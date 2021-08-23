 Skip to content
(Guardian)   California police scramble patrol cars and aircraft to locate buses containing 200 ANTIFA terrorists coming down from Oregon based on social media tips from helpful trolls   (theguardian.com) divider line
28
    More: Fail, Police, Constable, sheriff of nearby Humboldt county, buses of protesters, law enforcement official, Sheriff, Oregon police, possible ANTIFA buses  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa isn't even a thing yet police will instantly mobilize over a Facebook rumor while ignoring armed PB walking the streets harassing people.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people want to be their own state.

They have trouble remembering to breathe.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
edmo:

Antifa isn't even a thing yet police will instantly mobilize over a Facebook rumor while ignoring armed PB walking the streets harassing people.

this is a very important point. So far it's been counter protests and reaction.

Eventually this will end. Cop collaborator Proud Boys (what percentage I wonder?) Will start getting doxxed.

Then you'll witness Antifa. Because you'll have created them. Of course.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, they give free bodyguard services to Proud Boys while they attack handicapped people in vans.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just a reminder. The problem in the USA is the urban rural divide. The rural areas in any state are where the wild things Trumpers live.
:(
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Video of scramble:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
an antifa bus:

texashistory.unt.eduView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Meanwhile, they give free bodyguard services to Proud Boys while they attack handicapped people in vans.
[Fark user image 850x478]


yeah. what was that even about?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why don't they just arrest the president of Antifa?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Meanwhile, they give free bodyguard services to Proud Boys while they attack handicapped people in vans.
[Fark user image 850x478]

yeah. what was that even about?


Does it even matter?
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're driving with their high beams on.

Just don't flash your headlights at them.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Needs MOAR OUTRAGE!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ready to abolish the police yet?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They ran out of burned-out trailer houses to loot in OR so they need to migrate south. Study it out.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Antifa isn't even a thing yet police will instantly mobilize over a Facebook rumor while ignoring armed PB walking the streets harassing people.


They turned over an accessibility van.
They totaled a random guy's truck.
They shot at people.

Cops did nothing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ANTIFA on the move.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Antifa is a serious and well-funded threat...
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Something that really does kill police officers is treated as not a problem while imaginary threats are treated as real," German said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If they're so afraid, why don't they just stay inside?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: edmo: Antifa isn't even a thing yet police will instantly mobilize over a Facebook rumor while ignoring armed PB walking the streets harassing people.

They turned over an accessibility van.
They totaled a random guy's truck.
They shot at people.

Cops did nothing.


Well, they said they weren't. Probably the first time they were publicly telling the truth in years.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: austerity101: edmo: Antifa isn't even a thing yet police will instantly mobilize over a Facebook rumor while ignoring armed PB walking the streets harassing people.

They turned over an accessibility van.
They totaled a random guy's truck.
They shot at people.

Cops did nothing.

Well, they said they weren't. Probably the first time they were publicly telling the truth in years.


Then defunding them should be real easy.  Why are we paying them to do nothing?  If they're going to do nothing, we should be paying them nothing.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jokes on them. Today's anti-fascist activity involves me teaching my kids how to read, some science ('Magnets? How do they work?') and a history lesson about the First Nations, followed by making them cookies to go with a glass of milk.

Roaming the countryside in an unmarked van looking for things to protest is actually scheduled for tomorrow.
 
comrade
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
God what a bunch of rubes.

/ applies to this story and the previous two
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Antifa burning Redding to the ground would be a net positive for that sun drenched hellhole.
 
Blink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: Why don't they just arrest the president of Antifa?


You wish it was that easy.  Everyone knows you have to learn her True Name and shout it three times.  Good luck with that.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Republicans really hate American WW2 vets.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: AppleOptionEsc: austerity101: edmo: Antifa isn't even a thing yet police will instantly mobilize over a Facebook rumor while ignoring armed PB walking the streets harassing people.

They turned over an accessibility van.
They totaled a random guy's truck.
They shot at people.

Cops did nothing.

Well, they said they weren't. Probably the first time they were publicly telling the truth in years.

Then defunding them should be real easy.  Why are we paying them to do nothing?  If they're going to do nothing, we should be paying them nothing.


Well I dunno how it's going in Portland but here in WA the cops are all acting like little babies because the legislators are telling them that they can't be tyrants anymore. The result is that of they even go on a call they throw their hands up and say they can't do anything.

Somehow I doubt that they are thinking this cunning little plan through.
 
