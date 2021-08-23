 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   The WHO wants us to stop giving 3rd covid shots, says we need a 2 month booster delay.
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It has been a Cruel Summer in some ways.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The WHO wants the US to stop hogging all that vaccine for 3rd shots and send it to... where?  "Developing countries"?  Someplace where much of the aid doesn't get to the people it's intended for?  Seriously - it's all well and good talking about the redistribution of wealth, but have they even thought of the logistics?  Or the local officials who will sell it on rather than get people vaccinated?  If not government, who do they think will be doing the vaccination?  NGOs?  Is there a plan?

I seriously doubt it.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The WHO wants the US to stop hogging all that vaccine for 3rd shots and send it to... where?  "Developing countries"?  Someplace where much of the aid doesn't get to the people it's intended for?  Seriously - it's all well and good talking about the redistribution of wealth, but have they even thought of the logistics?  Or the local officials who will sell it on rather than get people vaccinated?  If not government, who do they think will be doing the vaccination?  NGOs?  Is there a plan?

I seriously doubt it.


We've had 8 months (longer really) to figure out the logistics.  Isn't the J&J much more tolerant of temperature changes?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only West End Girls need the booster.

IYKWIMAITTYD
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: Benevolent Misanthrope: The WHO wants the US to stop hogging all that vaccine for 3rd shots and send it to... where?  "Developing countries"?  Someplace where much of the aid doesn't get to the people it's intended for?  Seriously - it's all well and good talking about the redistribution of wealth, but have they even thought of the logistics?  Or the local officials who will sell it on rather than get people vaccinated?  If not government, who do they think will be doing the vaccination?  NGOs?  Is there a plan?

I seriously doubt it.

We've had 8 months (longer really) to figure out the logistics.  Isn't the J&J much more tolerant of temperature changes?


Just because "we've" thought of a plan doesn't men it's feasible or will be followed by another sovereign nation or local officials.  Working in developing countries is different, and the WHO knows this.  I think this is more about political points than actually having a plan to redistribute all that vaccine and get it into the arms of people whose countries can't afford it.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't believe the Propaganda.

Propaganda - p: Machinery
Youtube 660ZCEhvbnw
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Only West End Girls need the booster.


If I remember the history, "West End girls" was originally going to refer to prostitutes.

So, I guess you're technically correct.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does administration compare to production? I imagine the latter is faster, these days, no?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fun Boy Three would have made more sense.

It ain't what you do, but the way that you do it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Don't believe the Propaganda.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/660ZCEhv​bnw]


Propaganda should be banned. Wanna duel about it?
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't we bring the third world people here to get vaccinated and send the antivaxxers there to die.

We can authorize this under the 'We Will Replace You Act' of 2021
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which agency?

WHO!

The name of the agency!

WHO!

The group of medical scientists!

WHO!
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have this bubblehead coworker that has an incredibly annoying habit of, no matter what the meeting is about, having to ask tons of completely irrelevant questions, whcih (a) shows her stupidity and (b) makes what should be 10 minute meetings become 30 minute shiatshows.  it's like this ADHD-esque tic where she can't control herself.

last week.  telemeeting. boss:  "the booster shots are being rolled out, when I get hard details I'll pass it on."

bubblehead:  "Yeah, i have a question:  what's a booster shot?"

[stunned silence]

Boss:  ".....Uhhh..........I don't know, if i understand the question, if this is for Pfizer or Moderna, or J%J."

Bubblehead:  "Oh.  OK, so this is about COVID?"

unreal.  I went to a coworkers' office and he had someone in with him, on the meeting, and they were both stifling laughter.  un farking real.  WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN THE LAST 18 MONTHS, IDIOT??????
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be a shame to not ask the Kinks.
Kink shaming... heh
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw you, I'm getting TEN booster shots!!!
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My doctor told me to tell you go Bark at the Moon. Sure, he's a crappy doctor but he's got great drugs
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jamiroquai - 'Lockdown'
Youtube qD-IJILwJso
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been mulling it over and I think the solution is to send everything to Haiti.
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Benevolent Misanthrope: The WHO wants the US to stop hogging all that vaccine for 3rd shots and send it to... where?  "Developing countries"?  Someplace where much of the aid doesn't get to the people it's intended for?  Seriously - it's all well and good talking about the redistribution of wealth, but have they even thought of the logistics?  Or the local officials who will sell it on rather than get people vaccinated?  If not government, who do they think will be doing the vaccination?  NGOs?  Is there a plan?

I seriously doubt it.

We've had 8 months (longer really) to figure out the logistics.  Isn't the J&J much more tolerant of temperature changes?


It is a process... numbers as of end of July, just for Latin America (per https://www.as-coa.org/articles/tracke​r-us-vaccine-donations-latin-america ):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take Me Home / Stay At Home - Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Youtube TZu3eOQU06E
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the places they want us to send vaccines even have the infrastructure necessary to keep them sufficiently chilled while distributing them? Even we had issues getting enough supercold refrigerators, and the reliability of electricity in poor nations would add another layer of complication.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: It'd be a shame to not ask the Kinks.
Kink shaming... heh


Oh.
My.
God.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They're not wrong about the inequality.
I want to hear from Biden, and other first world countries, what the plan is to get the globe vaccinated against a global pandemic.
And I want to hear it now, because let's try to slow down the farking mutations.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe the WHO needs to STFU and GBTW developing their own vaccines. Oh, they can't? Bummer.
 
