 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Talking Points Memo)   Teens are the most positive   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
44
    More: Florida, Florida, school mask mandates, age groups, school districts, Tampa, Florida, Sarasota County, Tallahassee, Florida, Florida state officials' relentless attacks  
•       •       •

1242 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Aug 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mortality rate seems to be fairly low among the 0-17 age group (361 so far according to the CDC, with male deaths outnumbering females by about 25% for whatever that's worth), but that's not zero.  It does show that this age group is about 7x less likely to die from it (the next lowest number is 2,630 among 18-29 year olds), which means DeathSantis will probably blow this off as harmless to kids.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet CA Gov. Gavin Newsom will most likely be recalled, mainly because he advocated mask wearing for everyone, everywhere.

There's not much United about these States.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries, as soon as Matt Gaetz hears about this the mask mandates will be fast tracked and backed by every single Florida politician and cable news conservative flack that he happens to have dirt on.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: And yet CA Gov. Gavin Newsom will most likely be recalled, mainly because he advocated mask wearing for everyone, everywhere.

There's not much United about these States.


Uh, no. Stop it. Gavin Newsom is not getting recalled.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a state where lawn furniture has a higher IQ than most adults how smart do you expect the children to be...?
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
DeSantis has three very young children.

Anybody want to guess whether their caregivers or whatever daycare they may go to require all staff to wear masks?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: And yet CA Gov. Gavin Newsom will most likely be recalled, mainly because he advocated mask wearing for everyone, everywhere.

There's not much United about these States.


fREnCh LAuNdrY!!!
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: And yet CA Gov. Gavin Newsom will most likely be recalled, mainly because he advocated mask wearing for everyone, everywhere.

There's not much United about these States.


Lmao.  It was because he decided to go full fascist.  That's why he was recalled.

Its amazing that so many damaged humans can whargarbl about orange fascist man for 4 years and then support actual totalitarian overreach from the state.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Remember, the children are our future.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Mortality rate seems to be fairly low among the 0-17 age group (361 so far according to the CDC, with male deaths outnumbering females by about 25% for whatever that's worth), but that's not zero.  It does show that this age group is about 7x less likely to die from it (the next lowest number is 2,630 among 18-29 year olds), which means DeathSantis will probably blow this off as harmless to kids.


It's correct that they're far less likely to be physically harmed directly.

The worst impact to them will be when they bring it home and sicken/injure/kill their parents.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who got COVID. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
12349876
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Mortality rate seems to be fairly low among the 0-17 age group (361 so far according to the CDC, with male deaths outnumbering females by about 25% for whatever that's worth), but that's not zero.  It does show that this age group is about 7x less likely to die from it (the next lowest number is 2,630 among 18-29 year olds), which means DeathSantis will probably blow this off as harmless to kids.


Tons of childrens hospitals are completely full
 
freidog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only there were simple ways of combating the spread of this virus, like vaccinations, masks, social distancing... if only.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Psychopusher: Mortality rate seems to be fairly low among the 0-17 age group (361 so far according to the CDC, with male deaths outnumbering females by about 25% for whatever that's worth), but that's not zero.  It does show that this age group is about 7x less likely to die from it (the next lowest number is 2,630 among 18-29 year olds), which means DeathSantis will probably blow this off as harmless to kids.

It's correct that they're far less likely to be physically harmed directly.

The worst impact to them will be when they bring it home and sicken/injure/kill their parents.


Let's also not forget the long term effects.  The same people complaining about how we don't know about the vaccine's long term effects have said jack shiat about long haulers.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: And yet CA Gov. Gavin Newsom will most likely be recalled, mainly because he advocated mask wearing for everyone, everywhere.

There's not much United about these States.


I will be very surprised if he's recalled, tbh.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Badmoodman: And yet CA Gov. Gavin Newsom will most likely be recalled, mainly because he advocated mask wearing for everyone, everywhere.

There's not much United about these States.

Lmao.  It was because he decided to go full fascist.  That's why he was recalled.

Its amazing that so many damaged humans can whargarbl about orange fascist man for 4 years and then support actual totalitarian overreach from the state.


This is ridiculous 😒.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sad. Some of them will never get the chance to grow up and be Florida man or Florida woman.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: Remember, the children are our future.


Hah! You think the US has a future?

The water wars, changing coastlines, inability to farm were we do now, unpredictable catastrophic weather systems, mass migration due to the above, rising illiteracy, wealth gap, and "influencer" being a more desired career than "scientist" will finish off whatever covid, and the next pandemic, leave behind.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

freidog: If only there were simple ways of combating the spread of this virus, like vaccinations, masks, social distancing... if only.


Guess we'll need to pray harder next time.
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

luna1580: Shakespeare's Monkey: Remember, the children are our future.

