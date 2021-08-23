 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Brazen Santa Clarita attack on Covid-19 vaccine workers, possibly linked to clam parasites that make you eat people   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've been known to wish COVID on anti-vaxxers, so I'll go ahead and wish this guy gets anal COVID*.  Long-haul.

* It's like regular COVID, but you end up with permanent lesions on your anus that make it painful to take a dump.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I don't know why someone would do that."

Because Trump lackeys are illiterate right wing terrorists.
And child molesters.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?


This guy?

Covid Rant goes METAL! [San Diego Board of Supervisors meeting Remix]
Youtube 052iTp04DRY
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So anti-vaxxers are willing to kill beacuse OTHER PEOPLE are willingly getting vaccinated?

The actual fark is wrong with them?

Isn't their entire claim that this is about freedom or some bullshiat? why can't people have the freedom to get themselves vaccinated?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?


Right?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Because they refused to give him some of that good ivorymexican stuff?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Xai: So anti-vaxxers are willing to kill beacuse OTHER PEOPLE are willingly getting vaccinated?

The actual fark is wrong with them?

Isn't their entire claim that this is about freedom or some bullshiat? why can't people have the freedom to get themselves vaccinated?


Nope, it's time to start treating these people like the enemies that they have showed themselves to be. No quarter.

They will kill anyone of us over their crazy-ass bullshiat.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dunno how to react, was it because the guy hates vaccines or couldn't get a place to park to get the shot?
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: "I don't know why someone would do that."

Because Trump lackeys are illiterate right wing terrorists.
And child molesters.


and they've been instructed to do it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?


So far the civil war kill mostly redneck trash so I hope covid stays with us for the next 20 years at least until every single one of em is dead.
 
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?


I don't know how this civil war will work. There may be six or seven sides. All screaming about their own hatred. It's going to be a hot mess.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?


Honestly, I've only ever seen the farthest RWNJs talk about a race war. It's one directly about politics that I'm more worried about.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?


Civil Wars, in general, seem to have low predictability.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MBooda: Cafe Threads: Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?

Civil Wars, in general, seem to have low predictability.


Maybe it's the exception, but I think the American Civil War was seen from miles (decades) off.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Because they refused to give him some of that good ivorymexican stuff?


Take me Mexican caravan. Take me to the rio grande. So I can get some of that Mexican Brown
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It all started with some sort of argument between a man and two employees at the vaccine clinic.

#SuperCut of Every Time Someone Says "Some Kind Of..." on STAR TREK: Voyager
Youtube JwZiezIxCVU
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Dunno how to react, was it because the guy hates vaccines or couldn't get a place to park to get the shot?


pretty much my take on it.   They were arguing about something and the guy got in his car and attacked.  Could be they were arguing about football or anything else.   Maybe someone owed someone money.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Xai: So anti-vaxxers are willing to kill beacuse OTHER PEOPLE are willingly getting vaccinated?

The actual fark is wrong with them?

Isn't their entire claim that this is about freedom or some bullshiat? why can't people have the freedom to get themselves vaccinated?


<captain obvious>Reich wingers are lying when they talk about believing in freedom.</captain obvious>
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I've been known to wish COVID on anti-vaxxers, so I'll go ahead and wish this guy gets anal COVID*.  Long-haul.

* It's like regular COVID, but you end up with permanent lesions on your anus that make it painful to take a dump.


We call that the Lady Bug
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A gray 4 door sedan? Shouldn't be hard to spot.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Xai: So anti-vaxxers are willing to kill beacuse OTHER PEOPLE are willingly getting vaccinated?

The actual fark is wrong with them?

Isn't their entire claim that this is about freedom or some bullshiat? why can't people have the freedom to get themselves vaccinated?


Because if others get it and benefit... they might have been wrong.  Their self identity/worth won't handle being wrong.

It is the logical extension of "thing A would benefit me greatly, but those others I see as my lesser might also benefit."  They would rather suffer to stop others from benefitting cause if they did... they might  equal in some way instead of lesser.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: It all started with some sort of argument between a man and two employees at the vaccine clinic.

[YouTube video: #SuperCut of Every Time Someone Says "Some Kind Of..." on STAR TREK: Voyager]


*clicks* oh this is cute...

10 minutes later "this is some kind of torture!"

Love it, thanks!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

erik-k: <captain obvious>Reich wingers are lying when they talk about believing in freedom.</captain obvious>


Fixt.

Nothing they say has any veracity whatsoever, it's all about tribalism and the war with "the libs".
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Cafe Threads: Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?

Honestly, I've only ever seen the farthest RWNJs talk about a race war. It's one directly about politics that I'm more worried about.


One thing I've learned in the last five years is that when RWNJs talk politics, race isn't far below the surface. It's no accident that the Boogaloo Boys surfaced in the wake of BLM.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clams?  I thought it was vampires.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

daffy: Cafe Threads: Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?

I don't know how this civil war will work. There may be six or seven sides. All screaming about their own hatred. It's going to be a hot mess.


And most of it will be a "purity  test" war among the factions of right wing nutjob groups..Some of the
groups are just in it because they are groups of authoritarian shat-kickin' a-holes that are looking for a fight
of any kind..
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When the Revolution come I'm gonna be up front
With my finga on the trigga of a Mossberg pump
When the Revolution come I'm gonna be right there
With my nine in my hand and braids in my hair
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Cafe Threads: Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?

This guy?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/052iTp04​DRY]


I'm old enough to remember when traveling by air, you dressed as if you were attending a job interview. This was because you were viewed as being in a position of responsibility if you had to fly somewhere to do your job.

I remember the first time I saw an iPhone. The owner was a highly intelligent zillionaire with hundreds of employees.

Over time we let average people acquire and use computer technology (the original PC) and then made it indispensable to be without computer technology and then allowed even the most stupid among us to own a handheld device thousands of times more powerful than the original PC, with access to the internet. We then made narrative creation and dissemination tools cheap and easy to use.

And at about the same time we destroyed the capability of a large section of the population to think more than superficially about the latest narrative.

And here we are.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was gonna make a joke about what a brazen attack might look like but then I found this
doublestonesteel.comView Full Size

And thought it was better
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Investigators are looking for a gray four-door sedan ...."
Hey! I know that guy!
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: transporter_ii: Cafe Threads: Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?

This guy?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/052iTp04​DRY]

I'm old enough to remember when traveling by air, you dressed as if you were attending a job interview. This was because you were viewed as being in a position of responsibility if you had to fly somewhere to do your job.

I remember the first time I saw an iPhone. The owner was a highly intelligent zillionaire with hundreds of employees.

Over time we let average people acquire and use computer technology (the original PC) and then made it indispensable to be without computer technology and then allowed even the most stupid among us to own a handheld device thousands of times more powerful than the original PC, with access to the internet. We then made narrative creation and dissemination tools cheap and easy to use.

And at about the same time we destroyed the capability of a large section of the population to think more than superficially about the latest narrative.

And here we are.


I think my posting of a brass doxxie proved your point
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Dunno how to react, was it because the guy hates vaccines or couldn't get a place to park to get the shot?


It could be anything, save for what everyone's assuming.
 
anfrind
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Killing people is a core conservative value.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Cafe Threads: Who in the F*CK thought a civil war would break out from a pandemic and its idiot deniers, rather than over race?

This guy?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/052iTp04​DRY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Nathan Explosion is a better vocalist.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey Mexico, how about the both of us build a wall?

- Canada
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I am dissapoint.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA: the vaccination site has closed as the investigation is underway

So, it worked. They rewarded this asshole by doing what he wanted. Great jerb.
 
