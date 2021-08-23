 Skip to content
 
(Ars Technica)   Now that the FDA has authorized Pfizer's vaccine, they can market it under a brand name. Get ready for TV ads telling you to "talk to your doctor about Comirnaty". A Pfizer spokesperson later admitted a dumber name was not available   (arstechnica.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It just rolls off the tongue. Alternatively it could also be a planet in the Star Wars universe.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Comirnaty

Co comirnaty

Your my butterfly, sugar
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have to assume that as much money was spent on the PR side of choosing this name as was spent on the vaccine.

Thank god their scientists are better at their job than the PR people.

/of course the PR people made a nonsense word like Viagra into something everyone knows so maybe I shouldn't knock their skills
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*you're.

Ugh
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad the image of people in his-and-hers bathtubs somewhere out in nature has already been used by a company selling boner pills.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should name it HydroxyMectinBleach just to fark with the magats
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khitsicker: They should name it HydroxyMectinBleach just to fark with the magats


"Talk to your doctor about Libstigginit "
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: khitsicker: They should name it HydroxyMectinBleach just to fark with the magats

"Talk to your doctor about Libstigginit "


They should release it under a second name too.

Get your dose of MagaMaximus today!
Or do you hate Donald Trump and America!?!?!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh joy, another fake word ad to throw on the pile.  Fsck them.....
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: It just rolls off the tongue. Alternatively it could also be a planet in the Star Wars universe.


It's apparently a mashup of "COVID", "mRNA", and "immunity".

You know, just in case it wasn't clear what the vaccine does.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a racist pronunciation of a former NBC show.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Devolving_Spud: khitsicker: They should name it HydroxyMectinBleach just to fark with the magats

"Talk to your doctor about Libstigginit "

They should release it under a second name too.

Get your dose of MagaMaximus today!
Or do you hate Donald Trump and America!?!?!


charge them for it and donate the proceeds to renewable energy initiatives and Planned Parenthood
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It has to stay cold.  They should call it Comirnaty-Ice.
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drumroll please... Moderna's brand name will be "Spikevax", which sounds way cooler:

https://twitter.com/moderna_tx/status​/​1427682510872449026
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/NedPagliarulo/sta​t​us/1341382232737533953

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Sounds like a racist pronunciation of a former NBC show.


I know of no stereotypes that would pronounce "The Cosby Show" that way.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's an even worse name than this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could possibly have more brand recognition than "the pfizer vaccine"?
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clownpenis.fart taken
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's what an alcoholic who loves Natty Light says when they open the fridge.

"Come 'ere, Natty"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a week:  The TRUMP Vaccine
In two weeks:  The makers of the TRUMP vaccine have filed for bankruptcy in spite of selling 60 million does in a week.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you no!  I'll just stick with the comorbidity that Dog gave me!
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wetrat: https://twitter.com/NedPagliarulo/sta​t​us/1341382232737533953

[pbs.twimg.com image 664x373]


This is what happens when nobody speaks up at a meeting and says, "No."
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Co for Covid
MIR for Russian Space Station
Naty for National (Federal) Mind Control

Do your research, people. We'll all mostly be dead in 60 years.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Clownpenis.fart taken


That's my reddit username.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should call it MAGABleach
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cummernaughty?
 
Tsukari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care how dumb it is, maybe people who're scared of "the vaccine" will be more than happy to take some branded drug.

"Hey, have you heard about that brand new drug the FDA approved for pre-treating COVID?  You should get in on that before they run out!"
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I have to assume that as much money was spent on the PR side of choosing this name as was spent on the vaccine.

Thank god their scientists are better at their job than the PR people.

/of course the PR people made a nonsense word like Viagra into something everyone knows so maybe I shouldn't knock their skills


You want to know the really fun part? Companies hire an agency to come up with these names. Probably $300k all-in.

(Their clinical program was slightly more - in the $1B ballpark).
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CO for COVID-19
MIR for the former space station, proving it was developed in space.
NATY for Natural Light, a key ingredient.

Study it out, sheeple!
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comirnaty?

They should have named it Trumpirnaty to trick all the morons into taking it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Co for Covid
MIR for Russian Space Station
Naty for National (Federal) Mind Control

Do your research, people. We'll all mostly be dead in 60 years.


shakes fist.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bad Medicine
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask your doctor if AnimalsemenTM is right for you...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have named it ComNRAity

The best shot to keep the 2nd amendment.
Soooo close.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: It just rolls off the tongue. Alternatively it could also be a planet in the Star Wars universe.


Certainly sounds like someone had a stroke while naming the vaccine.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yes, I used MS Comic script.  ;)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Ask your doctor if AnimalsemenTM is right for you...


memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, see, I would have named it VIACRA, all caps trademarked, just to fk with people.

But then, that's the reason I'm not in marketing.

/well not the reason
//a reason
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the rate we trademark made-up words for startups and apps and sci-fi/fantasy characters, there's bound to come a point where all the cool-sounding noises are exhausted, leaving only lame noises to describe the exciting new stuff of the future.

Guess we're there.

/Seriously, Pfizer. You could've had Covax.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Sounds like a racist pronunciation of a former NBC show.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the name 'Liberal Hoax Jizz' taken?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Comirnaty fir der community" is my new marketing campaign proposal rock group name.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like scientists named it. Scientists and marketers need to be very far apart to be effective.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comirnaty?

Go home Dexys Midnight Runners, you're drunk.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benadryl Comirnaty was great in Doctor Strange.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when exactly do we start voting for headline of the year?
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has been labeled with that name here since the very start...
What were they calling it in the US up to this point then? Just "the vaccine - DUNDUNDUN!"?
 