Mattix
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: They're not wrong about the inequality.
I want to hear from Biden, and other first world countries, what the plan is to get the globe vaccinated against a global pandemic.
And I want to hear it now, because let's try to slow down the farking mutations.


The Gates foundation is STILL giving out polio vaccines in developing countries. How many years ago was that developed?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LewDux: bostonguy: Don't believe the Propaganda.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/660ZCEhv​bnw]

Propaganda should be banned. Wanna duel about it?


Pat Benatar - Hit Me With Your Best Shot (Live)
Youtube 0JRgHol94Xc
 
p51d007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bostonguy: LewDux: bostonguy: Don't believe the Propaganda.


But you can trust it from these guys.  ;)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The WHO wants the US to stop hogging all that vaccine for 3rd shots and send it to... where?  "Developing countries"?  Someplace where much of the aid doesn't get to the people it's intended for?  Seriously - it's all well and good talking about the redistribution of wealth, but have they even thought of the logistics?  Or the local officials who will sell it on rather than get people vaccinated?  If not government, who do they think will be doing the vaccination?  NGOs?  Is there a plan?

I seriously doubt it.


The shots that need to be kept ridiculously cold temperatures that third world countries can't maintain due to their poor infrastructure?
Aren't those the ones that are getting boosters administered?  I haven't heard that the boosters are going to be needed for the J&J, which is the higher temperature one, and the one & done shot that I thought was getting sent to third world countries.
But I'm an octopus so what do I know.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

p51d007: bostonguy: LewDux: bostonguy: Don't believe the Propaganda.

But you can trust it from these guys.  ;)

[Fark user image 690x562]


Please tell me you're not serious.
 
It'sMorphin'Time [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The basic problem is this:

The boosters are because your immunity fades. If you don't get the booster, you are now potentially a vector for a new variant.

It doesn't matter if you give the vaccine to someone else, you are still potentially breeding a vaccine-resistant strain. And that's really dangerous. And from the link, there are plans to get more shots in arms! WHO is basically just being political for no reason.

I have never seen WHO do this in my entire life. I have no idea what the f*ck they're playing at, and I just hope they either come out with some real science or shut the f*ck up soon.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I view the WHO like I view the IOC.

I trust them as far as I can comfortably spit a rat.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, the WHO can go fark itself. I'm fortunate enough to live in a non-shiathole country, I'll take my third dose, thanks.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Screw you, I'm getting TEN booster shots!!!


I'm getting my booster (third shot) tomorrow. If people are interested, I'll post whether there are any side effects.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

p51d007: [Fark user image image 850x761]


Shut up and eat your horse paste...I mean...Ivermectin.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: p51d007: [Fark user image image 850x761]

Shut up and eat your horse paste...I mean...Ivermectin.


Too late, he did his own research and ate it
 
kabloink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
'Vaccination' by BAM! ('Revolution' Parody)
Youtube w-FL5gwv-YM
 
Mattix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This also kind of feels like one of those "put your oxygen mask on before you help others" situations that they go through in the airlines. If the "1st world" countries are falling apart, how can they help those that don't have the industrial capacity and infrastructure to do the job?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: The basic problem is this:

The boosters are because your immunity fades. If you don't get the booster, you are now potentially a vector for a new variant.

It doesn't matter if you give the vaccine to someone else, you are still potentially breeding a vaccine-resistant strain. And that's really dangerous. And from the link, there are plans to get more shots in arms! WHO is basically just being political for no reason.

I have never seen WHO do this in my entire life. I have no idea what the f*ck they're playing at, and I just hope they either come out with some real science or shut the f*ck up soon.


Advocating for more vaccines for third world? What ugly politics!!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net
The News By Des'ree (@thenewsbydes) / Twitter
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you take immunosuppressant drugs -- prednisone and the like and some monoclonal antibodies Or if you have some chronic diseases -- Crohn's, lupus, ms, rheumatic arthritis, psoriasis, and some others -- you should get a 3rd. I think mid-September is the start.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now that the WHO is against a booster shot does that mean that right wingers are going to be for it while remaining against getting the first shots?
 
RainDawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WHO jokes are about as funny as uranus jokes. And just as repetitive.
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RainDawg: WHO jokes are about as funny as uranus jokes. And just as repetitive.


farking headline, I won't get fooled again
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The WHO should not be taken seriously as an organization until they learn to recognize Taiwan on a map. A WORLD organization loses credibility when it doesn't even know all the countries in the world
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The WHO? For my health? I always seek medical advice from the Spin Doctors.

Furthermore, when in need of a second opinion, I won't hesitate to obtain guidance from Dr. Feelgood.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ less than a minute ago  

p51d007: [Fark user image 850x761]


So now you trust the WHO. Pretty convenient copium you have there.
 