Hah! You think the US has a future?

The water wars, changing coastlines, inability to farm were we do now, unpredictable catastrophic weather systems, mass migration due to the above, rising illiteracy, wealth gap, and "influencer" being a more desired career than "scientist" will finish off whatever covid, and the next pandemic, leave behind.


c.tenor.comView Full Size


Too bleak for a Monday...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Badmoodman: And yet CA Gov. Gavin Newsom will most likely be recalled, mainly because he advocated mask wearing for everyone, everywhere.

There's not much United about these States.

Lmao.  It was because he decided to go full fascist.  That's why he was recalled.

Its amazing that so many damaged humans can whargarbl about orange fascist man for 4 years and then support actual totalitarian overreach from the state.


You are a farking idiot if you think that's full fascism.

And the thing is, I'm certain you do know what full fascism is like, and you fully support it - because you think you'll be on the side wearing the cool uniforms.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

guestguy: luna1580: Shakespeare's Monkey: Remember, the children are our future.

Hah! You think the US has a future?

The water wars, changing coastlines, inability to farm were we do now, unpredictable catastrophic weather systems, mass migration due to the above, rising illiteracy, wealth gap, and "influencer" being a more desired career than "scientist" will finish off whatever covid, and the next pandemic, leave behind.

[c.tenor.com image 244x160] [View Full Size image _x_]

Too bleak for a Monday...


Compared to the speed which the Earth's biosphere is becoming incompatible with human life (and possibly all life) that's a farking walk in the park.

Hope you don't have kids!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

guestguy: luna1580: Shakespeare's Monkey: Remember, the children are our future.

Hah! You think the US has a future?

The water wars, changing coastlines, inability to farm were we do now, unpredictable catastrophic weather systems, mass migration due to the above, rising illiteracy, wealth gap, and "influencer" being a more desired career than "scientist" will finish off whatever covid, and the next pandemic, leave behind.

[c.tenor.com image 244x160]

Too bleak for a Monday...


Right?
😒
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in a protective mask and holding an effective preventative vaccine!!!!  TYRANTS!!!!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe they want reduced lung capacity for the rest of their lives. It's much easier than smoking a pack a day for 40 years.
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: guestguy: luna1580: Shakespeare's Monkey: Remember, the children are our future.

Hah! You think the US has a future?

The water wars, changing coastlines, inability to farm were we do now, unpredictable catastrophic weather systems, mass migration due to the above, rising illiteracy, wealth gap, and "influencer" being a more desired career than "scientist" will finish off whatever covid, and the next pandemic, leave behind.

[c.tenor.com image 244x160] [View Full Size image _x_]

Too bleak for a Monday...

Compared to the speed which the Earth's biosphere is becoming incompatible with human life (and possibly all life) that's a farking walk in the park.

Hope you don't have kids!


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: Remember, the children are our future.


And that should scare the shiat out of all of us old people. They're going to be really mad as hell once they mature and realize the shiathole we've left for them.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Badmoodman: And yet CA Gov. Gavin Newsom will most likely be recalled, mainly because he advocated mask wearing for everyone, everywhere.

There's not much United about these States.

I will be very surprised if he's recalled, tbh.


I won't be surprised, but I'll be angry that our state has become as stoopid as Texas, FLA, Miss., etc. The recall system in CA is unbelievably stupid the way it rather easily can nullify an election. Someone like Larry Elder can get less than 20% of the vote and become governor.

Heaven help us.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Shakespeare's Monkey: Remember, the children are our future.

And that should scare the shiat out of all of us old people. They're going to be really mad as hell once they mature and realize the shiathole we've left for them.


So invest in really shiatty nursing home companies is what you're saying?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: It's correct that they're far less likely to be physically harmed directly.

The worst impact to them will be when they bring it home and sicken/injure/kill their parents.


12349876: Tons of childrens hospitals are completely full


Oh, this I know.  But you think DeathSantis is going to pay any attention to that?  He can just sweep that under the rug with all the rest of the non-fatal cases as being unworthy of mention because the numbers are so low..

Outshined_One: Let's also not forget the long term effects. The same people complaining about how we don't know about the vaccine's long term effects have said jack shiat about long haulers.


That's an inconvenient truth that flies against their antivaxx, antimask blathering.  If it isn't a death then it doesn't matter to them.  And if it is a death, it ... still doesn't matter to them because it's just the media blowing it out of proportion, numbers being misrepresented or inflated, or just entirely fake.  And DeathSantis is playing right to these worthless pieces of shiat.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

12349876: Psychopusher: Mortality rate seems to be fairly low among the 0-17 age group (361 so far according to the CDC, with male deaths outnumbering females by about 25% for whatever that's worth), but that's not zero.  It does show that this age group is about 7x less likely to die from it (the next lowest number is 2,630 among 18-29 year olds), which means DeathSantis will probably blow this off as harmless to kids.

