Eightballjacket: feckingmorons: I wonder if eating the cards was painful.

One would hope so.

Not as painful as crapping them out.

Depends on the form factor. Micro SD? Not so much. Full size SD or Compact Flash, OTOH, might hurt or worse.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: For $50 I would have encrypted then.  Of course he would then have written the recovery code on the cards.


You may want to rethink that comment...
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MythDragon: brokenbiscuits: Eightballjacket: feckingmorons: I wonder if eating the cards was painful.

One would hope so.

Not as painful as crapping them out.

Depends on the form factor. Micro SD? Not so much. Full size SD or Compact Flash, OTOH, might hurt or worse.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 600x600]


Nah get a modern data tape. The ones I use at work have an aluminum back and are about the size of an adult hand and rectangular. Good luck.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MythDragon: brokenbiscuits: Eightballjacket: feckingmorons: I wonder if eating the cards was painful.

One would hope so.

Not as painful as crapping them out.

Depends on the form factor. Micro SD? Not so much. Full size SD or Compact Flash, OTOH, might hurt or worse.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 600x600]


click....click....click.....
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Have these idiots never heard of encryption?


I, for one, am perfectly okay if they never do.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least he didn't feed them to the dog.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, it's not the first time he's tried to chow down on something with a small form factor
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess I'm mostly curious why he was travelling with them. Just need a pocket full of kid porn in case the urge strikes?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
12 years for 20K images?

I know, how about 1 day per image = 50+ years?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Investigators found more than 20,000 images of child pornography on the cards, and on Monday, U.S. District Court Judge James C. Dever sentenced Orozco to 12 years in prison.


20,000 images gets him 12 years?   WTH?  That is a light farking sentence.  unreal.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Have these idiots never heard of encryption?


One guy did and still spent 4 years sitting in jail: https://arstechnica.com/tech-po​licy/20​20/02/man-who-refused-to-decrypt-hard-​drives-is-free-after-four-years-in-jai​l/
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Russ1642: Have these idiots never heard of encryption?

One guy did and still spent 4 years sitting in jail: https://arstechnica.com/tech-pol​icy/2020/02/man-who-refused-to-decrypt​-hard-drives-is-free-after-four-years-​in-jail/


If you're looking at a life sentence then you take the 4 years for 'forgetting' the password.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I guess I'm mostly curious why he was travelling with them. Just need a pocket full of kid porn in case the urge strikes?


Fark user imageView Full Size

♫  I, I got a pocket full of Kiddie Porn ♫
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have the judge sentence him to a lifetime of memory card rations.  That is what he gets to eat from now on.

Problem solved.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When the officer inquired as to where Mr. Orozco was coming from he said that he had just rimmed out a four footer so the officer assumed he had been golfing.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: For $50 I would have encrypted then.  Of course he would then have written the recovery code on the cards.


I'd have done it for $50 then called the cops with the key.

I will not hesitate to drop a dime on a farking pedophile.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What I've always said: pedos want to be caught and punished.   They know full well they are sick in an evil way and they hate themselves for that.
 
jimjays
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I guess I'm mostly curious why he was travelling with them. Just need a pocket full of kid porn in case the urge strikes?


I wondered about that. My assumption is he's a flunky taking the contraband to be sold.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: Kiddie porn?  I hope he ingested like five terabytes of punch card stock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creidim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyway to work it out, a terabyte is 1*10^12 bytes which translates to 1.25 * 10^10 cards, or 12.5 billion cards. This would take up 1,205,467 cubic feet of space and weigh 34,097.5 tons.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: MythDragon: brokenbiscuits: Eightballjacket: feckingmorons: I wonder if eating the cards was painful.

One would hope so.

Not as painful as crapping them out.

Depends on the form factor. Micro SD? Not so much. Full size SD or Compact Flash, OTOH, might hurt or worse.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 600x600]

Nah get a modern data tape. The ones I use at work have an aluminum back and are about the size of an adult hand and rectangular. Good luck.


See, now that's not a good system of measurement at all. Are we talking about Andre the Giant's hands, or tiny little Trump hands? Why don't you put it into standard units, like Libraries of Congress or football fields?

Your penance is thinking about tiny little Trump hands all over your body.
 
Creidim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Creidim: Anyway to work it out, a terabyte is 1*10^12 bytes which translates to 1.25 * 10^10 cards, or 12.5 billion cards. This would take up 1,205,467 cubic feet of space and weigh 34,097.5 tons.


This was supposed to be a reply to the individual who suggested punch card stock.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Which GOP party member got arrested now?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Creidim: Anyway to work it out, a terabyte is 1*10^12 bytes which translates to 1.25 * 10^10 cards, or 12.5 billion cards. This would take up 1,205,467 cubic feet of space and weigh 34,097.5 tons.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Xai: Which GOP party member got arrested now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