Tons of childrens hospitals are completely full


Delta is very different compared to original covid against kids.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Badmoodman: And yet CA Gov. Gavin Newsom will most likely be recalled, mainly because he advocated mask wearing for everyone, everywhere.

There's not much United about these States.

Uh, no. Stop it. Gavin Newsom is not getting recalled.


right, he is being recalled because the rate of death of homeless and crime victims is higher than covid.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: It was because he decided to go full fascist.


So in your "mind" the guy who said the media and scientists are the enemies and who tried to have the results of an election nullified because it made his sad isn't a fascist, but the guy who said everyone should wear a mask is. Hmmmm...yes, interdasting.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here's the problem.

Schools, like workplaces and social gatherings, are major disease vectors.  And kids aren't vaccinated.  And schools are opening back up.  We shouldn't be opening schools until the kids are vaccinated.  But we're going to anyway, and the result will be a surge in COVID cases.

And it's not so much the kids that should be worried... most of them will be fine.  But they'll bring the virus back to their families.   So that's more unvaccinated people catching it, and more breakthrough cases, and more deaths.  Plus some of the kids will die too; it's rare but it happens.

It's all 100% predictable, but apparently politically unavoidable, so enjoy the next COVID wave I guess.
 
fark yews
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Desantisis will state he is about freedoms and personal responsibility.  He never said anyone can't wear a mask or get a vaccine, he is just saying can't be a mandate.  You can't make the state force a man's body into your wishes.  Abortion?  well that is different.  It is a woman's body.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Shakespeare's Monkey: Remember, the children are our future.

And that should scare the shiat out of all of us old people. They're going to be really mad as hell once they mature and realize the shiathole we've left for them.


You think as a whole they will be any better?  There is always a culture of peace and save the planet when your 15 to 22 then reality comes and smacks you in the face.
The masses of any group will buy products from China to save a few $, use plastic bottles at home when there is a fridge with a filter.
Roads, plastic, air travel use fossil fuels and always will.  The forests we plant will burn and tiny homes only work when you have nothing.
That said I'm doing my part.  Recycling as much as possible, just got solar on the house and replacing my nat gas heater with a heat pump/ac that is way more efficient than I had. Looking into electric car as my solar can output enough that I'm neutral.
Problem is if we ever get enough solar to cover daylight hours we need to get even more and store it for night.   Pumping water up hill during the day works but you lose 20% and need space.
All this will not help the next generation or 2 but could help those after that
 
fark yews
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fark yews: Desantisis will state he is about freedoms and personal responsibility.  He never said anyone can't wear a mask or get a vaccine, he is just saying can't be a mandate.  You can't make the state force a man's body into your wishes.  Abortion?  well that is different.  It is a woman's body.


A small typo made me think it was desantitis.  inflammation of common good and common sense.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Here's the problem.

Schools, like workplaces and social gatherings, are major disease vectors.  And kids aren't vaccinated.  And schools are opening back up.  We shouldn't be opening schools until the kids are vaccinated.  But we're going to anyway, and the result will be a surge in COVID cases.

And it's not so much the kids that should be worried... most of them will be fine.  But they'll bring the virus back to their families.   So that's more unvaccinated people catching it, and more breakthrough cases, and more deaths.  Plus some of the kids will die too; it's rare but it happens.

It's all 100% predictable, but apparently politically unavoidable, so enjoy the next COVID wave I guess.


Today I watched The Neighbors take their three kids to the first day of school and nearly cried. I won't go near that family until they come to my funeral. Because I just can't take the chance.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Florida gets most of their state revenue from the tourist industry and out-of-state visitors, so it's ok if Floridians die, as long as the theme parks and cruise lines stay open and keep raking in the bucks. And Flroridians will still vote for Deathsantis because he looks like an evangelical preacher.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Badmoodman: And yet CA Gov. Gavin Newsom will most likely be recalled, mainly because he advocated mask wearing for everyone, everywhere.

There's not much United about these States.

Lmao.  It was because he decided to go full fascist.  That's why he was recalled.

Its amazing that so many damaged humans can whargarbl about orange fascist man for 4 years and then support actual totalitarian overreach from the state.


Overrun and break into the Capital Building to overturn a lawful election;
Make everyone wear masks to keep people from killing their neighbors.

Yep, Newsom is definitely the true full fascist here.

Moran.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kids today have that CAN DO attitude.

Good jerb.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is mono still a thing?
 
beakerxf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Interesting ad placement, Talking Points Memo....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Over the age of 12 and unvaxxed? No sympathy.

Join the others in the corpse pit, young'uns.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.